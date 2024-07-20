Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2022 Rookies Recap

Perspective of an Average Steelers Fan: 2022 Rookies Second-Year Recap

TRACKING 2022 STEELERS ROOKIE CLASS

The 2022 Steelers rookie class completed their second season. It is time to see how former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens, and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal stacked up against their draft-class contemporaries. I’ll also comment on the rest of the rookie class.

All statistics extracted from the Pro Football Reference (PFR) unless otherwise noted. Here is how the Steelers top three 2022 draft picks stack up statistically against their contemporaries after two seasons of play:

QUARTERBACK

Name G/GS Comp ATT CMP % YDs Suc% TDs INTs Sack Y/C Y/G OnTgt Kenny Pickett 25/24 446 713 62.6 4474 42.3 13 13 50 10.0 179.0 71.9 Desmond Ridder 19/17 322 503 64.0 3544 44.9 14 12 40 11.0 186.5 75.5 Malik Willis 11/3 35 66 53.0 350 31.3 0 3 14 10.0 31.8 67.8 Matt Corral Bailey Zappe 14/8 192 304 63.2 2053 38.8 11 12 31 10.7 146.6 73.5 Sam Howell 18/18 399 631 63.2 4115 42.2 22 22 68 10.3 228.6 73.7 Brock Purdy 25/21 422 614 68.7 5654 53.4 44 15 39 13.4 226.2 75.9

Synopsis of each player:

Kenny Pickett (First/20th overall): The Kenny Pickett era is over before it really began. In 2022 Pickett led the Steelers to a 6-2 record following the bye week. He engineered four game-winning drives including three fourth quarter comeback victories. Extremely poised, he cut down on interceptions after the bye week while keeping long drives alive showing good accuracy when flushed from the pocket.

Kenny started the first 12 games of the 2023 season. The Steelers were 7-4 and tied with Arizona 3-3 when Kenny Pickett scrambled for two yards up the middle on a third and three play. But suffered a high ankle sprain. The Steelers lost the game 24-10. That would be Pickett’s last play in a Steeler uniform. He returned in time to play in week 18, but the Steelers stayed with Mason Rudolph, who led the team on a three-game win streak to qualify for the playoffs.

Kenny Pickett led the team to seven game-winning drives and six fourth quarter comeback victories. But he was unable to consistently throw touchdown passes and suffered multiple injuries in his two seasons. He only led this group in completions despite starting more games than any of the other quarterbacks in his draft class. The Steelers signed free agent Russell Wilson in the offseason. Shortly afterwards, the Steelers traded Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles where he will back up Jalen Hurts. Pickett is embracing the change. The Philadelphia Inquirer quoted Pickett, who had taken questions at a Champion Mindset Symposium, saying, “Change is a great thing. … I think a lot of people probably have some negative views on change, but that’s really just your outlook on it. I think if you keep a positive mindset, it’ll all work out for the better.” We’ll find out in the coming seasons.

Desmond Ridder (Third/74th overall): The Atlanta Falcons started Desmond Ridder for the final four games following a late bye week of his rookie season. Ridder gave Falcon fans some hope going 2-2 including a fourth quarter 20-19 come-from-behind victory against Arizona. He did not throw an interception but did fumble twice.

He started the first eight games in 2023. But then head coach Arthur Smith benched him midway in their 28-23 loss to the Titans in favor of Taylor Heinicke. Ridder played inconsistently including throwing three interceptions in a loss to Washington. But Smith reinserted Ridder into the lineup and renamed him starter after Heinicke went 0-2. Ridder ended up starting 13 of 17 games played.

Ridder is second in the group to Brock Purdy with 64.0 completion percentage, 44.9 successful pass play percentage, 11.0 yards per completion, and 75.5 percent of passes on-target. However, Atlanta went in a different direction firing Arthur Smith and trading Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals after signing Kurt Cousins. Ridder is projected to be the backup to Kyler Murray in 2024.

Malik Willis (Third/86th overall): Malik Willis finished his rookie season with three starts. Former Titan head coach Mike Vrabel opted to go with Josh Dobbs for the final two games as the Titans tried an unsuccessful bid to make the playoffs. He showed his running skills gaining 43 yards in a loss to Houston. But threw no touchdown passes with three interceptions. He completed barely over half his passes.

