Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2023 Draft Class Bye Week Recap

For the past few seasons, I compared the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top draft picks against rookies drafted in nearby rounds and playing similar positions selected by other teams. This season, we’ll track Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton, and Darnell Washington to see how they stack up. Plus, a summary of their draft classmates and any free agents making a splash.

The charts cover the first five games of the 2023 season for Steelers draft picks selected in rounds one through three. I’ll summarize the rest of the class at the end. Statistics extracted from the Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.

Let me know if there are other players you want tracked against these Steelers rookies in the comments section.

Offensive Tackle

Name G/GS O/ST Snaps Hold False Start Other Declined or Offset Total Penalties Sacks Allowed* Paris Johnson 5 / 5 316/ 20 2 0 0 1 3 1 Darnell Wright 5 / 5 314/19 1 2 1 0 4 4 Peter Skoronski 2/2 123/9 0 0 0 0 0 0 Broderick Jones 5 /1 121/15 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anton Harrison 5 / 5 342 / 20 1 0 1 0 >2

*Sacks Allowed from Po Football Focus (PFF)

Synopsis of each player:

Broderick Jones (First/14 overall) Broderick Jones played just four offensive snaps in the first three games. The Steelers appeared to be content to break him in slowly. All that changed in week four when left tackle Dan Moore went down with a knee injury early in the game. Jones took his place then gained his first start against Baltimore. In an intense game he was not penalized nor surrendered any sacks. The PFF ranks him 14 out of the 31 first round picks through week five. Right where he was selected overall.

Paris Johnson (First/6 overall) Paris Johnson is the top draft pick in this group. He transitioned to right tackle from left tackle and right guard in college. He’s played every single Arizona Cardinal’s offensive snap so far this year. Despite facing defensive juggernauts Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa, Paris has surrendered just one sack. A better pass than a run blocker, he’s off to a solid start. He’ll face Pittsburgh on week 13.

Darnell Wright (First/10 overall) Darnell Wright has played 100% of the Chicago Bears’ offensive snaps through week five. As a right tackle, he’s faced defenders like Rashan Gary, Montez Sweat, and Chris Jones giving up four quarterback pressures and four sacks. A strong run blocker, he is working on his pass protection. He does lead this group with four penalties and tied for the lead with four sacks given up.

Peter Skoronski (First/11 overall) Peter Skoronski debuted against New Orleans at left guard. But he missed the next three games due to a burst appendix. Skoronski returned and played in week five against the Colts. So far he’s allowed no sacks nor committed any penalties. He’s overcome his appendectomy and appears to be a fixture as the starting left guard for the Tennessee Titans. He’ll be playing in London against the Baltimore Ravens in week six.

Anton Harrison (First/27 overall) Anton Harrison started all five games at right tackle. He’s had a rough start giving up four sacks to fearsome defenders like Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones. He’s played 94% of the Jaguars offensive snaps and leads this group with 342 snaps on offense plus 20 more on special teams. Harrison gets to face Pittsburgh in week eight.

Tackle Summary

Paris Johnson, Darnell Wright, and Anton Harrison lead this group in that order. They started all five games but Johnson with the strongest performance. I have Broderick Jones and Peter Skoronski about even. With 12 more games to play, Broderick has a chance to demonstrate he is a reliable starter along with the top three.

Cornerback

Name G Snaps D/ST INTs PDs FF FR Tackles MT% Tgts RECs Com% TDs Devon Witherspoon 3 220/0 1 4 0 0 23 17.9 30 15 50.0 2 Emmanuel Forbes 5 201/0 1 5 0 0 19 9.5 26 16 61.5 1 Christian Gonzalez 4 204/19 1 3 0 0 17 15.0 32 22 68.8 1 Deonte Banks 5 235 /16 0 4 0 0 15 6.3 24 13 54.2 2 Joey Porter Jr 5 86/22 1 2 0 0 6 14.3 8 3 37.5 0 Julius Brents 3 192/21 0 1 1 1 17 10.5 17 13 76.5 0 Jartavius Martin 4 0/ 77 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 Cory Trice Jr INJURED RESERVE

stats via Pro Football Reference

Synopsis of each player:

Joey Porter Jr. (Second/32 overall) The Steelers have brought Joey Porter along at a deliberate pace. Restricted to dime packages in third and long situations, he played just seven defensive snaps in his NFL debut against the 49ers. But his role slowly expanded to a game-high 28 defense snaps in the Baltimore game where he replaced veteran Patrick Peterson as an outside corner. Porter made a score-saving and possible game-saving interception in the end zone late in that game. He’s allowed just three completions on eight targets for an extremely low 37.5% completion rate. But a very small sample size. Anxious to see how Joey performs coming out of the bye week and beyond.

