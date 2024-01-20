Watch: Former Steelers WR Steven Sims Returns Punt 67 Yards For TD To Tie Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown in the Houston Texans’ Divisional Round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with 4:17 left in the first half.

The return tied the game at 10-10, and it was Sims’ second career return touchdown. He also had one in 2019 with Washington. A slot receiver and returner for the Steelers in 2022, Sims had 17 punt returns for 434 yards and 19 kick returns for 105 yards for Pittsburgh. He also added 14 receptions for 104 yards.

Signed by Houston this offseason, Sims spent most of the season on the practice squad but did play in three games, catching three passes for 25 yards and returning three punts for 71 yards. He also had four kick returns for 49 yards. Sims was signed to Houston’s active roster from their practice squad earlier this week, and that decision proved wise with his big return. It was also his second big play in as many years at M&T Bank Stadium, as he had a first down catch in Week 17 against the Ravens in 2022 for the Steelers to keep Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes alive.

Houston, who beat the Cleveland Browns last week, is looking to knock off the AFC’s No. 1 seed in Baltimore. Houston is one of the best stories in the league this season, outperforming expectations to make the playoffs and now they will try to make a run in the AFC. Knocking off Baltimore would eliminate the entire AFC North from the postseason, as the Steelers also lost last week.

Baltimore and Houston are currently tied 10-10 with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.