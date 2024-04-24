Kozora: Complete 2024 NFL Mock Draft

As has been tradition for many, many years, here’s my final full and complete 2024 NFL mock draft. Predictions and explanations for all 257 selections beginning with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 and ending with the New York Jets at No. 257.

A fun exercise to help play out what the actual draft could look like and how Pittsburgh may adjust. I want to note for the Steelers, I don’t spend really any additional time or thought trying to project their picks compared to the other 31 clubs. My intent is not to predict what the Steelers will do or to make a “perfect” draft. In many cases, their results here are far from what I think or want to happen. But it’s fine to take off the Steelers’ hat for a second and see how a different version could look when I can’t just pluck players from my head and onto the paper.

I’d like to thank the NFL for essentially making no big trades over the last four days I’ve worked on this. The only move was QB Zach Wilson getting sent to Denver and that was easy enough to work around. But you don’t know panic like the “I forgot to include a player in my mock” as a I realized after I finished the 257 selections. Had to stick Georgia S Javon Bullard back into the mock. But I made it work with only a couple of slash marks through what I had.

I do not predict trades in this mocks though they are inevitable and will wreck my predictions all the more.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

Round One

1. CHI – Caleb Williams/QB USC: No questions or debate here. An obvious choice as the No. 1 pick since draft season began. Williams is the most talented arm in the class and the Bears traded Justin Fields, cementing Williams as the pick. He enters a relatively solid situation for a first overall selection with talent at wide receiver and a team that strung together wins at the end of 2023.

2. WSH – Jayden Daniels/QB LSU: The draft starts here. Taking a quarterback is almost a certainty – the question is who. Daniels is a strong passer and can create as a runner but will have to stay healthy with his thinner frame. But the Commanders get their franchise quarterback.

3. NE – J.J. McCarthy/QB Michigan: The Patriots are starting anew. A new head coach, a new front office, and they pair it with a new quarterback. Bit of an upset here with McCarthy over North Carolina’s Drake Maye. But McCarthy is a cleaner and more polished prospect who I think the Patriots will prefer as an immediate starter.

4. ARI – Marvin Harrison Jr./WR Ohio State: The first non-quarterback off the board. Trading back is possible here but if the Cardinals stay put, it’s hard to see them going with someone other than Harrison. Though he did virtually nothing in the pre-draft process, his tape speaks for itself. Smooth and productive, he’ll immediately become the Cardinals’ top weapon.

5. LAC – Malik Nabers/WR LSU: The Chargers gutted their receiver room, trading Keenan Allen and releasing Mike Williams. Nabers fills an immediate and critical need for new coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert. Nabers is a big-play machine, nearly 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, who had a great Pro Day workout.

6. NYG – Drake Maye/QB North Carolina: The Giants still at six and still land a quarterback. Maye needs development and comes with risk but New York is clearly done with Daniel Jones, who is coming off a torn ACL. He might still begin the year as the Giants starter, but he’ll just buy time for Maye to develop.

7. TEN – Joe Alt/OT Notre Dame: The draft’s best tackle, the Titans go offensive line in the first round in consecutive years. Alt will step in next to last year’s pick Peter Skoronski, who kicked inside to guard. Alt has great size and is a smooth mover.

8. ATL – Dallas Turner/EDGE Alabama: Turner is regarded as a top pass rusher in this class and becomes the first defensive player off the board. Turner tested as a freak athlete at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.47 at 247 pounds with a 40-inch vertical and 10’7” broad. He broke out for 10 sacks in 2023. The Falcons tied for 21st with 42 sacks last year.

9. CHI – Rome Odunze/WR Washington: The Bears only have four picks in the draft and two in the top 100 but they have a pair in the top nine. They come away with the top quarterback and one of the top receivers. A complete receiver, Odunze is one of three Huskies wideouts who will be drafted this year. But Odunze is the top man with 1,630 yards last season. The Bears offense gets a whole lot stronger.

10. NYJ – Quinyon Mitchell/CB Toledo: One of the first draft curveballs, at least a little, the Jets taking Mitchell over any other corner and TE Brock Bowers. But Robert Saleh is a defensive guy and the top wideouts are off the board. Mitchell and Sauce Gardner could become a lockdown duo on the outside and further bolster the Jets’ impressive defense. Mitchell impressed with a strong week at the Senior Bowl that proved he could take on top competition and quelling any small-school concerns.

11. MIN – Troy Fautanu/OG Washington: After primarily playing left tackle in college, he’ll kick inside to guard for the Vikings next to Christian Darrisaw. Fautanu does have length and experience and could play multiple spots on the line. His preference is to stay at tackle but if asked to play guard, he’ll do it. And probably do it well.

12. DEN – Brock Bowers/TE Georgia: If the Broncos miss out on a quarterback, they might as well gather weapons to make whoever plays under center look as good as possible. That’s Bowers, the top skill player on the board and the consensus No. 1 tight end in a relatively weak class. He racked up 26 touchdowns the last three years and still put up strong numbers in 2023 despite missing time with an ankle injury.

13. LVR – Taliese Fuaga/OT Oregon State: Though he lacks an ideal frame and length, Fuaga snaps out of his stance and plays with the nasty disposition head coach Antonio Pierce will appreciate. He should slide in as the starting right tackle but could end up playing guard, too.

14. NO – Brian Thomas Jr./WR LSU: The fourth receiver off the board is up for debate but here, it’s Thomas. Big and explosive, six of his 17 touchdowns a year ago came from 40-plus yards. He has to become a better route runner on intermediate routes and has the fluidity to improve. A local product stays home and becomes a starting receiver opposite Chris Olave, forming an excellent duo.

15. IND – Cooper DeJean/CB Iowa: The board doesn’t break great for the Colts here with names like Thomas and Mitchell off it. Terrion Arnold is the top corner, but Chris Ballard typically drafts corners with a bit more size. DeJean has it and he tested well at his private workout, though there are still questions about his fit as an outside corner. Still, he’s versatile, a playmaker, and could help in the punt return game.

16. SEA – Graham Barton/OL Duke: A college left tackle, a lack of length kicks Barton inside. He’s played inside before, starting at center as a freshman and Duke, and he’s repped the position throughout the pre-draft process. He’s athletic and a finisher though his balance could use work to keep himself off the ground. In Seattle, he could play guard or center.

17. JAC – Olu Fashanu/OT Penn State: A fall for Fashanu, who has seemingly lost steam throughout the pre-draft process. It’s great value for the Jaguars, who have Cam Robinson manning the left side but is entering the final year of his contract. Fashanu is an excellent pass protector, good news for Trevor Lawrence.

18. CIN – Amarius Mims/OT Georgia: An offensive line run though a d-tackle could also be in play here. But Mims is a Cincinnati type of tackle as the Bengals have been gravitating toward hulking linemen. Orlando Brown Jr. on the left side, Trent Brown on the right side. Mims is nearly 6-8, 340 pounds with over 36-inch arms. With only eight college starts and fewer than 900 snaps, he needs time, but the Bengals can provide that for him.

19. LAR – Byron Murphy II/DT Texas: The Rams have an obvious need to replace the retired Aaron Donald. Murphy isn’t the biggest or tallest but that won’t deter Sean McVay. Murphy racked up 8.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks last season for the Longhorns.

20. PIT – JC Latham/OT Alabama: Steelers nearly go CB Terrion Arnold, but tackle is too big of a need and Latham falls to them. He can step in at right tackle and slide Broderick Jones over to the left side. Latham is a road grader in the run game and fits the offensive style the Steelers are aiming for.

21. MIA – Terrion Arnold/CB Alabama: Perhaps corner isn’t their biggest need but the value of taking Arnold here is simply too good to pass up. A potential top-15 type of pick, Arnold’s game needs some refinement, but the upside is big. He’s a man-corner who loves to hit.