Devon Witherspoon (First/5 overall) Despite only playing three games due to inactivity in week one and a week five bye, Devon Witherspoon emerged as an early favorite for defensive rookie of the year. He’s played every single Seattle defensive snap in the games he played in. He returned an interception against the Giants for a 97-yard pick-six. And leads the group with 23 tackles. He’s held receivers he covered to just a 50% completion rate. Let’s see how he does in week six with a potential match-up against Bengals receiver phenom Ja’Marr Chase.

Emmanuel Forbes (First/16 overall) Emmanuel Forbes had an up-and-down start with the Washington Commanders. He started the first two games including an interception against Denver. But was benched in his fifth game against the Bears. He struggled to cover elite receivers A.J. Brown of the Eagles and the Bear’s D.J. Moore. Washington coach Ron Rivera and defense coordinator Jack Del Rio evaluating how they will continue utilizing Forbes in week six and beyond.

Christian Gonzalez (First/17 overall) Christian Gonzalez started the first four games for New England. Unfortunately, he tore the labrum in his shoulder making a tackle during their 38-3 drubbing by Dallas. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve and his rookie season is likely over. His highlight game was against Miami when he intercepted a pass and made six tackles.

Deonte Banks (First/24 overall) Deonte Banks a bright spot in the Giants’ woeful 2023 start. He’s started all five games and played 75% of their defensive snaps. He’s defended four passes, and limited receivers he’s covering to a low 54.2% completion rate. He is also a reliable tackler missing just one of 16 attempted tackles for an excellent 6.3% missed tackle rate. So far, he allowed two touchdowns. But overall promising start for the rookie. He does have an ankle injury but is expected to play in week six.

Julius Brents (Second/44 overall) Julius Brents did not see his first NFL action until week three. He may see more time as a starter replacing Dallis Flowers who the Colts placed on injured reserve. He made an impact in his first NFL game against Baltimore. He forced and recovered a fumble in the Colts’ overtime win. He allowed receivers he was covering to catch 13 of 17 targets. The 76.5% completion rate is the highest in the group.

Jartavius Martin (Second/47 overall) Jartavius Martin was the second cornerback selected by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 draft. He missed the second game after a week-one concussion. He also missed snaps in week four due to an injured thumb. Martin has yet to play a defensive snap. He leads this group with 77 special team snaps. He may gain an opportunity to play defense as Washington has placed two safeties and has had other defensive backs injured early in the season.

Cornerback Summary

Devon Witherspoon is well ahead of this pack. He’s played the least games but has made a tremendous impact. Currently, I have Deonte Banks next in the rankings followed by Emmanuel Forbes. Forbes struggling but he’s been asked to cover elite receivers. Joey Porter trending in the right direction and is placed fourth. Julius Brents fifth. And Christian Gonzalez is sixth but with a season-ending injury. Jartavius Martin has yet to play a defensive snap and sits on the bottom. Joey Porter is developing at a good pace. Hope to see him gain ground on the first-rounders by season’s end.

Defensive Tackle

Name G Snaps D/ST PDs FF FR Sacks Tackles MT% TFL/QBH Calijah Kancey 1 11/0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0/1 Mazi Smith 5 79/1 0 0 0 0.0 4 33.3 1/0 Bryan Breese 5 154/15 1 0 0 1.5 7 0.0 3 / 4 Keeanu Benton 5 140/5 0 1 0 1.0 13 7.1 1/2 Gervon Dexter 5 125/ 24 1 0 0 0.0 8 0.0 0/3 Kobie Turner 5 180 / 24 0 0 0 1.0 13 7.1 0/2 Brodric Martin 0 0/0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0/0

Synopsis of each player:

Keeanu Benton (Second/49 overall) Keeanu Benton is getting an increased role with Cam Heyward in injured reserve. He’s played 140 defensive snaps (38% of the Steelers total snaps on defense) and started in week five. He sacked Jimmy Garoppolo in the Raiders game. He’s a good run defender with 13 tackles. And forced a fumble in the loss to Houston. A steady contributor, Pro Football Focus recognized him as a top 15 rookie player after week five. Steelers fans want more.

