George Pickens Receives Votes In Top 10 Receiver List

Perhaps with a strong 2024 season, George Pickens could be considered a top ten NFL wide receiver. For now, he’ll remain in the “others considered” category. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has been going position-by-position to poll scouts and executives for their top ten at each position. Wednesday’s installment featured the top wide receivers and included Pickens receiving some votes, though not enough to make the list.

Pickens was one of several notable names in that camp, joining the likes of the Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf, Tennessee Titans Calvin Ridley, and New Orleans Saints Chris Olave.

Coming off his the first 1,000-yard season of his career, Pickens enters 2024 hoping for his best year. He’s the Steelers clear No. 1 target in the passing game and the only established wide receiver on the roster. The rest of the group is fighting to make the roster and carve out some sort of role.

The Steelers’ second round pick in 2022, Pickens showed his big-play potential as a rookie. He routinely made plays vertically, including a catch-of-the-year against the Cleveland Browns.

His sophomore year increased his production and refinement. He ended 2023 with 63 receptions, 1,140 yards, and five touchdowns. Pickens’ biggest improvement was his YAC. One of the league’s worst as a rookie due to a limited and vertical route tree, he became one of the league’s best after the catch in 2023. That included long house calls against the Browns and this catch-and-run to open up the scoring in a blowout against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Pickens can have a big-time 2024 season, he’ll try to cash in on an equally big-time contract extension next offseason. CBA rules require draft picks to wait until at least their third NFL season to sign an extension. With a red-hot receiver market, an impressive year could push Pickens into the $30 million per-year range.

The top-ranked receiver on ESPN’s list was the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, who also finished first on the 2023 list. He’s now highest-paid receiver contract matches his place on this list. San Francisco 49ers’ WR Brandon Aiyuk, fresh of his trade request, finished tenth on the list with one evaluator calling him a “premier route runner.”