22. PHI – Laiatu Latu/EDGE UCLA: Pass rushers falling down a bit in this offensive-driven draft. Latu will help replace Haason Reddick, who was traded to the New York Jets. Medical concerns drive him down — at one point he had retired from football — but he’s racked up 23.5 sacks the last two combined seasons.

23. MIN – Jared Verse/DE Florida State: Helping to ease the loss of Danielle Hunter to the Houston Texans, Verse had 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks over his last two seasons with the Seminoles. Good value here.

24. DAL – AD Mitchell/WR Texas: A big-play receiver with up-and-down moments, the Cowboys offense looks to get more explosive. Mitchell’s ceiling is sky-high but he’s a one-year production player who needs to show more consistency. Still, the Cowboys take advantage of the depth at wide receiver the class offers.

25. GB – Johnny Newton/DT Illinois: An injury limited Newton throughout the pre-draft process but he’s an oft-forgotten name in this class poised to go in the first round. He’s explosive and disruptive and will fortify the Packers’ front.

26. TB – Chop Robinson/EDGE Penn State: Tampa Bay moved on from Shaq Barrett and the Bucs need a true No. 1 pass rusher, though Yaya Diaby showed promise last season. Still, only one Tampa Bay defensive linemen – Diaby – finished with more than 5.5 sacks. Robinson is the latest in a long line of freaky Nittany Lions front-seven prospects.

27. ARI – Nate Wiggins/CB Clemson: A top-end cover corner, Wiggins isn’t the heaviest or longest, but he has great speed, effort, and ball skills. He could quickly become a No. 1 corner for the Cardinals and improved (and matured) throughout his Tigers career.

28. BUF – Ladd McConkey/WR Georgia: Replacing one top-end route runner with another, McConkey will fill the role of Stefon Diggs, who was dealt to the Houston Texans. McConkey is a natural separate who gets in DBs’ blind spots and his 40-time proved he’s faster than what some gave him credit for. He’s not just a shifty slot receiver.

29. DET – Michael Penix Jr./QB Washington: Surprise! Though the Lions are in win-now mode, they have the chance to land a potential future quarterback late in the first round. Jared Goff has played well but is in the last year of his deal. If Penix hits, he could be the piece to eventually push the Lions over the top. Detroit’s roster is strong enough overall to allow the luxury of someone like Penix in Year 1.

30. BAL – Darius Robinson/DL Missouri: The Ravens did well to retain Justin Madubuike, but Robinson can play all over the Ravens’ multiple front. He’s strong and plays with a good motor and the Ravens build their team inside-out. A solid addition late in Round 1.

31. SF – Tyler Guyton/OT Oklahoma: The team’s eventual replacement for Mike McGlinchey, Guyton is a quality mover and athlete who could step in at right tackle out of the gate. 49ers grab a tackle before they run thin.

32. KC – Kool-Aid McKinstry/CB Alabama: The second Bama corner to round out the first round of the draft. A foot injury hampered him slightly in the pre-draft process but he, like Terrion Arnold, is a solid cover corner who brings a bit more size. Replacement for L’Jarius Sneed, who was dealt to the Tennessee Titans.

Round Two

33. CAR – Xavier Legette/WR South Carolina: Height/weight speed prospect who broke out in 2023 after several quiet years as a backup. Serious YAC threat with size who needs to become a more consistent separator but can be a big-play threat for new HC Dave Canales, who has worked to improve weapons for QB Bryce Young.

34. NE – Patrick Paul/OT Houston: Bit of a surprise here though Paul is a sleeper who could go higher than many expect. The Patriots need tackle help, especially after drafting McCarthy at No. 3. Paul is big and long with 44 career starts.

35. ARI – Zach Frazier/C West Virginia: Country tough lineman with a ton of experience. A star high school wrestler, Frazier credits that background for helping him on the football field. He should start right away.

36. WSH – Ennis Rakestraw Jr./CB Missouri: Once thought of as a first round pick, he slips into the second round due to a lack of ideal size or testing. But the Commanders need cornerback help after losing Kendall Fuller to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

37. LAC – Xavier Worthy/WR Texas: The Chargers are taking full advantage of a stacked receiver class, grabbing a pair with their top two picks. Worthy will stretch defenses vertically, helping to open up a run game that struggled a year ago. He is officially the fastest man in Combine history, running a 4.21 in Indy.

38. TEN – Braden Fiske/DT Florida State: A lack of length didn’t stop Fiske from being highly productive in 2023 and he proved he could thrive after transferring from Western Michigan. He finished last season with nine tackles for a loss and six sacks. He’ll slide in next to Jeffery Simmons.

39. CAR – Mike Sainristil/CB Michigan: Good value here for Sainristil, a potential first-round pick. Undersized, he’s a former receiver with plus ball skills and is eager to hit and play the run. He doesn’t offer the outside help the Panthers are looking for but should push aside Troy Hill.

40. WSH – Marshawn Kneeland/EDGE Western Michigan: Underrated pass rusher with solid production, nearly 30 career tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He’ll help replace Montez Sweat, who was dealt to the Chicago Bears at last year’s deadline, along with the team’s free agent additions.

41. GB – Kingsley Suamataia/OT BYU: Packers are in big-time need for a tackle. He has experience on the left and right side, making him an attractive option at this point of the draft. Buzz he could land late in the first round.

42. HOU – Payton Wilson/ILB NC State: Not a ton of picks but not many needs for a loaded Texans roster. They can take the chance on Wilson, the top inside linebacker prospect in this year’s class whose biggest concerns are his age and injury history, though he stayed healthy his final two years with the Wolfpack. He ran a 4.43 at the Combine.

43. ATL – Max Melton/CB Rutgers: Melton has some size, is physical in press, with excellent tracking and interception production along with a penchant to make splash plays on special teams with four career blocked punts. Ideal for the slot but could play inside/out.

44. LVR – Bo Nix/QB Oregon: Nix comes off the board to join the Raiders’ muddied quarterback situation of Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II. A smart quarterback, Nix is overshadowed by the big names of the class but could start at some point during his rookie season.

45. NO – Jordan Morgan/OG Arizona: A college tackle, a lack of length pushes him inside at the next level. A zone blocker, he’ll replace veteran James Hurst. A true tackle would be ideal but options are more limited and Morgan could still get a look there.

46. IND – Adisa Isaac/DE Penn State: Super athletic, Isaac needed until 2023 to break out but he finished the year with 16 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He’ll add to a relatively deep pass-rush room.

47. NYG – Jaden Hicks/S Washington State: The first safety off the board, he’ll help replace Xavier McKinney. He goes ahead of Tyler Nubin and Kamren Kinchens, who have good tape but didn’t run well. Hicks turned in a 4.50 40 at 212 pounds with a colorful box score in 2023 (6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 INTs). A weak safety class could cause this group to come off the board in unexpected directions.

48. JAC – Ricky Pearsall/WR Florida: Wide receiver might not be the team’s most pressing need but the strength of the class makes it hard to overlook. Pearsall has a thinner frame but runs well and catches everything. The Jaguars can’t let their offense fall apart the way it did last season, held to 20 or fewer points in three of their final four regular-season games.

49. CIN – Jackson Powers-Johnson/C Oregon: The Bengals again focus on offensive line, snagging Powers-Johnson, who could play left guard or center. Ted Karras is 31 and entering the last year of his deal. Powers-Johnson is strong and can move in space.

50. PHI – Tyler Nubin/S Minnesota: The versatile and smart Nubin comes off the board here. He didn’t run well but was productive on the field, a ball hawk with nine interceptions over his last two seasons.

51. PIT – Andru Phillips/CB Kentucky: A Day 1 starting slot corner, Phillips fills an immediate need. Career production was light and he can be grabby in coverage, but he has size and athleticism and will attack the run.

52. LAR – Troy Franklin/WR Oregon: Though not the team’s biggest need, it gets good value in Franklin. Franklin has a slender frame but can be the vertical component to the Rams’ receiver room. If he hits, good luck stopping him, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp.

