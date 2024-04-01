Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft: April 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are well into the offseason where the pre-draft process has ramped up as the team looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

We recently concluded the NFL Scouting Combine, and several huge moves have taken place, including the Diontae Johnson trade for CB Donte Jackson, the signings of Russell Wilson, DeShon Elliott, and Patrick Queen, and the trades involving Kenny Pickett and Justin Fields. It’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project players the Steelers may be interested in, given their current roster needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — AMARIUS MIMS/OT/GEORGIA

The Steelers need to finish the overall rebuild of their offensive line, and Georgia OT Amarius Mims looks primed to be the guy to slot in at right tackle for the next five years and potentially beyond. The Steelers haven’t hidden their interest in Mims as both Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan were at his Pro Day as well as had a formal meeting with him at the Combine and brought him in for a pre-draft visit. He could slot in at right tackle, allowing former college teammate Broderick Jones to return to his more natural left tackle spot. The Steelers have shown plenty of interest in Mims at the Combine as well at his Pro Day, and putting both former Bulldogs together on the offensive line would give the Steelers two bullies as run blockers who are refining their skills in pass protection, fortifying their offensive front with two high-caliber bookend tackles.

Amarius Mims Scouting Profile

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— ZACK FRAZIER/C/WEST VIRGINIA

After the release of C Mason Cole, the Steelers have a glaring hole at the center position. They will likely add someone prior to the draft, but GM Omar Khan did say that the Steelers owe it to themselves to find their next great center. In this scenario, they snag West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, who had extensive starting experience in Morgantown and is an aggressive run blocker while also being a sound pass protector. One of the top centers in this draft class, Frazier is coming off a broken leg suffered last season but appears to be nearly back to full strength and may have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Pittsburgh, showing the Steelers’ interest. He could provide steady play early in his career, being reliable while representing the toughness Pittsburgh needs to get back to as a team.

Zach Frazier Scouting Profile

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— MIKE SAINRISTIL/CB/MICHIGAN

The Steelers added another starting corner on the outside opposite of Joey Porter Jr. in Donte Jackson, but adding a true slot cornerback to play in the nickel is a glaring hole that Pittsburgh still needs to address. Pittsburgh hasn’t had a quality nickel defender since Mike Hilton, but they secure that type of player in Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, who models his game after Hilton. He played at an All-American level this season, posting five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two sacks, a forced fumble, and six pass breakups. He is inside/outside versatile, being able to play out on the boundary as well as in the slot. Sainristil should be sought after this spring as a former wide receiver turned defensive back. Sainristil is an ideal nickel corner who can cover and blitz as a Swiss Army-knife defender at the next level.

Mike Sainristil Scouting Profile

ROUND 3 (#98 OVERALL VIA EAGLES)— RICKY PEARSALL/WR/FLORIDA

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added several wide receivers this offseason after trading away Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, but they still likely need to address the position in the draft as they lack a quality option opposite George Pickens at this time. They land a receiver who is more of a craftsman like Johnson in Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, who is more of a nuanced route runner coming out of the SEC who has experience playing both out wide and in the slot, having the hand strength and competitiveness who can win at the catch point and make possession catches to move the chains. He would be an ideal complement to Pickens and his skill set in the receiver corps, giving Pittsburgh an element in the room they don’t currently have with a guy that can win near the line of scrimmage as well as down the seam as a slot receiver as well as a guy that can line up out wide.

Ricky Pearsall Scouting Profile

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— JUSTIN EBOIGBE/ DL/ ALABAMA

The Steelers have to add more depth and potential starters to their defensive line, and Alabama’s Justin Eboigbe could fill both needs. He’s projected as a late Day Three pick right now, but I’d personally be surprised if his draft stock stayed there. He has the measurables the Steelers look for in their 3-technique/4i defenders at 6-foot-4, 297 pounds, and he had his best season as a pass rusher in 2023, posting seven sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 63 total tackles. He can play the run as he eats up blocks, controls gaps, and provides some competition for depth behind the starters to start his career, taking time to develop and become more of a contributor.

Justin Eboigbe Scouting Profile

ROUND 6 (#178 OVERALL VIA PANTHERS)— TIP REIMAN/TE/ILLINOIS

The Steelers are looking to go with more of a run-heavy, two-tight-end offense under new OC Arthur Smith, so adding another quality blocking tight end with some receiving upside would be wise for Pittsburgh later in the draft. Possibly the best blocking tight end in this class is Illinois TE Tip Reiman, who has the size and strength to base block defensive ends while also dominating linebackers and safeties as a run blocker. He tested well at the Combine and also flashed his receiving prowess in college, being a good option as a long-term TE2 in the league who can play with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington and be an option to help fill the void should Freiermuth not be re-signed entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Tip Reiman Scouting Profile

ROUND 6 (#195 OVERALL)—M.J. DEVONSHIRE/CB/PITT

The Steelers don’t have many options in their cornerback room outside of Porter and Jackson, meaning that they could add multiple options in the draft that can play both inside and outside. They select Sainristil earlier in this scenario and finish up the draft by selecting a hometown kid in Pitt’s M.J. Devonshire who starred on the outside for the Panthers the last few seasons but also can play inside at the nickel as well. Devonshire is an experienced defender who has a knack for taking the football away, having seven picks in the last two seasons, including three pick-sixes. He also is a physical defender, having the long arms to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. He can get a little grabby at times, but he can come in right away as a core special teams contributor who can battle for time in the slot and also see some time outside if called upon to help round out the depth chart.

M.J. Devonshire Scouting Report