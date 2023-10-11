‘It’s Gonna Find Him A Bunch:’ TE Coach Alfredo Roberts Foresees Darnell Washington Becoming A Quality Receiver

If I had put the over/under on Darnell Washington catches at three through the first five games of the 2023 season before the season started, what would you have guessed?

Most of you likely would have pounded the over, as would I, as the hype surrounding Washington after Pittsburgh drafted him in the third round got a little out of control as he fell into the Steelers’ lap. He beat out TE Zach Gentry for the No. 2 tight end job and showcased his ability to be a red zone monster in training camp, coming down with multiple scores in Latrobe thanks to his combination of sheer size and athletic ability.

However, through five games, Washington only has one catch on three targets for 12 yards, seeing targets in just his last two games against the Texans and Ravens. Part of that has to do with the offense and it’s struggles as well as the number of skill position players Pittsburgh has at its disposal. However, Washington has played 150 total offensive snaps with four starts in the last five games, seeing extensive playing time in the last two contests with TE Pat Freiermuth out with a hamstring injury suffered against the Texans. TE Coach Alfredo Roberts was asked about Washington and his lack of production in the passing game on Wednesday, to which Roberts responded that Washington would get his opportunities in due time.

“I think he’s earned that with some of the things he’s done in the preseason for us in training camp,” Roberts said about Washington to the media, according to audio provide by the Steelers. “So, very hopeful that he will be a productive player in the passing game. He is such a big, big person, big individual, but he’s still a very young player and just things he hadn’t seen, he didn’t see, especially as a protector, as a run blocker and he got to get himself open in the passing game. When the ball finds him, it’s gonna find him a bunch and I think he’s gonna do really well.”

Washington was never a statistical monster at Georgia as a receiver, topping out with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns in his best season last year. Still, watching Washington play, you see a capable pass catcher who can stretch the seam vertically with decent speed as well as the size to be a mismatch nightmare for nearly anyone tasked with covering him. He also can create after the catch, being a load to bring down like we saw on his lone reception this season against Houston, catching the ball in space and picking up the first down.

Washington has been critical about his performance as a receiver, specifically his route running, stating that he needs to become more fluid in space to better separate from coverage. He is raw as a pass catcher, but the traits are there combined with the frame to become a viable receiving threat in this offense.

Regardless of the long-term status of Freiermuth regarding a contract extension, having Washington develop into a receiving threat would only aid Pittsburgh’s offense. The combination of him and Freiermuth in two tight end sets paired with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens outside would force defenses to play honest in heavier packages.