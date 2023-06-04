How Did Ex-Steelers Fare In The XFL?

The 2023 XFL season has wrapped up for a couple of weeks with the Pittsburgh Steelers adding a couple of players from that league to their roster in WR Hakeem Butler and CB Luq Barcoo. But let’s flip that on its head and look at former Steelers who spent the spring in what’s effectively an NFL-feeder league. Did any players build their value with a shot to end back up in the NFL? Let’s take a look.

Quarterback

Paxton Lynch/QB – Orlando Guardians

The only former Steeler on the list, Lynch never appeared in a game with Pittsburgh. A failed former first round pick, Lynch began the year in Orlando before ending up in San Antonio, though he didn’t play for the latter. He struggled even in the XFL, completing fewer than 60% of his passes with four touchdowns in five games. He was also sacked 16 times. Repeatedly benched to start the year, the Guardians turned to Quinten Dormady.

Running Back

Max Borghi – Houston Roughnecks

Borghi briefly spent time with Pittsburgh last summer when the Steelers were rocked by backfield injuries. He carried the ball 78 times for 310 yards, an average of 4.0 YPC, with six rushing touchdowns. Those scores were third-most in the league. He worked out for the Cleveland Browns but did not sign. Maybe he ends up in a camp sometime in the middle of August.

Kalen Ballage – San Antonio Brahmas

Ballage saw a bit of action for Pittsburgh in 2021. But his career looked about over then and that hasn’t changed two years later. Though he’s still only 27, he averaged a paltry 2.7 yards per carry this season in five games, failing to find the end zone. He moved the sticks on less than 15% of his carries, the worst of anyone in the league with at least 20 totes. Inefficiency has been part of his game throughout his career, averaging just 3.1 yards per try across 213 NFL carries. He was placed on the Reserve List in late March. His football career looks about done.

Mataeo Durant – St. Louis Battlehawks

A Steelers’ sleeper for the blink of an eye, he has speed but didn’t show it this spring. Durant averaged only 3.1 yards per carry, hurt by his small frame and lack of power between the tackles. He did finish second on the team in carries but did little with them.

Wide Receiver

Tyler Vaughns – Arlington Renegades

A camp darling in 2022 who curiously wasn’t in the NFL last season, Vaughns was part of the championship Renegades’ team and played a key role in the final game. An underneath threat in the regular season, he failed to average even ten yards per reception but caught 31 passes for 302 yards and one score. It wouldn’t be a shock if he got a look back into the NFL, though there’s been no such news yet.

Eli Rogers – Orlando Guardians

One of the most notable players on the list, Rogers had a brief run in Pittsburgh before a torn ACL derailed his career. Now 30, he’s trying to keep his professional career going, ending 2023 with 30 receptions for 308 yards and two scores in Orlando. A stat line very similar to what he did in the NFL. Time’s running out for him to get another chance though.

Martavis Bryant – Vegas Vipers

The biggest name on here, Bryant was an XFL disappointment. In fairness, he hadn’t played a lot of football recently but he has the skillset to dominate and didn’t. Held to just 14 receptions and zero touchdowns in eight games, he had only two receptions of 20+ yards. On a 2-8 team, he finished tied fifth on the team in receptions and sixth in yards. Cinque Sweeting had more receptions, John Lovett had more yards. Bryant turns 32 later this year and his chance to enter back into the NFL appears shut.

Mathew Sexton – Vegas Vipers

The ex-Steeler who was actually productive on a Vegas team, Sexton was a downfield threat, averaging nearly 16 yards per grab. He ended with a 23 for 364 line though curiously didn’t find the end zone. He also served as the team’s starting punt returner, averaging a little under eight yards per try.

Offensive Linemen

Joshua Frazier – Seattle Sea Dragons

A former 7th round pick who played NT in Alabama and for a summer in Pittsburgh. Waived without being signed to the practice squad, he tried to get back in the XFL as a converted offensive lineman. Seattle must not have liked what they saw. He was cut in January before rosters were settled. His football days are over.

