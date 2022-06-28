90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: T.D. Moultry, Cameron Nizialek, Tre Norwood

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason practices concluded last week, and next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers’ training camp getting underway, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers’ roster preview, which includes outlooks for each player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers training camp are T.D. Moultry, Cameron Nizialek, and Tre Norwood.

OLB T.D. Moultry: The Steelers signed Moultry, an Auburn product, as an undrafted free agent this year after not selecting an outside linebacker during the 2022 NFL Draft. During his career at Auburn, which consisted of five seasons, Moultry registered 70 total tackles of which 8.5 resulted in lost yardage. He was also credited with 13.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his 39 games played. Notably, 7.5 of Moultry’s total sacks came in 2021.

Outlook: There is a path to the 53-man roster in 2022 for Moultry but he will need a great summer to secure it. Currently, the Steelers don’t have great depth at the outside linebacker position behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. It will be interesting to see if they add another veteran outside linebacker to their roster by Week 1 because of that. Part of Moultry having a great summer will likely need to include him showing that he can be a special teams asset. Moultry ultimately opening the 2022 regular season on the Steelers practice squad is probably the more plausible outcome for him this summer.

P Cameron Nizialek: The Steelers added Nizialek to their practice squad late last season. While he was elevated to the active roster for the team’s Week 16 game, Nizialek wound up being a healthy scratch inactive for that contest. After ending the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad, the team re-signed Nizialek early in the offseason. Nizialek has a bit of NFL experience, punting 18 times for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 while also handling kickoff duty during his time with the team. He averaged a solid 45.4 yards per punt during his limited opportunities. Undrafted out of Georgia, he averaged 45 yards per punt with the Bulldogs in 2017.

Outlook: As it stands right now in late June, Nizialek is poised to be the Steelers extra punter this summer and thus the one to push the second year Pressley Harvin III, who underwhelmed as a rookie in 2021. Should Nizialek ultimately win the punting job, it would likely be a result of Harvin either getting injured or struggling mightily throughout the summer. The Steelers have a seventh-round draft pick invested in Harvin so the hope is that he rebounds during training camp and the preseason.

S Tre Norwood: After being selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma by the Steelers, Norwood went on to see action in every game during his rookie season. In total, the young safety registered 388 defensive snaps during the regular season to go along with 202 more snaps on special teams. Norwood was credited with 38 total tackles during the 2021 regular season with two resulting in lost yardage. He also had one interception and four passes defensed. He started three games as a rookie. In the lone playoff game, Norwood registered two total tackles and two passes defensed in 14 snaps played on defense and 11 more on special teams. Nearly 200 of his rookie regular season snaps came with him playing in the slot.

Outlook: The Steelers drafted Norwood in 2021 because they liked his position flexibility. He was able to show some of that position flexibility throughout his rookie season. With his first NFL season now under his belt, Norwood should have a much better understanding of the defense. How he is utilized in 2022 will be interesting to see as his playing time is likely to come in sub packages, barring injuries on the safety depth chart, which now includes the likes of another utility defensive back in veteran Damontae Kazee. Assuming he makes the 53-man roster again later this summer, Norwood will likely be asked to play a lot on special teams in 2022. He logged the ninth most amount of special teams snaps as a rookie.

