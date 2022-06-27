90 In 30: Steelers 2022 Training Camp Preview Series: Anthony Miller, Henry Mondeaux, Dan Moore Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 offseason practices concluded last week, and next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers’ training camp getting underway, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers’ roster preview, which includes outlooks for each player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers training camp are Anthony Miller, Henry Mondeaux, and Dan Moore Jr.

WR Anthony Miller: After starting the 2021 regular season as a member of the Houston Texans, Miller landed on the Steelers practice squad in the middle of October. He was elevated to the Steelers active roster twice during the 2021 regular season but only appeared in one contest in total. He only logged 25 total offensive snaps played with the Steelers in 2021 and caught just one pass for 2 yards in his limited play. Miller also spent one week on the COVID-19 list late in the 2021 season.

Outlook: It’s going to be an interesting 2022 summer for Miller as he is not guaranteed to make the Steelers 53-man roster. The Steelers drafted two young wide receivers this year in George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, in addition to signing wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, who is mainly a returner, during free agency. Assuming all wide receivers on the depth chart stay healthy throughout the summer, Miller will likely need the Steelers to keep six in total on their 53-man roster for him to have a shot at making that unit. Miller’s best asset is that he has a lot of experience playing in the slot. He’s also previously played with new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky when the two were with the Chicago Bears. On the surface, Olszewski and newcomer wide receiver Miles Boykin appear to be Miller’s biggest competition this summer. Both Olszewski and Boykin are better special teams commodities than Miller is, however.

DT Henry Mondeaux: The Steelers waive Mondeaux after the 2021 preseason was completed and then subsequently signed him to their practice squad. That stay on the practice squad wasn’t a long one as Mondeaux was signed off the unit to the 53-man roster after the team lost starting defensive tackle Tyson Alualu to a season-ending ankle injury. Mondeaux then went on to play in 15 regular season games for the Steelers in 2021 and logged 244 defensive snaps played in those contests. He also logged 55 special teams snaps throughout the 2021 regular season as well. In total, Mondeaux was credited with 16 total regular season tackles of which two resulted in lost yardage. He had two regular season sacks, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery as well. He also recorded one tackle in the Steelers playoff loss in 12 total defensive snaps played.

Outlook: The Steelers could keep as many as seven total defensive linemen on their 53-man roster this year and even if they do, Mondeaux is not expected to be one of them barring injuries happening over the summer. Mondeaux was not great against the run last season and that will certainly hurt his roster cause this summer. Additionally, the Steelers drafting of defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal along with the recent signing of veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi will likely result in Mondeaux battling for a practice squad spot throughout the summer. Should Mondeaux ultimately play regular season snaps for the Steelers in 2022, it will probably be the result of the team suffering numerous injuries on their defensive line depth chart.

T Dan Moore Jr.: After being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M by the Steelers, Moore went on to start all but one game during his rookie season. He played a total of 1080 regular season snaps as a rookie and nearly all of them at left tackle. Including the playoff loss, Moore gave up seven sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 30 pressures in 2021. His run blocking as a rookie was merely average at best. The lone game that Moore missed last season was the Week 18 finale and that was due to an ankle injury. Only guard Trai Turner played more offensive snaps than Moore did in 2021.

Outlook: Moore will be the Steelers left tackle again in 2022 and with one season now under his belt, the expectation will be that he makes a jump in his performance in his second season. He must improve in all phases of his game in 2022 if the Steelers offense expects to hold up their collective end of the bargain. The Steelers have a new offensive line coach in Pat Meyer in 2022 and hopefully he can help Moore become a top 15 left tackle by the end of the season. Moore will turn just 24 in September.

