‘That Was Big Time’: Pat Freiermuth Praises Russell Wilson For Taking Charge On Offseason Workouts

Not long after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, QB Russell Wilson must have gotten going planning a workout with some of his new teammates, including TE Pat Freiermuth. The third-year veteran is the only one who’s spoken about it publicly, so we don’t know the full attendance list. For Freiermuth, however, it was a big deal to get that time with Wilson both on and off the field.

“That was big time”, Teresa Varley quotes Freiermuth as saying on the first day of the offseason program for Steelers.com. “He invited us to San Diego and a couple of us went there and got to work out and run routes and get to know each other. That’s big. The relationship on the field is big but building that off field is a big thing. It’s that trust you can bring over to the football field”.

Russell Wilson is one of the most veteran and accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL in 2024. He ranks in the top four in passing yardage and passing touchdowns and has a Super Bowl ring at home. His last few years haven’t exactly gone as planned, but the Steelers aren’t expecting him to be Superman.

Wilson, of course, is a sizeable departure for Freiermuth and company, who played the past two seasons with Kenny Pickett. The Steelers’ first-round draft pick in 2022, Pickett won games but put up low-level stats. His most telling statistic is the fact that he never won a game in which the defense gave up 20 or more points unless they scored multiple defensive touchdowns.

After the Steelers agreed to terms with Wilson, Pickett reportedly requested a trade, and the Steelers granted it. We haven’t really yet heard from any current Steelers players about the move, beyond Cameron Heyward on his podcast. Those who don’t want to hear about Pickett ever again will want to brace themselves once the players are in front of the microphones again, because Freiermuth and others inevitably will face those questions.

But otherwise, he and the rest of the team are moving forward with Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback. That’s the only thing they can do, which is why he placed so much value in that early get-together. The relationship between the quarterback and tight end is a particularly close one, as well, so it makes sense.

Professionally, Freiermuth is coming off a down here. He missed a number of games due to injury and registered just 32 catches for 308 yards and two scores. After a 63-catch, 732-yard season, many hoped he would break out in 2023.

Perhaps Freiermuth can have that breakout season with Russell Wilson throwing him the ball and Arthur Smith calling the plays. He is likely the top safety-valve option this season with Diontae Johnson gone. Accordingly, he’s hoping to get Wilson very comfortable checking the ball down to him.