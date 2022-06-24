90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Christian Kuntz

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason practices concluded last week, and next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers’ training camp getting underway, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers’ roster preview, which includes outlooks for each player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers training camp are Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, and Christian Kuntz.

S Damontae Kazee: In early May, the Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year, $1.1875 million contract that included a $152,500 signing bonus. Originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of San Diego State, Kazee tore his Achilles in 2020. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason and went on to register 52 total tackles, four defensed passes, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 17 regular season games in 2021. For his career, Kazee has registered 251 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 17 passes defensed, and seven forced fumbles.

Outlook: Kazee has position flexibility, and he has been in the NFL for several years now. During training camp this summer, he figures to compete against Terrell Edmunds for the right to be the Steelers starting strong safety to open the 2022 regular season. Kazee could ultimately wind up being the Steelers first safety off the bench in 2022 and a player used in dime packages as he can both play in the slot on occasion and also inside the box. He’s very much a Swiss army knife kind of player. The expectations are that Kazee will be on the 53-man roster in 2022 and assuming that winds up happening, it will be interesting to see what kind of role he winds up playing. Kazee did play 57 special teams snaps for the Cowboys in 2021 as a member of their kick coverage team so we might see him log a similar amount of playing time for the Steelers in 2022 in that same capacity as well.

S Miles Killebrew: The Steelers re-signed Killebrew, a backup safety and core special teamer, to a two-year, $4 million contract back in March and that move did not come as a surprise. During the 2021 regular season, Killebrew registered two blocked punts to go along with seven total special teams tackles in 334 logged snaps on those units as a core player. He also logged 45 total defensive snaps during the regular season on his way to registering another six total tackles. He is down for three missed tackles in that limited playing time last season.

Outlook: Killebrew will enter the Steelers 2022 training camp this summer as one of the team’s best special teams players. While not a quality safety, he can play some at the position in emergency situations. The hope is that he won’t have to, however. Assuming he makes the Steelers 2022 53-man roster, and there’s currently no reason to think that he won’t, the goal for Killebrew will be to once again be regarded as one of the NFL’s top core special teams players. It would be nice to see him lead the Steelers in special teams tackles in 2022, in addition to blocking a few punts like he did in 2021.

LS Christian Kuntz: In 2021, Kuntz, the Steelers former undrafted free agent out Duquesne, became the Steelers new long snapper as he beat out Kameron Canaday for the job. Kuntz went on to play in all 17 games for the Steelers in 2021 and the playoff game as well. He logged 158 total snaps in 2021 as part of the Steelers punt and kicking teams. He was credited with two total special teams tackles in 2021.

Outlook: On the surface, Kuntz seems set to be the Steelers long snapper again in 2022. He really didn’t stick out in 2021 and that’s not a terrible thing because it’s usually not good to have to talk about anything that a long snapper did during the game. The Steelers currently have just one long snapper on their 90-man roster, and it will be interesting to see if it stays that way the rest of the summer. Here’s to us not talking about Kuntz during the 2022 season other than occasionally mentioning him making a nice tackle on special teams.