Calijah Kancey (First/19 overall) Calijah Kancey played just 11 snaps in his NFL debut against Minnesota in week one. Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay tackle aggravated a training camp calf injury and has not played since. He did show enough including two quarterback pressures to impress his teammates. He may return to the field as early as week six when the Buccaneers play the Detroit Lions.

Mazi Smith (First/26 overall) Mazi Smith is not getting an abundance of playing time with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s played in all five games through week five. But played from 11 to 22 defensive snaps per game. That adds up to just 79 and 26% of the Cowboys’ total defensive snaps. Smith made just four tackles. And he got pushed around during his 22 snaps against the 49ers. But the Cowboys organization remains confident in his athletic abilities. He has 12 more games to see if they emerge during his rookie season.

Bryan Bresee (First/29 overall) Bryan Bresee is a key rotational player for the New Orleans Saints defensive line. He’s played between 26 and 38 defensive snaps through week five. That’s 47% of the Saints total defensive snaps. The 154 defensive snaps are second in this group. But he leads this group of rookie defensive tackles with 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits. Plus, he’s knocked down at least one pass. Opposing offenses are double-teaming him absorbing an extra blocker. A potential game-wrecker.

Gervon Dexter (Second/53 overall) Gervon Dexter started in the Chicago Bears season opener. But his snaps counts have fluctuated from as few as 10 to 33. He’s appeared in all five games playing 38% of the Bears’ defensive snaps. His game against Washington in week five was his best performance. In 33 snaps he pressured quarterback Sam Howell six times including two hits and a batted down pass. Look for Dexter to get more significant playing time as the season progresses.

Kobie Turner (Third/89 overall) Kobie Turner has played about 55% of the Rams defensive snaps. He’s yet to start a game, but getting plenty of time rotating in. He leads the group in both defensive and special team snaps. Turner can penetrate the line assisting on two sacks and two quarterback hits. He is tied for the lead with 13 tackles with Benton. He may see an even higher percentage of snaps due to the Rams placing Bobby Brown III on injured reserve.

Brodric Martin (Third/96 overall) Brodric Martin has yet to play his first NFL snap. But the Detroit Lions staff say they are satisfied with his progress but have no timetable for his debut. The Detroit Lions defensive line is healthy. So, it may take a few more games before we see what Martin can do on an NFL field.

Defensive Tackle Summary

The first two selected players are still looking for more playing time. While one has yet to play. Mazi Smith, Calijah Kancey, and Brodric Martin round out the bottom three in this early look. Bryan Bresee tops the class with Keeanu Benton chasing him. Kobi Turner is right there with Benton. And Gervon Dexter is not far behind. With 12 games to play, it will be fun to see how this rookie class of defensive tackles looks at season’s end.

Tight End

Synopsis of each player:

Darnell Washington (Third/93 overall) Darnell Washington was the last tight end selected among this group except for the injured Cameron Latu. The Steelers have used Washington very little in their passing attack. He made his first catch in week four against the Texans. He missed his only two targets against Baltimore when he was starting for the injured Pat Freiermuth. Primarily a blocker, his tall frame should be a good end-zone target for Kenny Pickett when the Steelers are in the red zone. Let’s see if he gets opportunities over the next few games.

Dalton Kincaid (First/25 overall) Dalton Kincaid was the only tight end selected in the first round in 2023. He’s proven to be sure-handed, catching 17 of 19 passes thrown in his direction. Bills quarterback Josh Allen must be happy for his rookie tight end catching 89.5% of his passes. A safety valve, he has a 68.4% success rate on his receptions. The Pro Football Reference defines a successful reception as gaining 40% of the yards required on first down, 60% of the required yards on second down, and 100% of the required yards on third or fourth down. The total targets are divided by the successful receptions to come up with the success percentage.

