90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Chaz Green, Melvin Ingram, Chris Wormley

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices have long since concluded. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The final two players we will preview today are Chaz Green, Melvin Ingram, and Chris Wormley.

T Chaz Green — A former 2015 third round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys out of Florida, Green played in 15 games in 2020 for the Indianapolis Colts, starting one of them. He missed the majority of his rookie 2015 season as a member of the Cowboys with a hip injury but was activated to the team’s roster late that season but didn’t play. He played a combined 18 games in 2016 and 2017, starting six. Green has since spent time with the New Orleans Saints (2018), Oakland Raiders (2018), Denver Broncos (2019) and Colts. He has played in a total of 37 games, starting eight, in his six-year career. He has dealt with a few injuries along the way. He has played both tackle positions so far in his NFL career along with some left guard.

Outlook: Green has had a rough go of it since entering the NFL as a third-round draft pick. While he is a position flexibility offensive lineman and one who has logged quite a few snaps at both tackle spots, he’s at best backup quality upon his arrival in Pittsburgh. Green arriving in Pittsburgh this late in the offseason isn’t a great sign when it comes to his chances of making the 53-man roster. He’ll likely need a stunning training camp and preseason to even get minor consideration of becoming a possible practice squad member at the start of the regular season. He’s not an exceptionally reliable pass protector and just an average run blocker. The outlook for him past training camp is not positive at all.

OLB Melvin Ingram — The Steelers addition of Ingram this past week was a bit of surprise due to his pedigree and asking price. The former first round draft pick out of South Carolina in 2012 only played in seven games in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers due to a knee injury. Ingram failed to register any sacks in 2020 and only had 10 total tackles in addition to an interception. He did, however, get credited with 28 total pressures in the seven games that he played in. Ingram is now 32 years old and thus his prime playing years are likely behind him.

Outlook: Ingram was signed this past week to provide much needed depth on the Steelers outside linebacker depth chart. He is a very experienced edge rusher and one that should be able to fully compliment the other two primary players in the group, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Ingram, at worst, should play a minimum of 15 snaps or so a game and possibly as many as 25 or so, depending on game flows. Ingram can play on both sides of the line of scrimmage and also rush from the middle of the defense as well. He is well versed at playing on his feet. If he stays healthy in 2021, Ingram should be able to provide strong pass rush numbers for the Steelers defense as part of rotating in and out of games to give both Watt and Highsmith much needed plays off. He kind wind up being a key offseason addition for the Steelers if he can stay healthy.

DE Chris Wormley — The Steelers acquired Wormley from the Baltimore Ravens via an offseason trade in 2020. The defensive lineman out of Michigan went on to miss three games in his first season with the Steelers due to a knee injury and that played a big part in him logging just 148 regular season defensive snaps and just 23 special teams snaps. Wormley did play in the Steelers playoff loss to the Browns and logged 16 defensive snaps and four more on special teams in that contest. In total, Wormley registered just eight total regular season tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and three quarterback hits. He started to come into his own later in the season as far as his overall play quality went.

Outlook: The Steelers re-signed Wormley early in the offseason and the amount he was paid as part of that deal easily leads one to believe that the team believes he can play at least one more season as a primary backup on the defensive line. Wormley can play up and down the defensive line and thus he could log slightly more total defensive snaps than he played in 2020, his first season with the Steelers. Wormley should ultimately be one of the six total defensive linemen that the Steelers keep on their 53-man roster this year as long as he stays healthy throughout training camp and the preseason. With him now starting his second season with the Steelers, he’ll hopefully pick up where he left off at in 2020.

