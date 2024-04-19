Depot After Dark: WR Power Rankings, Miles Killebrew ‘Man Up’ Conference, New Concussion Blood Test

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 18.

WR Power Rankings

A way-too-early AFC wide receiver power rankings. It’s a highly specific list that placed Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens just 10th. That’s only one spot ahead of would-be rookie Brian Thomas Jr., not even drafted but projected to go to the Buffalo Bills.

Pickens finishes behind the likes of the Ravens Zay Flowers, the Chargers Rome Odunze (another projected draft pick) and the Colts Michael Pittman Jr.

Feels pretty low for Pickens, but he’ll have the chance to be the team’s unquestioned No. 1 receiver with Diontae Johnson now in Carolina.

Miles Killebrew ‘ManUp’ Conference

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew will attend the 2024 ‘ManUp’ conference held later this year. The organization made the announcement yesterday.

We are blessed to have Miles Killebrew join his fellow Steelers at ManUp 2024! Get registered for ManUp at https://t.co/9FMhTeregP pic.twitter.com/bDQpeFkuLw — ManUp Pittsburgh (@ManUpPittsburgh) April 17, 2024

Killebrew will join DL Cam Heyward and potentially other Steelers for the day-long event. In past years, Mike Tomlin and Ryan Shazier have attended the faith-based conference that offers several speakers throughout the day.

New Concussion Blood Test

University of Pittsburgh’s Dr. David Okonkwo has received FDA approval of a new blood test to test for concussions. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Abby Mackey, the test has “resulted in the first lab-quality test capable of detecting concussions rapidly and accessibly, right at patients’ bedsides and, someday, on the sidelines of sporting events.”

The blood test is a more objective way to measure if someone is concussed instead of the current model of a neurological exam. The test is reportedly able to detect a concussion with 96.5 percent accuracy.

The Steelers’ neurosurgeon, Dr. Okonkwo cautions this won’t be used in the NFL in the immediate future, even though it’s a long-term goal. Instead, it will be rolled out to select emergency centers this summer with a potential use for the US military. More testing and approval must be done before it can be used on athletes. Still, it’s something that could come into play within a few years and avoid the current messiness of determining in-game concussions.