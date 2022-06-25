90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Justin Layne, DeMarvin Leal, John Leglue

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason practices concluded last week, and next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers’ training camp getting underway, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers’ roster preview, which includes outlooks for each player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers training camp are Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, and Christian Kuntz.

CB Justin Layne: Originally selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan State, Layne has yet to establish himself as a dependable NFL cornerback. Through three NFL seasons, Layne has logged all of 145 total defensive snaps in regular season play. He has, however, registered 599 total special teams snaps in regular season play to date. In 2021, Layne registered 16 total tackles with 12 of them coming on special teams. He also had a fumble recovery on special teams in 2021 as well.

Outlook: This summer is big one for Layne, whose biggest contributions to date have been on special teams. The Steelers did not draft any cornerbacks this year after re-signing Ahkello Witherspoon and Arthur Maulet and signing unrestricted free agent Levi Wallace. Those three, along with starter Cameron Sutton, figure to be the Steelers top four cornerbacks in 2022. Layne’s special teams abilities will for sure help his roster-making cause this summer. Can he, however, show more as a cornerback throughout training camp and the preseason? Odds seem good that Layne will make the 53-man roster this year unless one of the undrafted rookies manages to beat him out. Layne’s path to defensive playing time in 2022 will likely depend on the health of the other cornerbacks ahead of him on the depth chart.

DE DeMarvin Leal: The Steelers selected Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the hope that he can eventually become a starter for the team. At Texas A&M, Leal registered 133 total tackles with 25 resulting in lost yardage. He was credited with 13 sacks in his three college seasons with 8.5 of them coming in 2021. He also forced two fumbles, defensed five passes, and had one interception to go along with one fumble recovery. The Steelers had defensive line coach Karl Dunbar at the Texas A&M pro day to observe Leal, who many had pegged as a possible first round selection in 2021 had he not decided to return to college.

Outlook: Leal will likely be brought along slowly during his 2022 rookie season and that might mean several inactive list appearances for him early on. The Steelers will keep at least six defensive linemen on their 53-man roster this year and possibly even as many as seven in total. Leal will be one in that group behind the likes of Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and Tyson Alualu. Last season, then-rookie defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk played 288 regular season snaps in total and that was a lot more than originally expected. Injuries on the Steelers defensive line played a big part in that happening, however. Leal hitting 275 regular season snaps in 2022 seems like a stretch barring a few injuries. Realistically, Leal might play around 195 defensive snaps as a rookie.

G John Leglue: After starting the 2021 regular season on the Steelers practice squad, Leglue was signed to the team’s 53-man roster in late November, and he remained there the rest of the season. Leglue’s elevation was due to injuries, and he went on to play 407 total offensive snaps in the regular season with five starts. He also logged 68 snaps as the starter in the Wild Card game. All of Leglue’s snaps in 2021 came at left guard and he did not allow a sack in his playing time in 2021. He did allow a quarterback hit and nine pressures, however. His run blocking was average at best at left guard.

Outlook: The Steelers added two free agent offensive linemen during the offseason in James Daniels and Mason Cole. Additionally, guard Kevin Dotson should be back healthy as well. The Steelers will have several backup offensive linemen battling for 53-man roster spots this summer and Leglue will be one of them. Leglue has some position flexibility so that will help his roster-making chances. Should Leglue ultimately make the Steelers 53-man roster, he might find himself on the weekly inactive list quite frequently. It’s also plausible that Leglue starts the 2022 regular season on the Steelers practice squad.