Defensive Linemen

Cavon Walker – Vegas Vipers

He spent just a couple of months in Pittsburgh back in 2020. In five games for the Vipers, he recorded 13 tackles with three TFLs and one sack. It’s doubtful he returns to an NFL roster.

Doug Costin – Arlington Renegades

Still just 25 with legitimate NFL experience, he batted down a couple passes in Steelers’ camp in 2022 before being cut. He appeared in just four XFL games with two total tackles. But he can call himself an XFL champ.

Linebacker

Delontae Scott – San Antonio Brahmas

He saw rotational action with the Steelers in 2021 but was generally forgettable. But he performed well this spring, picking up 36 tackles (11 for a loss) with 7.5 sacks in the XFL. His sacks tied for second-most in the league, named to the All-XFL team. Maybe that’s enough to get him back into the NFL for another go-around but for now, he remains unsigned.

On a cool note, he got to play with his twin brother Mike in San Antonio. Mike finished the year with two sacks.

Tuzar Skipper – Seattle Sea Dragons

A camp darling who never stuck, Skipper had six sacks out in Seattle this year. That was fourth-most in the XFL. He also chipped in eight tackles for a loss.

Travis Feeney – St. Louis Battlehawks

Drafted all the way back in 2016, most fans probably didn’t even realize Feeney was still playing professional football. It’s hard to blame them as Feeney’s bounced around from team to team, league to league. He’s played in the AAF, CFL, and now the XFL. He picked up five sacks this season with St. Louis but trying to get back into the NFL at age 30 is going to be tough.

Tegray Scales – Orlando Guardians

Scales had a couple of cups of coffee with Pittsburgh, logging a handful of snaps in 2020 when injuries tested depth. Ended the year with 27 tackles for the Guardians with two tackles for a loss and a sack. He’s played for a long list of teams. Orlando was his tenth and that doesn’t even include clubs he’s had multiple stints with like the Steelers and Bengals.

Secondary

Shakur Brown – Arlington Renegades

A UDFA who had some Steelers’ hype, Brown never made the roster. He finished 2023 with 34 tackles, a sack, and an interception. He’s still only 24 years old and he was in an NFL camp with Tennessee last year. Maybe he gets another summer look.

Sean Davis – Houston Roughnecks

Former second round pick who never quite worked out in Pittsburgh. A nice XFL season with three interceptions for Houston, tied for fourth in the league. He was placed on the team’s Reserve List in early April. Davis hasn’t been on an NFL roster since 2021 though and isn’t getting any younger. The severity of the injury he suffered could tell a lot about his chances of getting one final chance.

Kameron Kelly – San Antonio Brahmas

He earned a bit of buzz in Pittsburgh back in 2019, appearing in 14 games for the Steelers that year. But his career quickly went south and he hasn’t been in the NFL since that season. After spending time in the CFL, Kelly picked off two passes this year to go along with 17 tackles in nine games. He’ll turn 27 later this year.

Alexander Myres – Houston Roughnecks

Another UDFA who briefly had some intrigue, he didn’t stick with Pittsburgh and has bounced around since. His XFL resume was light, appearing in just three games, though he picked off one pass. He missed a month due to injury.

Antoine Brooks – Seattle Sea Dragons

A former 6th round pick from Maryland, Brooks once was considered in the mix to be the Steelers’ starting slot corner. Then he got hurt and waived. He spent some time in the NFL before falling out for the 2022 season. He notched 44 tackles with three TFLs and 1.5 sacks for Seattle. Maybe he can hop back into the league. He was invited to Bills’ minicamp but did not sign.

Specialists

Brad Wing – San Antonio Brahmas

A former Steelers’ starter, Wing led the XFL with a healthy 47.9 yards per punt and 42.8 yard net. His long was a 72 yard boot. He was also named a team captain.

Cameron Nizialek – Seattle Sea Dragons

Briefly with the Steelers, he averaged just 41.9 yards per punt this spring. He’ll try to fight to stay on the tryout circuit this fall.