53. PHI – Malachi Corley/WR Western Kentucky: A true YAC threat, his route tree is unrefined but he’ll be another weapon in the Eagles’ RPO-heavy system, giving Philadelphia three excellent receivers at the top of the depth chart.

54. CLE – Edgerrin Cooper/ILB Texas A&M: Talented off-ball linebacker to pair next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Cooper racked up 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season for the Aggies, giving the Browns another pass-rush option.

55. MIA – Kris Jenkins Jr./DT Michigan: The son of longtime NT Kris Jenkins Sr., the younger Jenkins is stout and strong with a big personality to match his big-time pedigree. He’ll help replace Christian Wilkins, who left for the Raiders.

56. DAL – Jaylen Wright/RB Tennessee: First running back off the board and the Cowboys are in the market for one. Maybe a curveball with Wright, who has big-play speed and averaged 7.4 yards per carry last season. Not a ton of wear and tear and he’ll replace Tony Pollard.

57. TB – Christian Haynes/OG UConn: The first true guard taken in this year’s class, he should fill in a vacant spot at left guard for the Buccaneers. He made 49 starts for the Huskies throughout his college career.

58. GB – T. J. Tampa/CB Iowa State: A well-built corner with three picks last season for the Cyclones, he could start immediately on the outside, battling Eric Stokes in the summer.

59. HOU – Ben Sinnott/TE Kansas State: Sounds early for Sinnott but he’s gained buzz late in the pre-draft process. The Texans add depth at tight end behind Dalton Schultz. Sinnott tested well with a 40-inch vertical and caught 10 touchdowns over the last two years.

60. BUF – Javon Bullard/S Georgia: The Bills are turning over their defense and made several cuts, moving on from Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Bullard is considered one of the draft’s top safeties with two interceptions in each of his past two seasons.

61. DET – Ja’Lynn Polk/WR Washington: The second Huskies wide receiver off the board, Polk could go higher than this. He shot up in 2023 with nearly 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns to pair with an almost-17 yard per catch despite playing in Rome Odunze’s shadow. Amon-Ra St. Brown is in the final year of his rookie deal and won’t be cheap to retain. Plus, Penix gets a familiar face to potentially throw to in 2025.

62. BAL – Blake Fisher/OT Notre Dame: Maybe a touch higher than projected but the Ravens need tackle help, and options are dwindling. Fisher needs to refine his technique but is only 20 and could become a starting right tackle out of the gate.

63. SF – Roman Wilson/WR Michigan: The 49ers get forward thinking about receiver with Brandon Aiyuk’s future unclear (and perhaps decided on draft day). Wilson isn’t exactly that type of guy but is a good route runner with athleticism and a willing blocker who broke out with 12 touchdowns for the Wolverines in 2023.

64. KC – Keon Coleman/WR Florida State: A mini-receiver run to finish out the round. Coleman drops a bit as the depth in the class will cause some to tumble. Coleman is a big target who caught 11 touchdowns a year ago. Rashee Rice’s charges make receiver an even bigger need and the Chiefs’ offense was too stagnant last season until turning it on in the playoffs.

Round Three

65. CAR – Ruke Orhorhoro/DT Clemson: He could go 10-15 spots earlier than this. A well-rounded prospect with size, he’ll be a solid rotational piece who could become a starter sooner than later.

66. ARI – Austin Booker/EDGE Kansas: A twitchy pass rusher, Booker is only a one year of production kind of guy, recording 12 TFL and eight sacks after failing to record a sack previously in his college career. The Cardinals lack a clear No. 1 rusher, and they take advantage of having 11 picks, the most of any club.

67. WSH – Jalen McMillan/WR Washington: The third Huskies receiver to go in the top 75, McMillan outproduced Odunze in receptions and touchdowns in 2022. He finished his career with 2,143 yards and 17 scores, a knee injury hindering him in 2023.

68. NE – Javon Baker/WR UCF: An underrated player with a big catch radius and ability to make spectacular grabs, Baker stretched the field and averaged nearly 22 yards per catch last season. An Alabama transfer, the Patriots desperately need some standout weapons.

69. LAC – Roger Rosengarten/OT Washington: The other Washington offensive tackle, Rosengarten is a bit undersized and underpowered but is a quality athlete with experience. He could become the starting tackle opposite Rashawn Slater.

70. NYG – Tez Walker/WR North Carolina: Like the Lions with Penix and Polk, the Giants pair Drake Maye with Walker. After battling the NCAA to become eligible, he caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns last year for the Tar Heels. The Giants need receiver help.

71. ARI – Trey Benson/RB Florida State: The Cardinals grab a running back to help anchor their backfield. James Conner has always been troubled by injury and is hard to be counted on. Benson has size (216 pounds) with a fast 40 (4.39 seconds) and production (6.1 YPC over his college career).

72. NYJ – Brandon Dorlus/DE Oregon: Good value here for Dorlus, who isn’t getting much recognition throughout the pre-draft process. Those who battled him in the PAC-12 sing his praises. The Jets’ d-line gets a solid piece.

73. DET – Chris Braswell/EDGE Alabama: Pass-rush help for the Lions opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Braswell’s best year came in 2023, finishing with 10.5 TFL and eight sacks and three forced fumbles and a pick-six, making impact plays on every level.

74. ATL – Ja’Tavion Sanders/TE Texas: Sanders’ fall stops with the Falcons, who get good value. OC Zac Robinson is coming from the Rams, an 11 personnel-heavy system, but maybe he’ll be more open to formational versatility. Sanders had two years of solid production but didn’t test the greatest at the Combine.

75. CHI – Dominic Puni/C Kansas: An underrated name in this class with positional versatility, Puni is being projected to play center. He could challenge Ryan Bates right away.

76. DEN – Spencer Rattler/QB South Carolina: After failing to land a top quarterback in this non-trade mock (I could see Sean Payton targeting Oregon’s Bo Nix in a move up), he falls back on Rattler. Once a top recruit and prospect, he matured throughout his career. Tough and a gamer, he didn’t get ideal help with the Gamecocks but it’s hardened him for the NFL.

77. LVR – Kamren Kinchens/FS Miami (FL): Kinchens has size and is a well-rounded player who can blitz and shows excellent range. But a poor 40 time in the 4.6s causes his stock to fall. But he’s faster on tape, proving good value to the Raiders.

78. WSH – Kiran Amegadjie/OT Yale: The Commanders grab a starting tackle, still a need for the team. Amegadjie, who was hampered by injury in the pre-draft process, presents as decent value and one of the top small school prospects. Tackle depth lasts only so long so the Commanders jump on the chance.

79. ATL – Jermaine Burton/WR Alabama: A talented player, Burton falls behind other receivers due to character concerns. But he was dynamic in college, registering more than 20 yards per reception in 2023 for the Crimson Tide.

80. CIN – T’Vondre Sweat/NT Texas: Similar to Dawand Jones last year, Sweat falls due to a variety of concerns. Weight is an issue — Sweat reportedly weighs 366 pounds — and he was charged with drunk driving weeks before the draft. He could fall further than this but the Bengals need d-tackle help to replace D.J. Reader. Sweat is a first-round talent and got that buzz for the bulk of the pre-draft process.

81. SEA – Trevin Wallace/ILB Kentucky: A riser in the process, Wallace ran in the low 4.5s and can hit. He’ll help replace Jordyn Brooks, who signed with the Miami Dolphins. Wallace made splash plays with TFLs, sacks, and an interception last season for the Wildcats.

82. IND – Coope Beebe/OG Kansas State: Could slide in as a starting guard out of the gate. The Colts go offense after addressing defense with their top two picks.

83. LAR – Kamari Lassiter/CB Georgia: Lassiter is projected to go higher than this but a 4.65 40-yard dash at his Pro Day is a stock ruiner. Some have disputed his time and there’s no “official” mark, but Draft Scout has him for this mark. How teams view his speed will determine his draft stock.