Willis appeared in three games in 2023. But he was limited to 22 offensive snaps. He completed four of five passes in a 24-16 loss to Baltimore. He’s last in most categories among this quarterback group. Just Matt Corral who has not played at all is lower.

Malik Willis remains on the Titans roster. But with a new head coach, Will Levis, and free agent Mason Rudolph on the roster, rumors abound that he may be traded. It might be a tough sell for a young quarterback who has yet to throw a touchdown pass in the NFL.

Matt Corral (Third/94th overall): The Carolina Panthers placed Matt Corral on injured reserve due to a left foot injury suffered in a preseason game. That move ended his season before it started. The Panthers, who had drafted Bryce Young number one overall, waived Corral a day after he made their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. New England claimed Corral off waivers. But he failed to report and was released.

Corral played for the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League (UFL) in 2024. Corral came off the bench to complete 9 of 11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-18 win over the Michigan Panthers for the inaugural UFL championship. He is currently not on an NFL roster.

Bailey Zappe (Fourth/137th overall): As a rookie, Bailey Zappe won two games for the Patriots while starting for an injured Mac Jones. He threw five TD passes along with three interceptions in four games played. In 2023, Zappe started the final 8 games of the season after Mac Jones struggled. Zappe threw three touchdowns in a 21-18 upset victory over Pittsburgh. He threw two more in a win over Denver. But New England lost the rest of their remaining games with Zappe starting at quarterback.

Zappe lags in most categories, with Malik Willis performing worse. He averages just 146.6 passing yards per game, in part, due to playing six partial games as a relief quarterback. His future in New England hinges on the performance of first round pick Drake Maye with Jacoby Brissett. According to a Boston Globe article, “In the end, if Maye’s play demonstrates he’s ready for the real thing come September, that would mean the Patriots would feel comfortable carrying a pair of quarterbacks (Maye and Brissett) on the game-day roster, and free them up to potentially seek a Day 3 draft pick for Zappe.”

Sam Howell (Fifth/144th overall): Former Washington head coach Ron Rivera waited until the final game to start their eighth quarterback in three seasons. Sam Howell stepped up and delivered a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys who had already secured a playoff spot. Howell completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, completing one touchdown and throwing one interception. He tacked on 35 rushing yards on seven carries.

In 2023, Howell started all 17 Washington Commanders regular season games. But Howell benched weeks 13-15 and replaced by Jacoby Brissett in each of those games. Washington was going to start Brissett in week 17 but he pulled a hamstring. So, Howell finished out the season. He had some horrific performances. Howell threw three interceptions, and the Buffalo defense sacked him nine times in week 3. In week 15, he was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just 11 of 26 passes for 102 yards. The next week, Howell benched in the third quarter after completing six of 22 passes for 56 yards and two interceptions. Howell led the NFL with 21 interceptions and 65 sacks in 2023. He does lead the group with 228.6 passing yards per game.

Washington hired a new coach and traded Howell to Seattle in March 2024. A New York Times preview of the NFC West says the Seahawks quarterback situation is a position to watch. The article opines that, “An under-discussed offseason move was the Seahawks acquiring former Commanders’ QB Sam Howell…. The 23-year-old likely caught Macdonald’s eye after going 19-for-25 with 188 yards and two touchdowns in a stellar preseason performance against the Ravens in 2023. While Seattle is committed to veteran Geno Smith, a year of study should serve the higher-upside Howell well (and give him some reprieve after taking a league-high 65 sacks).”

Brock Purdy (Seventh/262nd overall): Mr. Irrelevant. Brock Purdy was the very last player selected in the NFL 2022 draft. He saw his first action in week 13 going in for injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards with two TD passes. The 49ers won the next five games with Purdy starting and never looked back. He is easily the best of an underperforming class of quarterbacks. He won two playoff games before succumbing to the Eagles in the NFL championship game.

In 2023, he started the first 16 games before resting for the last game. Then, he led his team to the Super Bowl. But lost to the Chiefs 25-22. Some pundits complain that Purdy is a “system-quarterback.” But it’s hard to argue with success. The 2022 PFWA All-Rookie team quarterback went to the Pro Bowl in his second year. He led the league with a 113.0 passer rating, 7.0 percent touchdowns thrown per pass attempt, 13.9 yards per completion, and 9.01 adjusted net yards per pass attempt. He placed fourth in the AP NFL Most Valuable Player voting.

