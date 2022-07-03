90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Nick Sciba, Delontae Scott, Trent Scott

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason practices concluded last week, and next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers’ training camp getting underway, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers’ roster preview, which includes outlooks for each player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers training camp are Kevin Rader, Mark Robinson, and Mason Rudolph.

K Nick Sciba: The Steelers signed Sciba, an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forrest after he took part in the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player back in May. The Steelers showed interest in Sciba prior to this year’s draft as special teams coordinator Danny Smith and scout Dan Rooney Jr. were both in attendance at the Wake Forrest pro day this year. Sciba is coming off an impressive 2021 season, connecting on 23 of his 25 field goals and making good on all 65 of his extra points. He’s an extremely accurate kicker as he never missed an extra point in his career and hit 89.9% of his career field goal attempts, 80-of-89. Sciba set the NCAA record for most consecutive made field goals, at one point making 34 straight.

Outlook: Sciba is poised to be the extra kicker in training camp this summer for the Steelers. It’s hard to say that he’ll push veteran kicker Chris Boswell for his job and especially because of the way the longtime incumbent has performed the last three seasons. In fact, Boswell is likely to get a contract extension before Week 1. More than anything, Sciba will be around this summer to give Boswell breaks as well as getting a long look should an injury take place at any point moving forward. It’s doubtful that Sciba will last until the final round of cuts. The only way he does would likely be a result of Boswell suffering some sort of injury.

OLB Delontae Scott: The Steelers originally signed Scott to their practice squad early last season. Scott is an EDGE rusher out of SMU part of the 2020 undrafted class. As a fifth-year senior in 2019, he racked up 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks, second on SMU in both categories. He was initially signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent two years with the team but was released by them last summer. Scott was elevated to the Steelers active roster for one game in 2021 and he logged seven defensive snaps and two special teams snaps in that Week 11 contest. He did not register any stats in that game, however, and ultimately reverted back to the practice squad, where he remained the rest of the season.

Outlook: Scott is part of a Steelers outside linebacker depth chart that leaves a lot to be desired in early July. Even so, his path to making the 53-man roster this summer is an extremely tough one and will get even tougher if the Steelers ultimately add another veteran backup outside linebacker to their offseason roster during training camp. Scott’s not a huge special teams asset and that will also hurt his 53-man roster cause this summer. Realistically, Scott will be battling this summer for a practice squad spot. The Steelers signed two undrafted rookie free agents earlier in the offseason and they will be competition for Scott.

G Trent Scott: The Steelers signed Scott to one-year, $1.035 million contract several weeks ago and he did not receive a signing bonus as part of his deal. Scott was originally signed in 2018 by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State, where he played four seasons (2013, ’15-17) after redshirting in 2014. He allowed just three sacks in his collegiate career. As a senior in 2017, Scott posted 39 pancake blocks and no sacks on his way to earning first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference recognition. Since entering the NFL, Scott has made a total of 19 starts with nine of those coming with the Chargers in 2019. Last season with the Carolina Panthers, Scott made five starts on his way to playing 335 total offensive snaps and all of them came at guard.

Outlook: While listed as a guard by the Steelers, Scott has played every position on the offensive line except center since entering the NFL in 2018. He has logged 1,634 total offensive snaps in the NFL to date and has appeared in 53 regular season games to boot. Scott also previously played for new Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer so that’s another thing working in his favor this summer. While Scott isn’t considered to be in competition for a starting job this summer, he should have a decent shot at making the 53-man roster as a backup offensive lineman. Should the Steelers keep nine or more offensive linemen on their 53-man roster, that also should help Scott’s cause and especially due to his position flexibility. Should Scott ultimately not make the 53-man roster out of the training camp and the preseason, there’s a chance he lands on the practice squad to open the 2022 regular season.

Previous Posts In Series:

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Montravius Adams, Marcus Allen, Tyson Alualu

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Daniel Archibong, Calvin Austin III, Genard Avery

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Chris Boswell, Miles Boykin, Devin Bush

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Chase Claypool, Mason Cole, James Daniels

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Jake Dixon

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Kevin Dotson, Mataeo Durant, Terrell Edmunds

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Trey Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Zach Gentry, Nate Gilliam, Chaz Green

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Ulysees Gilbert III, Kendrick Green, Joe Haeg

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Najee Harris, Pressley Harvin III, J.C. Hassenauer

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Cameron Heyward, Connor Heyward, Alex Highsmith

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Myles Jack, Donovan Jeter, Buddy Johnson

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Diontae Johnson, Tyree Johnson, Karl Joseph

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Christian Kuntz

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Justin Layne, DeMarvin Leal, John Leglue

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Arthur Maulet, Anthony McFarland Jr.

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Anthony Miller, Henry Mondeaux, Dan Moore Jr.

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: T.D. Moultry, Cameron Nizialek, Tre Norwood

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Larry Ogunjobi, Chukwuma Okorafor, Chris Oladokun

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Gunner Olszewski, Chris Owens, George Pickens

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Kenny Pickett, James Pierre, Carlins Platel

90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Kevin Rader, Mark Robinson, Mason Rudolph