84. PIT – Hunter Nourzad/C Penn State: The Steelers miss out on the top group of centers and fall back to a Plan B. That’s Nourzad, a smart pivot who attended Cornell before transferring and becoming the Nittany Lions’ starter after spending his first year at Penn State as a guard. With little proven other options, Nourzad could open the year snapping to Russell Wilson.

85. CLE – Michael Hall Jr./DT Ohio State: Hall’s production was light in 2023, just 1.5 sacks, but the Browns will bank on his stronger production in 2022 (7.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks). They could use the interior d-line help with their first selection since No. 9 overall. Hall stays local.

86. HOU – Jonathon Brooks/RB Texas: Brooks might’ve been the top back off the board had it not been for an ACL tear. That’s the question holding him back. But he averaged over six yards per carry in all three of his college seasons though he was only seeing serious carries in 2023, rushing for 1,139 yards.

87. DAL – Tanor Bortolini/C Wisconsin: A versatile player for the Badgers, Bortolini blew up the Combine and had some of the best testing ever. There are questions about his consistency and even his snapping, an issue in 2023, but the Cowboys are in desperate need of a starting center after losing Tyler Biadasz to Washington.

88. GB – Junior Colson/ILB Michigan: Colson got top-50 buzz early in the pre-draft process but he falls towards the end of the third round here. But his college production was light on impact plays and a hamstring injury prevented him from testing in the pre-draft process.

89. TB – Brenden Rice/WR USC: You might have heard of his dad, Jerry, but Rice isn’t getting drafted off surname alone. With size and solid speed, Rice registered 17.4 yards per catch last season and caught 12 touchdown passes, including an 8/147/1 line in the final game of his college career. The Bucs kept Mike Evans and have Chris Godwin but they could use a No. 3 and some depth.

90. ARI – Maason Smith/DT LSU: A scheme-versatile player, Smith had a quiet year after tearing his ACL in 2022. With a great frame and length, he’s developmental and could use a quasi-redshirt season as a rookie. But the Cardinals could get a steal here and will slide him behind free agent addition Justin Jones.

91. GB – Malik Mustapha/S Wake Forest: A bit higher than expected but an unsteady safety class will mix up the board. The Packers need a hitter opposite FS Xavier McKinney and Mustapha plays with great energy and pursuit who, at worst, could become an important sub-package player.

92. TB – Renardo Green/DB Florida State: A versatile defensive back, he could play in the slot or safety. He could become a sixth defensive back as a rookie and make an impact on passing downs. Lack of production is an issue with just one interception in college.

93. BAL – Khyree Jackson/CB Oregon: Jackson has a thinner frame but is tall and long. After transferring from Alabama, he picked off three passes from the Ducks in 2023. Good value late in the third round.

94. SF – Cedric Gray/LB North Carolina: Gray is a high-impact player with 11 TFL, five sacks, and two forced fumbles last year. The 49ers had a top ILB duo in Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw but Greenlaw tore his Achilles in a freak moment on the sideline in the Super Bowl.

95. KC – Jared Wiley/TE TCU: Wiley has a nose for the end zone, scoring eight times on just 47 receptions for the Horned Frogs last season. He’s gained steam late in the pre-draft cycle and Travis Kelce isn’t getting any younger.

96. JAC – Jonah Elliss/EDGE Utah: Elliss broke out for 16 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks last season for the Utes’ strong defense. The Jaguars locked up Josh Allen long-term, but pass-rush depth is always key. He’s a little small to play DE but has good length with 33-inch arms.

97. CIN – Johnny Wilson/WR Florida State: A big body and potential receiver/tight end hybrid, he could be an eventual replacement for Tee Higgins, who is likely to remain in Cincinnati for 2024 but on the franchise tag. Wilson is an awkward fit but could be a red zone target.

98. PIT – Tommy Eichenberg/ILB Ohio State: Pittsburgh adds inside linebacker depth after being wiped out by injuries in 2023. Eichenberg had a big 2022 campaign, 120 tackles (12 of them for a loss) before recording 82 tackles in his final year with the Buckeyes. Steelers ILBs Coach Aaron Curry attended his Pro Day.

99. LAR – Calen Bullock/S USC: Bullock is tall and has range, picking off seven passes the past two seasons for the Trojans. He ran 4.48 at the Combine.

100. WSH – Cole Bishop/S Utah: Back-to-back safeties to round out Round 3. Bishop had an active year, recording 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks with two picks in 2023. The Commanders look to replace Kamren Curl.

Round Four

101. CAR – Blake Corum/RB Michigan: Corum could make up a committee approach with the Panthers, who made a bad investment in Miles Sanders under the old regime. Corum is a tough runner and was the focal point of the Wolverines offense, even if his YPC isn’t as gaudy as other backs in this class.

102. SEA – Cam Hart/CB Notre Dame: Big and long corner in the mold the Seahawks like to draft them. Shoulder injuries are a concern, and he hasn’t picked off a pass since 2021. But he forced three fumbles in 2023, making impact plays in other ways.

103. NE – Gabe Hall/DL Baylor: A developmental defensive end who has to lower and improve his pad level but has earned loose Chris Jones comparisons. Good value in the fourth round.

104. ARI – Malik Washington/WR Virginia: Washington is small in height at 5-8 but played huge in 2023. After transferring from Northwestern, he racked up 1,426 yards for the Cavaliers and saw use in the kick return game. Helps replace the departed Rondale Moore.

105. LAC – Caelen Carson/CB Wake Forest: Chargers go defense for the first time of the draft. Not a ton of interceptions but he impacted plenty of throws in college with 26 career breakups, including eight in 2023.

106. TEN – Bralen Trice/EDGE Washington: Titans add pass rush help in Trice, who had 16 sacks over the past two years for the Huskies. Nice value here for the Titans in a relatively week pass rush class. Trice could go on Day 2.

107. NYG – Braelon Allen/RB Wisconsin: Rocked up like the departed Saquon Barkley, Allen rushed for over 1,200 yards in 2021 and 2022 before coming in just under 1,000 in 2023. He scored 35 times for the Badgers in his career and should see playing time right away.

108. MIN – Michael Pratt/QB Tulane: Sam Darnold is the starter and will be for 2024 but Pratt could be a nod toward the future after losing Kirk Cousins. A four-year starter for Tulane, he had a consistent and excellent career, turning the program around from winning two games in 2021 to double-digit victories in each the past two years, including a Cotton Bowl win over Caleb Williams and the Trojans.

109. ATL – Tykee Smith/S Georgia: Smith has been gaining steam with a good pre-draft process, and he tested well at the Combine, running in the mid-4.4s with a 36-inch vertical. He’s active behind the LOS with 8.5 tackles for loss last year, a number some EDGE players don’t reach. Possible starter next to Jessie Bates.

110. LAC – Bucky Irving/RB Oregon: Fun space player with great contact balance. He caught the ball a lot from Bo Nix with 56 grabs in 2023. Will help replace Austin Ekeler and should see a role sooner than later.

111. NYJ – Christian Jones/OT Texas: Wide-bodied right tackle who can help against the run. Morgan Moses is the team’s starter but the Jets’ starting tackles are old. Jones comes experienced with 48 total starts.

112. LVR – Jeremiah Trotter Jr./ILB Clemson: Once receiving first-round buzz, Trotter falls into Day 3 after an iffy 2023 season and a slow 40 (4.82). He’ll try to cut his teeth on special teams behind Robert Spillane.

113. BAL – Brandon Coleman/OG TCU: Strong value here for the Falcons. Coleman can play left tackle or guard. He’s strong, long, and plays with an edge with impressive tape, including a standout playoff game performance against Michigan. With questions up front, Coleman could be a plug ‘n play guy.

114. JAC – DeWayne Carter/DT Duke: Underrated prospect. No-nonsense pass rusher with a powerful bull rush. Will add rotational depth in the middle.