He leads this group with 44 touchdown passes. That’s double the scores that runner-up Sam Howell threw in two seasons. He’s the only quarterback in this group playing in the postseason and is the fifth rookie quarterback to reach a Conference final since 1970. He reached the Super Bowl in his second season and first as a fulltime starter.

Career Earnings and Relative Value

Here is a chart showing the career earnings from Over the Cap of the group ranked by how I placed them and their overall selection in the draft:

Name Rank RD Overall Earnings Brock Purdy 1 7 262 1,652,012 Desmond Ridder 2 3 74 2,734,107 Kenny Pickett 3 1 20 9,460,654 Sam Howell 4 5 144 1,936,600 Bailey Zappe 5 4 137 2,222,072 Malik Willis 6 3 86 2,577,350 Matt Corral 7 3 94 1,381,461

Quarterback Summary

This is a weak quarterback class. Barring injuries, four of five players remaining in the NFL are projected to be backups in 2024. Three already traded after just two seasons. And one is out of the NFL. Brock Purdy stands alone.

Among the also-rans, I have Desmond Ridder ahead of Kenny Pickett. Ridder may get a shot at playing with Geno Smith aging. Kenny Pickett is older than Jalen Hurts. But Hurts has missed time due to injuries each season. So, Kenny may get a chance to shine. Despite leading the NFL in interceptions, I have Howell in front of Bailey Zappe due to his advantage in touchdown passes and passing yards per game. Malik Willis avoids the caboose because Matt Corral does not play a snap.

WIDE RECEIVER

Name G Snaps D/ST TGTs RECs Yds Suc% Y/R Y/G Catch % Drop% Points Christian Watson 23 953/14 119 69 1033 50.4 15.0 44.9 58.0 5.9 84 Wan’Dale Robinson 21 870/0 109 83 752 56.0 9.1 35.8 76.1 3.7 18 John Metchie 16 310/20 30 16 158 43.3 9.9 9.9 53.3 10.0 0 Tyquan Thornton 22 751/0 68 35 338 32.4 9.7 15.4 51.5 8.8 18 George Pickens 34 1811/7 190 115 1941 50.0 16.9 57.1 60.5 2.6 62 Alec Pierce 33 1815/4 143 73 1107 46.2 15.2 33.5 51.0 4.2 24 Skyy Moore 30 808/37 71 43 494 53.5 11.5 16.5 60.6 2.8 6

Synopsis of each player:

Christian Watson (Second/34th overall): In 2022, Christian Watson led this group with 54 points scored. He placed second with 611 receiving yards and 14.9 yards per reception. In fact, he was tied for tenth in the entire NFL in yards per reception. But after two seasons, he still leads the group in scoring with 84 points. But has tailed off in other categories. He missed a few games due to injuries.

Lingering hamstring issues marred his second season. He missed the first three games. And then the last five due to another hamstring injury. He caught 28 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns. All less than the year before. He did play in both of Green Bay’s playoff games. But targeted just three times. Catching two for 20 yards.

Watson has suffered injuries including a concussion and leg injuries in both seasons. Watson has shown potential. But will he be able to stay on the field for a full season in 2024?

Wan’Dale Robinson (Second/43rd overall): Wan’Dale Robinson played in just six games his rookie season before going on injured reserve with a torn ACL to his right knee. He played solidly catching 74.2 percent of his targets to lead this receiver group. Giants quarterbacks enjoyed a 109.2 rating when targeting him.

Robinson missed the first two games of the 2023 season as he completed his rehabilitation. Then played in 15 straight games. He caught 60 passes for 525 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he added another rushing touchdown. He leads the group catching 76.1 percent of his targets. And also leads with a 56 percent success rate on passing plays. But as a slot receiver, he only gains 9.1 yards a reception. Last in the group.

The Giants are looking for Robinson to break loose in 2024. Lauren Gray of PFF reports, “Robinson tied for a team-high 76 targets in 2023 at a 26.9 percent clip. He led the team in catches (60) and missed tackles forced (13) while recording seven gains of 20-plus yards. In all, Robinson finished with 525 receiving yards and 29 first downs. He has the second-highest separation rate for the Giants in his first two NFL seasons (93.4 percent), as well as the second-highest target rate (27.5 percent).”

