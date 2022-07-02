90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Kevin Rader, Mark Robinson, Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason practices concluded last week, and next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers’ training camp getting underway, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers’ roster preview, which includes outlooks for each player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers training camp are Kevin Rader, Mark Robinson, and Mason Rudolph.

TE Kevin Rader: After starting the 2021 regular season on the Steelers practice squad, Rader wound up being on the active game-day roster for nine contest with one of those nine being the team’s playoff game. He was inactive for two of those games that he was on the active roster for. In total, Rader, a former undrafted free agent, logged 42 offensive snaps for the entire season in addition to 40 more on special teams. He recorded just two catches for 8 yards in his limited playing time and had three total tackles on special teams.

Outlook: The Steelers have two main tight ends on their 53-man roster in Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry. If the team keeps a third true tight end on their 53-man roster this summer, then Rader will have a chance at making it as he is a decent blocker and he can contribute some on special teams. The Steelers do, however, have rookie tight end/fullback Connor Heyward on their roster this summer as well after selecting him late in the 2022 NFL Draft. While not a true tight end, that’s Heyward’s listed position currently. Heyward is a more talented overall player than Rader is but not as good of a blocker. In short, Rader and Heyward could potentially battle it out for one bottom-of-the-roster spot later this summer. Should Rader fail to make the 53-man roster, there’s a chance he could once again start the season on the team’s practice squad.

ILB Mark Robinson: The Steelers selected Robinson in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi after bringing him in for a visit during the pre-draft process. Robinson, who measured in at his pro day at 5114, 230-pounds, is a converted running back. He registered 91 total tackles in 2021 at Mississippi, with 5.5 of those resulting in lost yardage. He also was credited with three sacks in 2021. Robinson had previously transferred to Mississippi as a walk-on running back from Southeast Missouri but made the switch to the defensive side of the ball at the end of fall camp last season. He was one of 88 nominees for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy, an award given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

Outlook: With Robinson only playing linebacker one year at the college level, he will certainly need more grooming at the position now that he’s in the NFL. Despite being a draft pick this year, Robinson is not a lock to make the 53-man roster this year out of training camp and the preseason. He should be given every opportunity to do so, however. The Steelers have a packed inside linebacker room this summer that includes newcomer veteran Myles Jack and former first round pick Devin Bush. For Robinson to stick on the 53-man roster, he will need to show that he can be a solid special teams player this summer and that he can be a core one at that. Barring injuries, Robinson isn’t likely to play much on defense, if any, as a rookie if he makes the 53-man roster.

QB Mason Rudolph: As the Steelers second string quarterback in 2021, Rudolph only managed to see action in two games. One of those two games he started as a result of Ben Roethlisberger missing the contest on the COVID-19 list. The Steelers tied that overtime game against the Lions. Rudolph played all of 97 offensive snaps in 2021 with 87 of them coming in his lone start. The other 10 came in the team’s blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs later in the season. In total, Rudolph completed 35 of his 58 pass attempts in 2021 for 277 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for another 53 yards in his limited playing time.

Outlook: The Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft in Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun. Additionally, the team signed veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in free agency. The Steelers will likely keep just three quarterbacks on their 53–man roster this year and Trubisky and Pickett will be two of the three if healthy. The Steelers could decide to trade Rudolph right before the 2022 regular season gets underway if the other three quarterbacks make it through the summer healthy. Should, however, Rudolph make it to Week 1 with the Steelers, he’ll likely be the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart. A lot would need to happen for Rudolph to be the Steelers starter to open the season. At this point, it’s hard to imagine Rudolph ever playing a meaningful snap for the Steelers ever again. He might not even be on the 53-man roster come Week 1.