1115. CIN – Elijah Jones/CB Boston College: He spent six years in college but finally busted out in 2023, picking off five passes. Jones tested extremely well at the Combine, jumping 42 inches in the vertical and turning in a 4.44 40-yard dash. Good depth on the outside here.

116. JAC – Marshawn Lloyd/RB USC: Travis Etienne played a ton of snaps last season, and the Jaguars would prefer more of a committee approach. Or at least have injury protection. Lloyd averaged over seven yards per carry in 2023, scoring nine times.

117. IND – Dylan Laube/RB New Hampshire: Arguably the best pass-catching back in the class, Laube will back up Jonathan Taylor, who has had a share of injury concerns. Depth here is weak.

118. SEA – Mekhi Wingo/DT LSU: Short but productive, Wingo had 11 TFL and 7.5 sacks over the last two combined years with the Tigers. Seattle will want to have good d-line depth under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

119. PIT – Ainias Smith/WR Texas A&M: The Steelers would’ve liked to snag a wide receiver earlier than this, but they settle for Smith in the fourth round. He had over 15 yards per reception and two scores for the Aggies in 2023 and can also help in the punt return game with a touchdown there last season.

120. PHI – Jarrian Jones/CB Florida State: Jones picked off three picks last year for the Seminoles and made plays behind the line of scrimmage with five tackles for a loss in 2023. Day 3 depth for the Eagles.

121. DEN – Jalyx Hunt/DE Houston Christian: Small-school prospect who’s impressed throughout the pre-draft process. More pass-rush help for the Bengals, who have a stud in Trey Hendrickson and an underrated player in Sam Hubbard

122. CHI – Kalen King/CB Penn State: Once viewed as a top corner, a tough 2023 season and pre-draft cycle has caused his stock to fall into Day 3. Still, he broke up 18 passes and picked off three others in 2022.

123. HOU – Christian Mahogany/OG Boston College: Could slide in as a starting right guard out of the gate. He bounced back after an ACL tear in 2022. Decent fit for the Texans’ zone scheme and the Texans’ o-line that looks good when healthy but dealt with numerous injuries last season.

124. SF – Tyrone Tracy/RB Purdue: Underrated back with receiving chops and will fit well with the type of back the 49ers are looking for behind Christian McCaffrey. He ran a 4.48 40 at the Combine with a 40-inch vertical, playing wide receiver before switching to running back during his Boilermakers career.

125. TB – Cade Stover/TE Ohio State: Well-rounded tight end with size who caught five touchdowns for the Buckeyes last year. Chance to become the team’s No. 2 tight ahead of blocking specialist Ko Kieft.

126. GB – Sedrick Van Pran-Granger/C Georgia: Once viewed as a top prospect, he slips due to a lack of length and balance issues. Slides in behind Josh Myers, who is entering the final year of his deal.

127. HOU – Dadrion Taylor-Demerson/S Texas Tech: Versatile and athletic, he could go 20-30 spots higher than this. Quality depth for the Texans if Jalen Pitre were to get hurt.

128. BUF – Kris Abrams-Draine/CB Missouri: The second Missouri player drafted began his college career playing receiver before flipping to cornerback. He picked off four passes in 2023. Helps replace the released Tre White.

129. MIN – Tyler Davis/DT Clemson: Interior d-line depth in Davis, who had a solid 2022 season with 5.5 sacks before going quiet in 2023, finishing with just a half-sack.

130. BAL – Luke McCaffrey/WR Rice: Former college quarterback turned receiver with obviously fantastic bloodlines as the son of Ed and brother of Christian. His game needs refinement but he’ll be a multiple chess piece in that offense, especially in 2025 and beyond.

131. KC – Javon Foster/OT Missouri: Underrated prospect with 38 career starts. Foster was named third-team All-American in 2023 and could battle Wanya Morris.

132. SF – Sione Vaki/S Utah: Productive 2023 season, 8.5 tackles for a loss with two sacks, who has also played some running back, carrying the ball 42 times in 2023. But he’ll be drafted to play on defense and give safety depth and special teams help.

133. BUF – Gabriel Murphy/EDGE UCLA: The first of the Murphy brothers to be drafted, Gabriel busted out for 16 TFL and eight sacks in 2023. Von Miller’s best days are clearly behind him.

134. NYJ – Jacob Cowing/WR Arizona: Good value for the Jets. Cowing could go higher than this but his 5-8, 168-pound frame pushes him down. A weapon and space player for Aaron Rodgers. The Jets need the talent to help Rodgers and take heat off Garrett Wilson.

135. SF – Leonard Taylor III/DT Miami (FL): Has solid size and length and could play as a base end in a 3-4 or along the interior. His 2022 season was better than his 2023, causing his stock to fall to the end of the fourth round.

Round Five

136. DEN – Jamari Thrash/WR Louisville: One-year player at Louisville, transferring from Georgia State where he put up big numbers, going over 1,100 yards and over 18 yards per catch in 2022. He had almost 900 yards in 2023. The Broncos need weapons after dealing Jerry Jeudy with Cortland Sutton’s situation and future looking bleak.

137. NE – Theo Johnson/TE Penn State: Hyper-athletic tight end with 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The type of moldable player the Patriots will want to work with. Johnson could be taken earlier than this knowing how weak the tight end class is.

138. ARI – Mason McCormick/OG South Dakota State: Combination of Grade-A athleticism and insane starting experience of 70 career games. The Cardinals focus on depth and talent after making several picks.

139. WSH – Curtis Jacobs/ILB Penn State: Underrated name at the position who had nine tackles for a loss despite only 49 total tackles a year ago. The Commanders signed Bobby Wagner but he might be a one-year addition.

140. LAC – McKinnley Jackson/DL Texas A&M: Big interior defensive lineman with 5.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks for the Aggies. Poor testing pushes him down. Chargers focusing more on defense after having an offensive focus up until this point.

141. CAR – Nehemiah Pritchett/CB Auburn: Panthers get outside corner depth after dealing Donte Jackson. He only played in four games in 2023 due to an injury but ran a 4.36 40 at the Combine.

142. CAR – Zak Zinter/OG Michigan: Highly touted guard who suffered a broken leg late last season. But the Panthers focused on their interior offensive line and Zinter won’t be counted on right away.

143. ATL – Jordan Magee/LB Temple: Stock on the rise and had a strong Combine, running a 4.55 40. Picked up 14 TFL and 3.5 sacks last season for the Owls, showing some versatility. Nice depth piece for the Falcons.

144. BUF – Isaiah Davis/RB South Dakota State: Small-school standout with big-time 2023 production, rushing for nearly 1,600 yards and 18 scores a year ago. Will back up James Cook.

145. DEN – Jarvis Brownlee Jr./CB Louisville: High-energy corner who can play the run. Could find a home in the slot. Began his career at Florida State before spending the last two with Louisville.

146. TEN – Tahj Washington/WR USC: Undersized but feisty slot receiver with good numbers (18 YPC) though his workout numbers (4.54 40, 34.5 inch vertical) and tiny frame push him down. Treylon Burks doesn’t seem long for Tennessee.

147. DEN – Caedan Wallace/OT Penn State: Tackle help for the Broncos. Wallace is a good pass protector on the right side but needs to show more nasty in the run game.

148. LVR – Isaac Guerendo/RB Louisville: Blew up the Combine with a 4.33 40, 41.5-inch vertical, 10’9” broad, and 6.94 three-cone at 221 pounds. Transfer from Wisconsin who rushed for over 800 yards in 2023. Raiders lost Josh Jacobs, the focal point of their running game.

149. CIN – Audric Estime/RB Notre Dame: Had a big 2023, rushing for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns which on paper, would get him drafted earlier than this. But running in the 4.7s at the Combine is a killer and drops him down. The Bengals finally moved on from Joe Mixon.