John Metchie (Second/44th overall): John Metchie announced that he would miss the 2022 season after doctors diagnosed him with leukemia. One year after his diagnosis he was in the Texan’s training camp. He made his NFL debut in week two of the 2023 season. He played in 16 games and caught 16 passes for 158 yards. PFWA awarded Metchie the George Halas Award for overcoming his adversity. He has not scored in the NFL yet. And he ranks at the bottom in most categories in this group. But he scored big in life by staving off cancer to play football at the highest level. He’s not guaranteed a roster spot. However, Houston may want to keep him in their deep wide receiver room due to his potential to breakout as he recovers his full strength.

Tyquan Thornton (Second/50th overall): Tyquan Thornton started his rookie season on injured reserve. But played 13 games once activated in week five. His 11.1 percent drop rate as a rookie contributed to Tyquan catching less than half his targets. Unfortunately, Thornton went on injured reserve early in 2023 so he missed the first five games plus two others. His targets dropped from 45 as a rookie to just 23 this past season. Not a good trend.

Despite his speed and ability to be a downfield threat, Thornton is on the bubble to make the Patriots roster in 2024. He’s next to last to John Mitchie who missed an entire season in this group. In two seasons of play, his 32.8 percent successful pass play rate and 8.8 percent dropped passes especially troubling.

George Pickens (Second/52nd overall): George Pickens leads the groups with 115 receptions, 1,941 receiving yards, 16.9 yards per reception, and 57.1 yards per game. His 2.6 percent drop rate is the lowest in the group. He is second in scoring with 62 points. In fact, he gained more receiving yards than four of the six receivers selected in the first round. Scored more points than five of the six. And he gained more yards per reception than all the first round wide receivers. Pickens led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception in 2023. The Steelers selected a first-round talent for the second round.

Pickens makes the difficult catches look easy but did drop a couple easy targets despite his very low drop percentage. Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett combined for a 109.3 QBR when targeting Pickens. He capped his season by catching the game-winning touchdown against Cleveland in his rookie year. Pickens also had a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to play against the Raiders. In 2023, Pickens gained over 100 receiving yards in five games. Looking forward to seeing how he meshes with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024.

Alec Pierce (Second/53rd overall): Alec Pierce started 28 of 33 games in his first two seasons with Indianapolis. His 1,107 receiving yards and 15.2 yards per reception rank second in the group. But his 51.0 catch percentage is last. Pierce did have his first 100-yard receiving game in 2023. He caught three of six targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 win over Tennessee.

But until he starts catching more of his targets, he may be limited to being a deep threat and receive fewer targets.

Skyy Moore (Second/54th overall): Skyy Moore ended up playing 29 percent of Kansas City snaps in the 16 games he played his rookie year. Moore returned 12 punts in his first eight games. But after muffing two, Andy Reid shifted his focus away from special team play. Pat Mahomes had a low 52.3 QBR when targeting Skyy in 2022. This is mainly due to three interceptions on those passes. But he returned a punt 29 yards to set up the Chiefs game-winning field goal in the AFC championship game. Then, he caught his first NFL touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs 38-35 Super Bowl victory over Philadelphia.

Moore scored his first regular season touchdown in an early season game against Jacksonville in 2023. He caught 21 passes for 244 yards to nearly duplicate his rookie-year statistics. But he injured his knee and missed the last three games and the Chiefs second Super Bowl run. Moore is second in the group with 53.5 percent successful pass plays, 60.6 catch percentage, and a low 2.8 percent drop rate. But his third year will be pivotal. The Chiefs signed Marquise Brown. So, Moore must compete to get more playing time. Some report that he is a trade candidate.

Career Earnings and Relative Value

Here is a chart showing the career earnings from Over the Cap of the group ranked by how I placed them and their overall selection in the draft:

Name Rank RD Overall Earnings George Pickens 1 2 52 3,807,598 Christian Watson 2 2 34 5,730,791 Wan’Dale Robinson 3 2 43 4,914,901 Skyy Moore 4 2 54 3,574,481 Alec Pierce 5 2 53 3,691,037 Tyquan Thornton 6 2 50 4,040,710 John Metchie 7 2 44 4,716,047

