As Young DL, Keeanu Benton And DeMarvin Leal Focused On ‘Holding Each Other Accountable’

One has an incredibly bright future coming off a great rookie season, while the other needs to step up after a very disappointing second NFL season.

Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the young defensive line pairing of Keeanu Benton and DeMarvin Leal is focused on holding each other accountable entering training camp, building off what they’ve done this offseason.

Though they didn’t train together, the two communicated constantly and held each other accountable, Benton revealed Wednesday after reporting to training camp. That’s something that will continue throughout training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe as the two will be relied on to take the defensive line to another level for the Black and Gold.

“Yeah, it’s just making sure we’re staying on top of our game,” Benton said of his relationship with Leal, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “And I talked to him a couple times. We didn’t train together or anything like that, but just staying consistent with communicating and just about leadership and how we gonna come into camp. Like, what our goals are and stuff like that.

“And really just making sure he’s good mentally, making sure I’m good mentally and focusing on that off-the-field stuff.”

Benton is coming off a terrific rookie season that saw him flash impressive speed and power on the inside, both as a run defender and as a pass rusher. Now, entering his second NFL season with a starting role, Benton is expected to take on an even larger role for the Steelers and become that true impact defender and a legitimate building block along the defensive line.

Last season in 448 snaps, Benton finished with a 74.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus as a rookie.

Along with his 74.8 overall grade, he graded out at 57.4 against the run but had a sparkling 80.0 as a pass rusher. Benton generated 22 pressures on the year and really flashed an impressive club/swim move that allowed him to win time and time again on the interior. He also had an impressive bull rush, displaying the eye-opening power that was his calling card at Wisconsin.

Entering his second season, expectations are sky-high. Though Benton knows about the expectations, at least externally, he’s not focusing on them. He’s just going to keep doing what he’s doing.

As for Leal, he finds himself on the roster bubble after a poor second season that saw him be a healthy scratch for the final five games of the year, including the playoff loss to the Bills.

Following the end of the season, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Leal had some work to do to be part of the rotation defensively, which was a bit concerning to hear. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar didn’t seem all that concerned though coming out of minicamp, stating that Leal is starting to get his “professional footing” and has matured. That could have him set up for a solid third season.

A fellow young defensive lineman like Benton to lean on, and vice versa, is huge for the duo in the trenches. Hopefully they can hold each other accountable and push each other to greater heights in 2024 and beyond for the Black and Gold.