150. NO – Tory Taylor/P Iowa: Punter alert. And a notable name. One of the top college football punters last season, he was the Hawkeyes’ best offense with his ability to flip the field. The Saints haven’t found a replacement for Thomas Morestead.

151. IND – Cornelius Johnson/WR Michigan: Receiver with size and impressive workout numbers (4.44 40, 37.5 inch vertical). Numbers weren’t overwhelming due to the run-heavy offense and Roman Wilson leading the Wolverines’ receivers.

152. WSH – Erick All/TE Iowa: Commanders signed Zach Ertz but that’s likely a one-year situation. All had light college production, catching just 21 passes, but was stuck in Iowa’s anemic offense.

153. JAC – D.J. James/CB Auburn: Corner who could bump to the nickel. He had 3.5 tackles for a loss and two picks last season.

154. LAR – Marist Liufau/LB Notre Dame: Average size but solid production, picking up 44 tackles (six TFL) and three sacks with one forced fumble. Could help on special teams right away.

155. LAR – Devin Leary/QB Kentucky: Transfer from NC State who threw 25 touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2023. Tough with a solid arm. Rams don’t have a backup behind Matthew Stafford with Stetson Bennett’s status unclear.

157. CLE – Rasheen Ali/RB Marshall: Ali had a strong 2023 campaign, rushing for more than 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Thundering Herd. Nick Chubb returns but is coming off a serious knee injury on top of the wear and tear of his career, not to mention his college knee injury.

158. MIN – Isaiah Williams/WR Illinois: Productive receiver with a big 2023, catching 82 passes for over 1,000 yards and five scores despite not playing in college football’s best offense. A former QB turned receiver, he’ll be added depth behind Justin Jefferson.

159. MIA – Walter Rouse/OT Oklahoma: Highly experienced left tackle with 52 of them. He has size and length and didn’t allow a sack last season. Terron Armstead is stellar when he’s healthy but that’s been fleeting throughout his career. He started only 10 games last season.

160. KC – Matt Goncalves/OL Pitt: Versatile lineman who has played both tackle spots though a lack of length and awkward body-type could kick him inside at the NFL level. Backup depth for the Chiefs after losing Nick Allegretti in free agency.

161. BUF – Isaiah Adams/OL Illinois: Bit of an offensive line run in the fifth round. Hasn’t been addressed by the Bills, and Adams has played guard and tackle throughout his career.

162. PHI – Keith Randolph Jr./DT Illinois: Overshadowed by Johnny Newton, Randolph had a nice 2022 season (13 TFL, 4.5 sacks) before a quiet 2023 campaign (1.5 sacks). The Eagles like having a deep group along their d-line.

163. ARI – Javon Solomon/EDGE Troy: Undersized but has length and an array of pass-rush moves. Could go higher than this. Older prospect but went off in 2023, leading the NCAA with 16 sacks.

164. BUF – Ryan Flournoy/WR SE Missouri State: Small-school sleeper who caught 57 passes for 839 yards in 2023. Has also served as a team captain. Bills double-dipping at receiver but adding someone with a bit more size.

165. DET – Kitan Oladipo/S Oregon State: Safety depth for a Lions team that doesn’t have much of it. Oladipo brings size and well-rounded production, finishing last season with three TFL, two picks, and a sack for the Beavers.

166. BAL – Jaylan Ford/ILB Texas: Ravens could address the position earlier after losing Patrick Queen, but they should test out Trenton Simpson as his immediate replacement. Ford’s been active against the run, 20.5 TFL over the last two years, with five interceptions.

167. NYG – Tanner McLachlan/TE Arizona: Underrated tight end who caught 79 passes over the last two seasons for the Wildcats. Darren Waller’s future is uncertain, and depth isn’t strong. Giants going offense-heavy in this draft.

168. MIN – James Williams/SS Miami (FL): Big safety who could convert to inside linebacker, playing there during the Senior Bowl. Potential replacement for Harrison Smith if he sticks at safety.

169. NO – Fabien Lovett/DT Florida State: Interior plugger who can stuff the run. Saints haven’t gotten to make many picks in the draft, and they grab depth here.

170. GB – Blake Watson/RB Memphis: One of the better pass-catching backs in the draft, Watson began his career as a receiver before becoming a running back. Good zone runner with patience and vision. No. 3 running back and different body type compared to Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon.

171. NO – Brennan Jackson/EDGE Washington State: Good value here with Jackson, who recorded 8.5 sacks last year. Incredibly, he returned three fumbles for touchdowns in 2023, which feels like it should be a record. Only two Saints defenders had more than five sacks last season, though they signed Chase Young in free agency.

172. PHI – Ray Davis/RB Kentucky: Third runner behind Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell. Davis is compact and transferred twice before rushing for almost 1,200 yards last year for the Wildcats.

173. PHI – M.J. Devonshire/CB Pitt: Outside corner in college who could kick inside to the slot behind former Pitt Panther Avonte Maddox, who was brought back by the Eagles. Devonshire’s best known for his pick-six against WVU in the Backyard Brawl. He picked off four passes in 2023.

174. KC – Edefuan Ulofoshio/ILB Washington: Awfully athletic, he leaped 39.5 inches and ran 4.56 at the Combine. That’ll get you drafted and possibly earlier than this. He broke out in 2023, finishing with nearly 100 tackles and three sacks.

175. DAL – Jalen Green/DE James Madison: Was in the middle of a big 2023 campaign before tearing his ACL late in the season. Still finished with 15.5 sacks. Could be a stash/PUP candidate as the Cowboys draft their first defensive player.

176. NO – Nathan Thomas OT /Louisiana: One-year starter at left tackle with some upside. Trevor Penning has had a tough start to his career.

177. SF – Ryan Watts/CB Texas: Watts brings an intriguing profile with size and athleticism and a good personality. Began at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. Could move to safety and his production should’ve been stronger.

Round Six

177. MIN – Will Reichard/K Alabama: First kicker off the board. Consistent over the last two years and went 22-of-25 in 2023. His clutch kicks give him the nod over other options.

178. PIT – Jaden Crumedy/DL Mississippi State: D-line depth behind Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. Size and length player who ran sub-5.0 at the Combine with 8.5 career sacks.

179. SEA – Dalin Hooker/TE Colorado State: BYU transfer had a big breakout 2023, catching 64 passes for nearly 800 yards and six scores. It was more production than he had in three combined years with the Cougars. A No. 2 tight end possibility behind Noah Fant.

180. NE – Ty’Ron Hopper/LB Missouri: Depth piece with nearly 20 TFL and 5.5 sacks over his last two years with the Tigers. Began his career at Florida and had solid overall testing at his Pro Day.

181. LAC – Beaux Limmer/C Arkansas: Country-strong pivot with 39 reps on the bench and a solid Senior Bowl showing. He could go higher than this. Chargers are weak at center, signing veteran Bradley Bozeman as a one-year stopgap.

182. TEN – Myles Murphy/DL North Carolina: Well-built defensive end/tackle with talent but needs to recapture his 2021 play. Quieter the last two years but can play the run and with good technique. Collapses the pocket with his bull rush.

183. NYG – Khristian Boyd/DT Northern Iowa: Sleeper defensive tackle injured throughout most of the pre-draft process. Didn’t test well but lack of training probably hurt him. Giants take a flier here.

184. MIA – Mo Kamara/EDGE Colorado State: Squatty and powerful EDGE rusher who could go a bit higher than this. Kamara brings top production with 33 TFL and 21.5 sacks over the past two years.

185. NYJ – Jalen Coker/WR Holy Cross: One of two Holy Cross prospects with a good chance to be drafted. Only 59 receptions in 2023 but found the end zone 15 times. Jets go back-to-back wideouts.

186. ARI – Daijahn Anthony/S Ole Miss: Safety one of the few positions the Cardinals have yet to draft though Anthony is a former corner who played some in the slot last season. High-impact hitter who blew up LSU QB Jayden Daniels last season though his athleticism is only average.

