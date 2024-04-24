Depot After Dark: Tom Brady Roast, Diontae Thanks Allen Robinson, Florio’s Mock

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 23.

Tom Brady Roast

Former (maybe?) NFL quarterback Tom Brady is set to get roasted. Netflix announced the roast of Tom Brady on Sunday, May 5, a live event that will take place at 8 PM/EST.

Kevin Hart will host, and the trailer also shows Jeff Ross, known as the best roast master since the late Greg Giraldo.

You can watch the clip below that’s honestly, kinda cheesy. Hopefully, the actual special is much better.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will be LIVE on Netflix on May 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy. #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/52ql1QvdV2 — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2024

Diontae Johnson Thanks A-Rob

During his initial press conference with reporters, new Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson thanked a former Steeler for his help in Pittsburgh. Johnson credited Allen Robinson as a vet who modeled the right way of doing things during their one year together in 2023.

“I learned a lot from Allen Robinson,” Johnson said when asked if he had vet help before via the Panthers’ YouTube channel. “They brought in him. A-Rob taught me a lot of stuff just about being a player and how to carry yourself as a vet. I didn’t get in his ear a lot but I just learned from a distance and took a lot of notes on that. And carrying it over here.”

Robinson was traded over from the Los Angeles Rams in large part due to his veteran presence. That mission paid off, though Johnson and Robinson are no longer Steelers. Robinson is looking to just stay in this league.

Florio’s Mock

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio came out with his final 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Like many others, he has the Steelers taking Duke OL Graham Barton with the 20th pick.

His mock offers trades but no explanations. Not that one is really needed for Barton, a top center at a position the Steelers need. He does have Clemson CB Nate Wiggins off the board earlier than many expect, while Georgia OT Amarius Mims goes to Green Bay at No. 25. Not a choice you hear too often, but it fits. Quarterbacks go late with the Denver Broncos trading down and landing Oregon’s Bo Nix. The Las Vegas Raiders also make a move for Michael Penix Jr.

Steelers Visit Eastern Washington

Though the 2024 NFL Draft is days away, the Steelers appear to be getting a jump on the 2025 class. Eastern Washington Football Recruiting’s account thanked the Steelers – and the Los Angeles Chargers – for stopping by campus.

Thank you to the @chargers and @steelers for coming by @EWUFootball to check out our Future Draft Eligible EKG's!@EWUEagles Appreciates your value in our legacy to the Pros!#NFLDraft #BuildTheNest25 #EKG pic.twitter.com/PG9z1Mc5ai — EWU Football Recruiting (@EWUFBRecruiting) April 23, 2024

While it doesn’t seem like Eastern Washington has any standout prospects next year, there is WR Efton Chism, who caught 84 passes for 932 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2023 season. Defensively, keep an eye on big DT Matthew Brown, who racked up 36 tackles (six for a loss) and three sacks a year ago.