90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Steven Sims, Tuzar Skipper, Tyler Snead

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason practices concluded last week, and next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers’ training camp getting underway, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers’ roster preview, which includes outlooks for each player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers training camp are Steven Sims, Tuzar Skipper, and Tyler Snead.

WR Steven Sims: The Steelers originally signed Sims to their practice squad to start the 2021 regular season. He had spent his previous two seasons with the Washington Football Team on his way to registering 61 receptions for 575 yards and five touchdowns. Sims also did returner work with Washington as well. The Steelers elevated Sims to the active roster for one game in 2021 and the wide receiver played all of five offensive snaps in that Week 10 game. He did not register any stats, however. Late in the 2021 season, Sims spent a week on the practice squad COVID-19 list as well.

Outlook: With Ike Hilliard no longer with the Steelers as their wide receivers coach, Sims’ future looks bleak this summer. The wide receiver depth chart currently suggest that Sims won’t make the 53-man roster this year and even if the team keeps six in total at the position group. While Sims does possess position flexibility, in addition to return experience, it certainly seems like his best shot at remaining in Pittsburgh come Week 1 is as a member of the team’s practice squad.

OLB Tuzar Skipper: The Steelers recently brought back Skipper on a one-year deal. He had previously been with the Tennessee Titans, but they parted ways with him in early May. The Steelers originally signed Skipper as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2019. He had a fantastic rookie preseason for the Steelers and originally made the Week 1 roster, only to be waived before the team’s first game. The New York Giants then claimed him off waivers. Skipper wound up back with the Steelers late in the 2019 season. He ultimately failed to make the Steelers 2020 roster, however, and wound up with the Titans. Skipper did spend a little time with the Atlanta Falcons last summer before signing back with the Titans again in December. For his NFL career to date, Skipper has registered just eight total tackles and half a sack in 84 total defensive snaps played. He has also logged another 71 snaps on special teams since entering the NFL.

Outlook: Skipper is now part of a Steelers outside linebacker depth chart that includes backups Genard Avery, Derrek Tuszka, Delontae Scott, and rookies Tyree Johnson and T.D. Moultry. The Steelers could keep as many as five outside linebackers on their 53-man roster this year and if that’s ultimately the number, it would work in Skipper’s favor. Skipper will need to show that he can be a better special teams asset this summer if he is to make the 53-man roster, however. It is possible that the Steelers could sign another veteran outside linebacker prior to Week 1. If they do, that might result in Skipper battling more for a practice squad spot than a 53-man roster spot during training camp and the preseason.

WR Tyler Snead: The Steelers signed Snead after he took part in the team’s rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player. A productive slot receiver in college as a three-year starter, Snead caught 67 passes for 855 yards and four touchdowns last year at Eastern Carolina. He’s also logged time in the kick and punt return game. For his college career, Snead caught 201 passes for 2,380 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had two career kick return scores. At his 2022 pro day, Snead reportedly measured in at 5066, 172-pounds and he ran his 40-yard dash in 4.64-seconds.

Outlook: It’s going to be next to impossible for Snead to make the Steelers 53-man roster this summer as the team’s wide receiver depth chart is quite full with two rookie draft picks included on it in George Pickett and Calvin Austin III. Snead’s best path when it comes to making the 53-man roster would include him lighting it up as a returner during the preseason. In reality, Snead will likely be battling to last on the offseason roster throughout the team’s three preseason games and then hope to be signed to the team’s practice squad to start the 2022 regular season. That would be quite an accomplishment if he’s able to do that as an undersized undrafted rookie wide receiver.