187. ATL – KT Leveston/C Kansas State: College left tackle whose lack of size pushes him inside and possibly to center. Nice value for the 49ers as they add depth.

188. HOU – Garret Greenfield/OT South Dakota State: Texans taking talent and value, especially having back-to-back selections. Greenfield has enough size to play at left tackle and wowed with a 38.5-inch vertical at the Combine. Someone could take him earlier on Day 3.

189. HOU – Tarheeb Still/CB Maryland: Sleeper prospect with a good showing in the East/West Shrine Game. Five interceptions and two tackles for a loss in 2023 for the Terps. Thinner frame but has the height to add weight.

190. NO – Matt Lee/C Miami (FL): Sleeper prospect with tons of experience transferring from UCF to Miami for 2023. Works his hands well and is a solid athlete with no clear flaws in his game.

191. IND – Qwan’tez Stiggers/CB Toronto Argonauts: The very rare prospect who didn’t play any college football, Stiggers has spent his time in the CFL. But he’s draft-eligible and impressed at the Shrine Bowl.

192. SEA – Jordan Travis/QB Florida State: Geno Smith was retained, and the Seahawks traded for Sam Howell. But Travis can be a No. 3 who has earned some comps to Tyler Huntley, whom Mike Macdonald had in Baltimore. Travis is a gamer and winner coming off a severe leg injury, impacting his draft stock.

193. NE – Kamal Hadden/CB Tennessee: Brings some size and picked off three passes last year for the Volunteers. He’ll start out on special teams for the Patriots.

194. CIN – Jha’Quan Jackson/WR Tulane: Slot option to help replace Tyler Boyd. Jackson was efficient with relatively limited touches and can help in the return game, though Charlie Jones could also wear that hat for the Bengals.

195. PIT – Evan Williams/S Oregon: Safety depth, Williams was highly productive behind the line of scrimmage last season. He finished 2023 with five tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. A Fresno State transfer, he jumped 40.5 inches at the Combine. Good value here.

196. LAR – Joshua Karty/K Stanford: Second kicker off the board. Big leg who can and has hit from 60-plus yards and routinely connected from distance. Struggles a bit more from the left hash but he’ll continue kicking out west.

197. ATL – Logan Lee/DT Iowa: Rotational d-lineman who batted down a bunch of passes at Iowa. Considered a leader and hard-worker/high-motor prospect. Had three sacks last season.

198. MIA – Dominique Hampton/S Washington: Athletic and compact safety good in a straight line. Tested very well in the pre-draft process and could be taken higher than this in a weaker safety class. Dolphins signed Jordan Poyer but he’s in the final years of his career.

199. NO – Dwight McGlothern/CB Arkansas: Standard cornerback depth late in the draft with good production. Seven interceptions over his last two years. Tall but a thinner frame. Began his career at LSU before transferring.

200. BUF – Zion Logue/DT Georgia: Well-built defensive tackle with light career production, just 2.5 TFL and a half-sack as a senior. But he did bat down three passes and could provide run-plugging help as the third Bulldog the Bills draft.

201. DET – Justin Eboigbe/DT Alabama: Strong value for the Lions in Eboigbe, who had a big 2023 season. He recorded 11.5 TFL and seven sacks last season, numbers in the same ballpark as teammates Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell.

202. GB – Xavier Thomas/EDGE Clemson: Thomas was a five-star recruit out of high school but had trouble putting things together with the Tigers. Over his final two seasons, he totaled only six TFL and five sacks. Still, he’s worth a flier late.

203. NYJ – Tyler Owens/S Texas Tech: Owens might not believe in space, but he nearly jumped to it at the Combine, turning in a 41 inch-vertical with a record-level 12’2” broad. Minimal career production, 69 total tackles and one interception, keeps his stock lower. The Jets acquired this pick from the Broncos in the Zach Wilson deal.

204. BUF – Devin Culp/TE Washington: The Bills are sitting pretty with their top two tight ends, but they’ll add “move” tight end depth with Culp, who ran 4.47 at the Combine. The Huskies’ deep group of receivers and fellow TE Jake Westover capped his production, Culp recording only 711 career yards with four scores.

205. DET – Jaylin Simpson/S Auburn: Versatile FS/nickel type with plus testing though his shuttle drills and change of directions concerns knock him down a peg. Four interceptions last year for the Tigers as the Lions keep adding depth.

206. CLE – C.J. Hanson/OG Holy Cross: Team captain and three-year starter at guard after beginning his career as a defensive lineman. Browns add depth up front.

207. NYJ – Will Shipley/RB Clemson: A fall for Shipley in this draft. A calmer 2023 season with a knee injury after rushing for nearly 1,200 yards back in 2022. But he can catch the ball (69 receptions the last two years) and tested well at his Tigers Pro Day. Depth behind Breece Hall.

208. LVR – Decamerion Richardson/CB Mississippi State: Tall corner but never picked off a pass in his career. Ran a 4.34 at his Pro Day. Richardson could go a bit higher than this if a team is comfortable with his lack of takeaways.

209. LAR – Kimani Vidal/RB Troy: Stocky runner who can catch and tested well at Indy, running a 4.46 and finishing with an 8.88 RAS. High level of productivity, 24 rushing scores over the past two years with the Trojans. Depth behind Kyren Williams.

210. PHI – Dylan McMahon/C NC State: Good zone blocker who lacks size and weight but can reach and cut off in the run game. Has guard experience too though his profile likely keeps him in the middle of the offense. Eagles get depth after shuffling their depth chart following Jason Kelce’s retirement, and McMahon will earn some very light and loose Kelce comps.

211. SF – Jaheim Bell/TE Florida State: H-back type and a good fit for the 49ers’ offense. Bell can play around the formation. Had a big year at South Carolina State in 2021 before being more of a volume player with the Seminoles in 2023, catching 39 passes for 503 yards and two touchdowns.

212. JAC – Layden Robinson/OG Texas A&M: Robinson size and length while playing right guard for the Aggies. Standard o-line depth late in the draft for the Jaguars.

213. LAR – Eric Watts/DE UConn: Bit of a tweener but the Rams have used those types of players in their defense. Watts had good production two years ago for the Huskies (10 TFL, seven sacks) before leveling off in 2023 (6.5 TFL, two sacks). Doubtful the Rams actually make all these picks but if they do, Watts is the pick.

214. CIN – Daequan Hardy/CB Penn State: Undersized slot corner with plus ball skills and can work in the return game. Backup to Mike Hilton, who is 30 and in the final year of his contract. Hardy will begin career seeing time on special teams.

215. SF – Nick Samac/C Michigan State: Would’ve gotten more buzz had a leg injury not wiped out his year and hindered him throughout the pre-draft process. But a high number of draft picks allow the 49ers to take the chance.

216. DAL – Darius Muasau/LB UCLA: Productive final year with 10 tackles for a loss and four sacks for the Bruins. Depth and special teams piece for the Cowboys, who signed Eric Kendrick but he’s 32 years old.

217. LAR – Travis Glover/OT Georgia State: Glover is huge with bulk and length and has played tackle and guard. Questions over his lateral quickness may keep him inside at guard but there are some traits to work with.

218. BAL – Beau Brade/S Maryland: Put-together safety who can hit and has good production though there’s concerns about his angles and tackling ability coming downhill. Safety is still a strength for the Ravens, but they lost Geno Stone.

219. GB – Cam Little/K Arkansas: The Packers’ ninth selection so why not grab a kicker without any veteran on the roster. Little was the rare specialist to declare early who never missed an extra point and made over 80 percent of his field goals in all three seasons with the Razorbacks.

220. TB – Frank Gore Jr./RB Southern Mississippi: Gore lacks size but impressed at the East/West Shrine Bowl with excellent production (though plenty of college carries). We’ll see if he can play in the league as long as his dad.

