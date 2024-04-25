Depot After Dark: Russell Wilson Visits Children’s Hospital, Steelers Distillery, Kozora Breaks Down Draft

Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 24.

Russell Wilson Visits Children’s

Quarterback Russell Wilson recently visited UPMC Children’s Hospital, as shared by the hospital in a series of photos. Wilson can be seen saying hello to the kids admitted, taking photos, and sharing lots of smiles.

Wilson took to Twitter to call it an “amazing visit” and that he met the “sweetest kids.”

Visiting children’s hospitals has been a theme of Wilson’s NFL career, making weekly trips in Seattle for over a decade. It seems he’ll do the same in Pittsburgh, a classy act.

Steelers Distillery

Introducing the Steelers Stillhouse. The distillery will offer limited-edition Steelers-themed bottles of rum, bourbon, and gin during their draft party event at Acrisure Stadium this Saturday. The team site also notes the bottles will be available at upcoming events throughout the summer, including June’s Kenny Chesney concert and August’s Ribfest.

Check out the link for more information and the video below, voiced over by Crafton’s own Bill Cowher. That’s peak Pittsburgh stuff.

The #SteelersStillhouse has arrived, and we’ve drafted some of the best local distilleries to join us! Be one of the first to purchase your limited-edition commemorative bottles at the #SteelersDraft Party on April 27 at Acrisure Stadium. Cheers, #SteelersNation! Learn more ➡️… pic.twitter.com/6VerJOGfAj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 23, 2024

Breaking Down 2024 Draft

I was happy to join Ali Farhang and the ESPN Tucson gang earlier Wednesday to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers and big-picture NFL Draft topics. In this roughly 30 minute episode, we talk offensive tackles, quarterbacks, and some of the top Arizona Wildcats prospects in this year’s draft.

