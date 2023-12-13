Depot After Dark: Pressley Harvin III Inducted, Melvin Ingram Signs, Snoop Dogg Collection

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 12.

Harvin Inducted

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III was inducted into his high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame over the weekend. Per the Sumter High School Twitter account, Harvin was able to attend the ceremony with the Steelers having a mini bye and the weekend off.

Sumter High School honored a legacy of excellence. Congratulations to Carl Baker, Gregory Blanding, Pressley Harvin III, Roderick McDowell, Jordan Montgomery, Gary Nelson, Shawna Waters, and Coley White for being inducted into the Sumter High School Athletic Hall of Fame. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Onm1bfGJaQ — Sumter High School (@Sumter_High) December 10, 2023

Harvin led the state of South Carolina in punting average as a junior and senior, averaging 42.7 yards per boot in his final season. Sumter High won the district championship in all four years he attended and was the state’s runner-up in 2014. Harvin was also a four-time letter-winner in track and field.

Ingram Signing

Melvin Ingram is reuniting with a former team. Just not Pittsburgh. Ingram is headed back to South Beach after signing with the Miami Dolphins, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: Free agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is signing with the #Dolphins after today’s workout, source tells @BleacherReport. A 3x Pro Bowler with the #Chargers, Ingram comes off a strong 2022 campaign with Miami – recording 6 sacks, 2 FR and 1 defensive TD. pic.twitter.com/CgjqXYI5ME — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 12, 2023

Ingram had a strong season for the Dolphins last season, posting six sacks and one forced fumble. Now 34 years old, he’ll try to help Miami go on a playoff run. He’ll help take the place of EGE rusher Jaelen Phillips, who is out for the year due to a torn Achilles. Ingram is the second veteran pass rusher to sign with Miami since Phillips went down, the Dolphins also adding Jason Pierre-Paul in recent weeks.

Snoop Dogg Collection

Available in just a couple days, a new line of Pittsburgh Steelers merch will drop featuring Snoop Dogg. As tweeted and confirmed by the team’s pro shop on its Twitter account, there will be a new winter 2023 collection featuring hoodies like the one Snoop is wearing below.

October’s Very Own NFL Winter ‘23 collection featuring Snoop Dogg for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Available December 15.#octobersveryown pic.twitter.com/8gUvkuqJBy — October's Very Own (@welcomeOVO) December 11, 2023

Snoop Dogg is among the most famous Steelers celebrity fans, joining the likes of Seth Meyers, Joe Manganiello, and Michael Keaton.