‘He’s Just Slowly Getting Into It:’ OLB Coach Martin Pleased With Nick Herbig’s Development

When you’re a rookie coming into the league as a fourth-round pick, the chances of you getting huge snaps your first season likely are low. When you are a rookie fourth-round pick with the likes of OLBs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith playing in-front of you, you’re lucky to see the field at all.

That’s been the case for OLB Nick Herbig. The preseason star has been rather quiet to start the NFL regular season, having five combined tackles (three solo) in five games played. He’s played 55 defensive snaps thus far (11 per game) along with 107 special teams snaps (79%). OLB Coach Denzel Martin was asked about Herbig’s development and if he’s pleased with what he’s seen this far from the rookie pass rusher on Tuesday as the team prepares to head into their bye week.

“Oh yeah, love Nick,” Martin responded to the media on video from Steelers.com. “If you’re watching special teams, Nick’s made plays on special teams. It’s not just about playing outside ‘backer. You’ve got the two best edge rush guys in the NFL. If you’re the third, fourth guy in the room, you gotta be giving us something on special teams, and Nick gets fired up. He comes off and I’m looking at the special teams reps on the iPads too because that’s what he’s into. And when he gets on the field, he’s getting on the field, getting rushes and has good rushes and things like that. He’s just slowly getting into it.”

When you are third or fourth on the depth chart with two Pro-Bowl-caliber players in front of you, you must be able to contribute on special teams. That’s what Herbig has done, playing nearly 80% of the special teams’ snaps through five games. He’s perfect in that role of a special teams demon. Herbig plays with his hair on fire, giving 100% effort on every defensive play, taking that mentality to running down kicks and punts as well.

With Highsmith inked to a new lucrative deal and Watt looking like a lifer in the city of Pittsburgh, Herbig’s path to an increased role on defense likely will only come through injury during the length of his rookie contract. Still, he’s perfect for the role that Pittsburgh has him in right now, playing 10-15 snaps a game to give the starters a breather while getting a chance to show what he can do as a pass rusher as well as in pursuit of the run. While he has yet to get his first career regular-season sack, Herbig has been making an impact as a rookie and more opportunities will come for him to become that quality rotational edge rusher Pittsburgh drafted him to be.