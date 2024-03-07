Report: West Virginia C Zach Frazier Has Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Steelers

In the market for a long-term answer at the center position, the 2024 NFL Draft could offer a solution for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That could be in the form of West Virginia’s Zach Frazier.

According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, Frazier has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Steelers. It is believed to fall under a “local visit” as West Virginia is in Pittsburgh’s area, meaning Frazier shouldn’t count against the team’s allotted 30 pre-draft visits.

Along with the Steelers, Frazier is set to meet with the Chicago Bears, per Fowler, as part of the pre-draft visits.

Frazier did not have a formal meeting with the Steelers at the NFL Scouting Combine, though he did spend some time with them at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Considered one of the top centers in the class, Frazier checks a lot of boxes that the Steelers look for. He has great size (6025, 313) and incredible toughness, having crawled off the field after breaking his leg to avoid a 10-second run-off for the Mountaineers. That move helped West Virginia save a timeout before ultimately winning the game.

He also has plenty of experience, starting 47 career games for the Mountaineers, including 38 at center.

Though there is some buzz about Frazier as a possible first-round pick in a deep, talented center class, it seems more likely he would be a Day 2 selection coming off the broken leg. That’s where Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora has him pegged in his scouting report for the site.

Here’s what Kozora had to say about Frazier:

“Overall, Frazier is a solid player with a well-rounded game. His floor is high, and in a man/inside zone scheme, he should thrive. While he lacks the physical traits to potentially be a high-end center — he doesn’t have the athleticism of a Creed Humphrey — Frazier is a strong prospect. It’d be great to see him become the next Nick Mangold, but my NFL comp will settle on Ben Jones, a tough and rock-solid dude in the middle but never an All-Star.”

Needing a long-term answer at center after cutting Mason Cole two weeks ago following two years in the Black and Gold, the Steelers are lined up well with free agency and the draft class to plug the hole — and then some. Frazier is a popular name that continues to be tied to the Steelers.

The Fairmont, W.V., native would get to stay in his own backyard were he to be selected by Pittsburgh. The scheduled pre-draft visit checks a major box when it comes to being a potential Steelers selection.