Wide Receiver Summary

George Pickens easily tops this group despite being the fifth selected in the draft. Christian Watson was second, scoring 84 points to 62 for Pickens. But lagging in most other areas to him. Wan’Dale Robinson is third based on his highly successful pass play and catch percentages. Skyy Moore edges out Alex Pierce for fourth. Pierce hurt by the low catch percentage. Then comes Tyquan Thornton. With John Metchie last due to a lost season battling leukemia.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Name G Snaps D/ST PDs FF FR Sacks Tackles MT% TFL QBH Travis Jones 32 777/281 3 0 0 2.5 60 9.1 5 7 Alex Wright 33 930/116 7 2 2 5.0 53 8.6 8 5 DeAngelo Malone 32 218/580 0 0 0 1.0 35 5.4 4 2 DeMarvin Leal 23 381/62 4 0 0 1.0 29 12.1 3 2 Cameron Thomas 32 591/176 2 0 1 3.0 40 4.8 6 7 Zachary Carter 33 896/147 2 1 0 0.5 46 6.1 2 3 Myjai Sanders 20 397/32 3 1 1 3.0 30 9.1 4 7

Synopsis of each player:

Travis Jones (Third/76th overall): Travis Jones deflected three passes and had 2.5 sacks in two seasons. His 60 tackles lead the group. Also, Jones is tied at the top with seven quarterback hits. According to Ravens website news, Jones has a shot at taking over nose tackle from Michael Pierce. And “after playing last season at 345 pounds, he’s down to his goal of 330 …”

Alex Wright (Third/78th overall): Alex Wright leads this group of defensive linemen with 7 deflected passes, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 sacks, and 8 tackles for loss. His 53 combined tackles second among the group. Wright sees plenty of action despite playing behind Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith. He has 930 defensive snaps and is ready to step in whenever required.

DeAngelo Malone (Third/82nd overall): DeAngelo Malone has played more than double the special teams (580) over the defensive snaps (218). He was mostly in a reserve role as a rookie, with 12-18 defensive snaps a game. But in 2023, he played just two defensive plays all season. Malone has 35 combined tackles and a low 5.4 percent missed tackle rate.

Scott Kennedy of Sports Illustrated sees him on the roster bubble. In an MSN article, he says that Malone “saw spot action on defense as a rookie, but his number of defensive snaps dropped to two in 2023. He contributed on special teams, but will that be enough to save his job in 2024?”

DeMarvin Leal (Third/84th overall): DeMarvin Leal missed six games due to a knee injury which stunted his development in his rookie year. He has the second least playing time on defense among this group. But he’s deflected four passes in 23 games played. His high 12.1 percent missed tackle rate tops this group. The challenge for Pittsburgh is identifying the role he will play. An edge rusher playing from his feet or a down lineman. Currently, he competes for a roster spot with Isaiahh Loudermilk. He’s flashed, but the inconsistent play does not inspire confidence.

Joe Rutter of Trib Live says, “DeMarvin Leal entering make-or-break season in NFL journey.”

Cameron Thomas (Third/87th overall): Cameron Thomas playing at outside linebacker got his first sack in the Cardinals matchup versus the Seahawks in 2022. He collected three sacks that season. Thomas played more snaps in 2023. His big play was recovering a fumble for a defensive touchdown against Washington in the Cardinals season opener. But he did not record any more sacks and was a healthy scratch for the last two games.

A bull rusher is making his mark with 7 quarterback hits tied for the lead in the group. He also has a low 4.8 missed tackle percentage. The Cardinals drafted another edge rusher in 2024. So, it remains to be seen whether Thomas has already peaked in his early career.

Zachary Carter (Third/95th overall): The Bengals worked Zach Carter into the lineup, making him a starter in week four with both D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou out with injuries. He was second in the group with 396 defensive snaps. He started nine of 16 games in his rookie year. He played at various positions along the line. He got half a sack near the end of the season against New England. In the playoffs, he made four tackles against Baltimore. He added an assist against Buffalo.

In 2023, Carter started five games. But he played in every game, and his 500 defensive snaps were nearly half of the Bengal’s snaps on defense. Right now, however, Cincinnati buried Carter on their projected depth chart as a third-stringer. We’ll see if he can continue to contribute.

Myjai Sanders (Third/100th overall): The Cardinals sat Myjai Sanders as a healthy scratch for the first four games as a rookie. In his second game he recorded his first sack with just eight defensive snaps. Arizona increased his defensive snaps as the season wore on. He forced a fumble and recovered another. A bright spot in his first season.

Unfortunately, Arizona released Sanders after placing him on injured reserve just as 2023 started. The Texans claimed Sanders off the waiver wire. He appeared in just seven games. But did play 43 snaps in the Houston playoff win over Cleveland. He does have 7 quarterback hits, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 passes knocked down and a fumble recovery in just 397 defensive snaps. However, Houston released Sanders in early April. He is currently a free agent for the 2024 season.

