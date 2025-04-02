Insider Believes Art Rooney, Steelers Were ‘Sending A Message’ To Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II sounded downright weary discussing QB Aaron Rodgers Tuesday. Addressing the topic at the league owners meetings, he said the team won’t wait forever for Rodgers. He also made it very clear that he found the process taking longer than he anticipated. In other words, he is a Steelers fan.

From the perspective of Mike Garafolo, though, he wasn’t just speaking off the cuff. He believes Rooney and the Steelers were trying to send a message to Rodgers. As the future Hall of Famer continues to slow-walk his way to Pittsburgh, his would-be employers, coaches, and teammates are growing impatient.

“The Steelers are doing what few teams have done in recent years, which is to put pressure on [Aaron Rodgers]”, Garafolo argued on the Insiders on the NFL Network, noting Rooney’s comments. And it’s true that we generally take Rooney’s public comments as some sort of marching orders, to his employees, anyway. The problem is, of course, that Rodgers isn’t an employee as of yet.

“Usually with Aaron Rodgers, it’s like nobody wants to spook him. Nobody wants to scare him. It’s a little bit of ‘walk on eggshells’”, Garafolo said of how he has been handled by his teams over the years. “So the Steelers, I think, were sending a message, as subtly as they could. ‘Let’s go, man. We’re getting close to the draft. We’ve got to know what’s going on here’”.

While the Steelers reportedly harbor private hopes of Aaron Rodgers giving them an answer soon, he remains aloof in the process. Despite a six-hour-long visit with the team and a throwing session with would-be teammate DK Metcalf, he is still a free agent.

It’s no wonder Rooney and the Steelers may have sounded impatient when it comes to Rodgers—because it’s exhausting. Readers are tired of reading about the daily non-updates and the talking heads are tired of giving them. But that’s what the industry is, so they need to feed the machine on a daily basis.

The problem is, we don’t seem to be making much progress along the way. Sure, the throwing session recently was a nice little wrinkle, and now we get to talk about what that means. The good news is there is no football, not even in shorts, for more than a month. And the Steelers won’t alter their draft plans whether they sign Aaron Rodgers or not.

But the fact that we’re in April and even Rooney doesn’t know whether the Steelers will land Rodgers is mind-boggling. There is no compelling reason why he hasn’t made up his mind yet, beyond simply preferring another option that isn’t as available. Is he trying to wait out the Minnesota Vikings, or is he too afraid to just retire? And if he does sign with the Steelers, how will his new employers and teammates react? It seems like the enthusiasm has already worn off before there is anything to be enthusiastic about.