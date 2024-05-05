Depot After Dark: Feel-Good Story With Fautanu, Ollison In New York, The Original TB12

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 4.

Feel-Good Story With Fautanu

Pittsburgh’s local WTAE news station posted a feel-good story on the Steelers’ first-round pick Troy Fautanu on Friday. As he was dining at the food court with his family at the Pittsburgh airport, somebody snatched his mother’s purse. It ended up being a six-year-old child with non-verbal Down syndrome.

Fautanu showed what kind of person he is by stopping to talk to the child and taking photos with him. The child’s father was moved by the exchange.

“He literally got up from his lunch to meet him and talk with him,” he said. “That just spoke volumes to me, just what a great family they all were.”

Ollison in New York

Last September, the Steelers signed RB Qadree Ollison to their practice squad. He lasted with the team until December when they needed space to help plug the growing number of holes due to injury. He has now accepted an invite to the New York Jets’ rookie minicamp this week.

The former University of Pittsburgh RB was drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons and lasted three seasons with them. He appeared in 19 games and had 44 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns. He hasn’t had a carry since in his stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Steelers.

Former #Falcons 5th round pick RB Qadree Ollison is participating in #Jets rookie minicamp. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2024

The Original TB12

Long before Tom Brady was TB12, there was Terry Bradshaw in Pittsburgh. Here is a throwback advertisement he did for Spalding.

“Spalding, they do for my feet what the Pittsburgh receivers have done for my arm,” he said.

If your initials are “TB” and you wear the number 12, you seem to have a great chance to win numerous Super Bowls—a whopping 11 Super Bowl rings between the two.