He’s Back? Tom Brady Open To NFL Return

Tom Brady might be retired. But that could change. All it’ll take is a team ringing his phone. In a recent episode of the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast, Brady was asked if he’d consider an NFL return should a quarterback-needy team, a club who just lost a starter to injury, called. While a hypothetical, Brady was receptive to the idea.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said, as transcribed by NESN. “I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner in an NFL team, but I don’t know if — I don’t know, I’m always going to be in good shape, I’m always gonna be able to throw the ball, so to come in for a little bit like (Michael Jordan) coming back — I don’t know if they’d let me — but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Brady has been attempting for nearly two years to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, a deal that’s met roadblocks along the way. Playing for an NFL team would create an additional one but it sounds like Brady’s willing to wait to begin his ownership (and broadcasting) career if the league gives him a ring.

He sat out the 2023 season and has downplayed talks and rumors of him retiring. At least, until now. Perhaps a year away from football is giving him the itch to play again. While he still intends to be close to the game, preparing to become Fox Sports’ lead in-game analyst, it’s not out of the realm of possibility he returns to the field.

Turning 47 in August, for years Brady defied the age-odds. In his age-44 season in 2021, he led the league with over 5,100 yards passing and 43 touchdowns. Numbers in his final (for now) season weren’t as gaudy, under 4,700 yards and 25 touchdowns, as the Bucs’ offense struggled to score. Still, a lack of a running game was Tampa Bay’s biggest problem, easily the least effective rushing team in football.

While it’s still unlikely that Brady plays again, the fact he’s opening the door in April won’t be forgotten by the NFL when injuries strike once the season begins. Given how many injuries there were last season, the AFC North along was full of them, it wouldn’t be shocking if a team gave him a rang during October or November, similar to Joe Flacco in 2023, leading the Browns to a playoff run. Even Ben Roethlisberger was asked after his retirement, though he declined the San Francisco 49ers. As has always been the case, the Brady saga isn’t over. This time, he’s the one keeping the door cracked open.