Career Earnings and Relative Value

Here is a chart showing the career earnings from Over the Cap of the group ranked by how I placed them and their overall selection in the draft:

Name Rank RD Overall Earnings Alex Wright 1 3 78 2,680,489 Cameron Thomas 2 3 87 2,565,170 Travis Jones 3 3 76 2,690,600 Myjai Sanders 4 3 100 2,488,334 Zachary Carter 5 3 95 2,515,406 DeAngelo Malone 6 2 82 2,631,040 DeMarvin Leal 7 3 84 2,491,112

Defensive Lineman Summary

DeMarvin Leal remains at the bottom of an unimpressive defensive line group. He’s shown flashes including the ability to tip passes at the line of scrimmage. But he needs to be available to play. Alex Wright is at the top. But has only started six of 33 games played. Cam Thomas is next. And it is not even a lock to make the Cardinals’ roster. Then there is Travis Jones, followed by Myjai Sanders. Sanders is now a free agent looking for a team. Finally, I have Zach Carter followed by DeAngelo Moore. I hope that Leal can crack the code to make his athleticism result in more impactful play in 2024.

Day Three Selections

Calvin Austin spent his rookie season on injured reserve after he aggravated a foot injury. But he played in all 17 games in 2023. Catching a 72-yard touchdown pass against the Raiders and rushing for a score against Cincinnati late in the season. He also caught a short touchdown pass in the Steelers playoff loss to Buffalo. A glimmer of potential. Austin may get a chance for a more prominent role in a short-handed wide receiver room in 2024.

Tight End Connor Heyward drafted in sixth round, played in all 34 games in his first two seasons. He’s made 11 tackles on special teams. Young Heyward is a versatile player that can lineup at fullback or tight end. He caught a touchdown at the back of the end zone in a game against Atlanta his first year. His offensive snaps increased from 174 to 403 in his second year. He ran for a 21-yard game-winning touchdown against the Raiders in week 16. Looking forward to how he is utilized by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith who emphasizes fullback and tight end play more than his predecessor.

Seventh Round

Seventh-round linebacker Mark Robinson played just 12 special team snaps in two games as a rookie. Then was a healthy scratch until the final two games. Then he started at inside linebacker for an ailing Myles Jack and an underperforming Devin Bush against Baltimore and Cleveland. He responded with nine tackles. Robinson played 151 defensive and 302 special team snaps in 2023. A lot of his defensive play in the latter half of the season after injuries decimated the inside linebacker room. He played some good run defense, but his coverage ability was severely tested. Opposing quarterbacks enjoyed a 136.2 passer rating when targeting receivers he covered. The recent signing of special teams ace Tyler Matakevich may hurt Robinson’s chances of making the 53-man roster in 2024.

Another seventh-rounder. Quarterback Chris Oladokun did not make the roster. Kansas City signed him to their practice squad one week after Pittsburgh released him in the preseason. He ended up with two trips to the Super Bowl with Kansas City. Although, he has yet to appear in a game.

Undrafted Free Agents

Jaylen Warren signed by Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent. The hard running Warren has 315 touches for 1,747 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons. His 50.9 successful run play percentage is encouraging. In 33 games, Warren emerged as part of the one-two punch with Najee Harris, and he is effective in pass protection. On the ground, he carried the ball 226 times for 1,163 yards and 5 touchdowns. Plus, he added 89 catches for 584 yards. His 5.3 yards a carry third best in the NFL for 2023. Just Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey ahead of him and now teammate Justin Fields. A workhorse, he’s played 861 offensive and 193 special team snaps in the games he played chipping in five tackles on special teams. Warren is arguably the second best 2022 Steelers rookie after George Pickens.

Conclusion

The Steelers drafted seven players in the 2022 draft. Plus, they picked up a contributing undrafted free agent. Pittsburgh whiffed on their first-round selection of quarterback. But they have a very talented starting wide receiver and a running back who is effectively a rotational starter. Heyward is the only day three selection that regularly played in 2022. But he was joined by Calvin Austin in 2023. DeMarvin Leal and Mark Robinson have added depth on defense. But must compete to stay on the squad in 2024.

Losing out on a first-round quarterback hurt. But still, some productive players are helping the Steelers. On to 2024!