Sam LaPorta (Second/34 overall) Sam LaPorta is earning the Detroit Lions praise for selecting him as the 34th player overall in the draft. He leads this group of tight ends with 25 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He’s gaining a respectable 57.8 receiving yards per game. Also tops in the group. A strong blocker, LaPorta has been a plug-and-play tight end for the Lions.

Michael Mayer (Second/35 overall) Recognized as a solid blocker; Michael Mayer is getting a bigger role in the Raiders offense. He’s started the past three games. After just one catch in the first four games, he caught two for 39 yards against the Packers in week five. He leads the group with 13.7 yards per reception. So far, he’s played 51% of the Raiders offensive snaps. Look for that to rise over the next few weeks as he produces more offense for Las Vegas.

Luke Musgrave (Second/42 overall) The first of two tight ends that Green Bay drafted in the first three rounds. Luke Musgrave played 211 offensive snaps, 69% of Green Bay’s total. It would be more except he was knocked out of the week four game against the Lions with a concussion after playing just 14 snaps. But he returned in week five. So far, he has caught 18 passes for 159 yards and a 78.3% completion rate. Primarily a receiving threat, the Packers also like his potential as a blocker.

Luke Schoonmaker (Second/58 overall) Luke Schoonmaker only gained one yard on his very first NFL reception. But it was for a touchdown in the Cowboys 30-10 rout of the Jets in week two. Unfortunately, he has not caught any of the five passes thrown to him since then. He has played 125 offensive snaps which amounts to 36% of the Cowboys total. He added 70 special teams plays for 54% of that total.

Brenton Strange (Second/61 overall) Brenton Strange is playing a mix of offense and special teams for Jacksonville. His 113 offensive snaps are 31% of the Jaguars total. While 68 snaps on special teams is 54%. He caught both passes to him in week three versus the Texans for seven yards. In the Jaguars’ week five win over Buffalo, Strange had an up-and-down game. He missed his only target and was penalized once for a false start. But then had a block that led to Travis Etienne’s game-sealing touchdown.

Tucker Kraft (Third/78 overall) Tucker Kraft has played 61 offensive snaps for Green Bay. Just 20% of their total. He caught his first two targets in week four in a loss to Detroit after starting tight end Luke Musgrave left the game with a concussion. However, he only gained five yards on the two receptions. Kraft played his most snaps in week five against the Raiders. But was not targeted.

Cameron Latu (Third/101 overall) The San Francisco 49ers placed Cameron Latu on injured reserve at the end of training camp due to a meniscus injury. We will have to wait until next year to see his NFL debut.

Tight End Summary

Sam LaPorta is the clear leader. Luke Musgrave, Dalton Kincaid, and Michael Mayer followed to round out the top four. The next group has not done much offensively. But have Luke Schoonmaker with a touchdown at fifth. Darnell Washington sixth. Brenton Strange and then Tucker Kraft. All eight have played in all five games. Let’s see if there is much movement on how they stack up after the next 12 games at the end of the season.

Day Three Selections

The Steelers day three selections include Nick Herbig, Cory Trice Jr., who is on injured reserve, and Spencer Anderson

Nick Herbig, drafted in the fourth round, caught many people’s attention during training camp. One of two rotational Edge rushers behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, he’s played 55 defensive snaps. Just 15% of Pittsburgh’s total defensive snaps. His role reduced drastically the last two games when he just played nine total defensive snaps. However, he’s a special teams regular playing 107 snaps or 79% of the team’s total special team plays. He has five combined tackles but two missed tackles which rises to a very high 28.6% miss rate. But we are looking for his energy to make an impact on the field.

Defensive back Cory Trice hurt his knee in training camp. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve. So, we will have to wait until 2023 to see what he can do in the regular season. He could be a nice complement to Joey Porter Jr.

Seventh-round offensive lineman Spencer Anderson was a healthy scratch the first three games. He made brief appearances in weeks four and five. Just two special team snaps against Houston. And a single offensive snap and two special teams play in the Ravens game. Not enough to evaluate.

David Perales was the only 2023 undrafted free agent to make the team. He remains on the practice squad and has yet to be activated for a game.

Your Music Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The 2023 draft class has a lot to prove for the rest of the season and beyond. They better be ready to perform when called upon. Here is Get Ready performed by The Temptations.