Round Seven

221. KC – Grayson Murphy/EDGE UCLA: The other Murphy brother, Grayson, showed steady production in college. Lack of size and length hurts him, but the Chiefs grab EDGE depth and special teams help.

222. WSH – Frank Crum/OT Wyoming: Commanders grab their second tackle of the draft. The mullet-sporting Crum drew buzz at the Combine for his sub-5.00 40-yard dash and infectious personality. Tall, perhaps a little too tall, at 6-8, Crum played four seasons at right tackle before flipping to left tackle for the Cowboys in 2023.

223. LVR – Jordan Whittington/WR Texas: The third Longhorns receiver drafted, Whittington battled injuries early in his career. Big slot type who can sink his hips and win underneath but isn’t a downfield threat.

224. CIN – Joe Milton III/QB Tennessee: Bengals take a flier on the strong-armed Milton, who struggles outside of airing it deep. But worth it in the seventh round as the No. 3 behind Joe Burrow and Jake Browning, though the latter just signed an extension.

225. LAC – Jaylen Harrell/EDGE Michigan: Finished his career with nine tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last year for the Wolverines. Depth in the final round for the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh gets one of his Michigan men.

226. ARI – Deantre Prince/CB Ole Miss: Fast corner who ran sub 4.3 at the Combine. Prince is almost like a linebacker, a willing and strong tackler but can be fooled in coverage. Chance to carve out a role as a gunner and stick to the 53.

227. CLE – Myles Harden/CB South Dakota: Twitchy slot type who served as a team captain in 2023. Six career interceptions, including three in 2022, and was a Combine invite.

228. BAL – Tip Reiman/TE Illinois: Has great size and found the end zone three times last season. Ravens add a third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely but a different body type to battle Charlie Kolar.

229. LVR – Steven Jones/OG Oregon: Teammate of Bo Nix, Jones is a widebody with nimble feet and strength. Can pull and work in a power scheme. Lots of experience with tackle/guard experience, though he’ll be a guard at the NFL level.

230. MIN – Willie Drew/CB Virginia State: Small-school sleeper with top-notch production, an interception machine picking off six passes in 2023 alone. Needs to get stronger but an interesting prospect to roll the dice on with one of the final selections of the draft.

231. NE – Brevyn Spann-Ford/TE Minnesota: Blocking tight end who can help bolster the Patriots’ running game. Seven career touchdowns in five years with the Golden Gophers.

232. MIN – Ethan Driskell/OT Marshall: Tall and long tackle hampered by a hamstring injury, Driskell started two years for the Thundering Herd.

233. DAL – Delmar Glaze/OG Nebraska: College tackle whose lack of height and athleticism probably kicks him to guard. Interior depth for the Cowboys.

234. IND – Carter Bradley/QB South Alabama: Son of Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, so this is a fun match and good fit for Shane Steichen’s RPO-based system, which Bradley ran in college. Helped turn the Jaguars’ program around after transferring from Toledo. Longer windup and injury history are knocks against him.

235. SEA – Cedric Johnson/EDGE Ole Miss: Solid production with 22 TFL and 19 sacks in his career, steady and consistent numbers but no breakout season. Tested with explosion at the Combine though his shuttle times suggested tightness. Could go a bit higher than No. 235.

236. JAC – Andre Sam/S LSU: Sam is an easy player and person to root for with a tough upbringing and starting his college career as a walk-on at McNeese State. He’s older, 25 years old, but is an aggressive tackler who improved his finish last year for the Tigers. Should make an impact on special teams.

237. CIN – Jordan Jefferson/DT LSU: More d-line depth for the Bengals. Jefferson is one of three LSU defensive lineman who could be drafted. West Virginia transfer who recorded 7 TFL and 2.5 sacks last season.

238. HOU – Anthony Gould/WR Oregon State: Good value late in the draft. Texans bolstered their receiver room with the Stefon Diggs trade, but Gould can be insurance for Tank Dell coming off an injury. Gould is small but averaged over 16 yards per catch in each of the last two seasons.

239. NO – Michael Hiers/QB Samford: Late-riser the Saints jump on so they don’t have to compete for his services as an undrafted free agent. Had a monster 2022 season (36 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) before his numbers came down in 2023 (18 TDs, 8 INTs). But he completed over 70 percent of his passes in the past two years.

240. CAR – Dallas Gant/ILB Toledo: Spent four years at Ohio State before transferring to Toledo. Had 116 tackles in each of the last two seasons and racked up eight tackles for a loss in 2023. Tested well at his Pro Day, running a 4.69 with a 35-inch vertical.

241. MIA – Xavier Weaver/WR Colorado: Spent most of his career at South Florida before transferring to Colorado for Deion Sanders’ first season. Quietly led the team in receptions and yards with four scores. Only the second offensive player the Dolphins select but they don’t have a ton of picks.

242. TEN – Myles Sims/CB Georgia Tech: Little-discussed corner with height at nearly 6’3 and 34-inch arms who ran 4.50 and jumped 36-inches at his Pro Day. Broke up 16 career passes for the Yellow Jackets.

243. CLE – Travis Clayton/OT United Kingdom: One of 16 players part of this year’s International Pathway Program, Clayton was brought in for a pre-draft visit by the Browns. Former rugby player and local boxer who is just 22 with great size (6-7, 301), 35-inch arms and ran 4.79 at the South Florida Pro Day.

244. DAL – Chau Smith-Wade/CB Washington State: Forced three fumbles two years ago. Slot type who lacks great timed speed but provides depth and special teams help late in the draft.

245. GB – Josh Newton/CB TCU: Packers have drafted just about everything at this point. They play the value game with Newton. Average size, testing, and production pushes him down but this is a strong pickup with one of the final selections of the draft.

246. TB – Aaron Casey/LB Indiana: Sleeper linebacker with tons of production. Whopping 20 TFL and 6.5 sacks last season and forced five fumbles over the past two combined seasons. Will have to improve his play in coverage.

247. HOU – Shon Stephens/CB Ferris State: Undersized but athletic, who tested well at the Michigan State Pro Day (4.41 40, 36.5 inch vertical, 19 reps on the bench press). Cousin of Joey Porter Jr.

248. BUF – Tylan Grable/OT UCF: Former high school quarterback who converted to tight end and finally to offensive tackle. Athletic, he caught a touchdown pass in college. Worthwhile flier late in the draft.

249. DET – Nick Gargiulo/OG South Carolina: Played tackle at Yale before kicking inside at South Carolina. Similar profile to C Frank Ragnow, who has battled injuries, as the Lions finish the draft by adding o-line depth. Always a smart play. Gargiulo could play center or guard.

250. BAL – Solomon Byrd/EDGE USC: EDGE depth late. Byrd began his career at Wyoming before switching to USC. Led the Trojans defense with 11 TFL and finished second with six sacks last season even if “performed well for the USC defense” isn’t exactly the best resume-builder.

251. SF – Beanie Bishop/CB West Virginia: Slot corner who picked off four passes last year for the Mountaineers. Blazed a 4.39 at his Pro Day.

252. TEN – Jacob Monk/C Duke: Two-time captain of the Duke offense, Monk is highly experienced with 58 starts and center/guard experience. Combine invite with some size.

253. LAC – Nathanial Watson/ILB Mississippi State: Inside linebacker help after losing Kenneth Murray to the Titans. Watson had a mega-2023 campaign, racking up 13 TFL and 10 sacks with two forced fumbles.

254. LAR – Jarius Monroe/CB Tulane: Nice value for the Rams with one of the final selections. Brings size and had a nice Shrine Bowl week. A poor 40 time at his Pro Day (4.68) hurts his chances of being drafted higher. Picked off three passes in 2023.

255. GB – Bub Means/WR Pitt: Receiver isn’t a need for the Packers, making Means a potential practice squad option. Brings size and had almost 18 yards per catch last season for the Panthers.

256. DEN – Kenny Logan/S Kansas: A downhill hitter, Logan recorded seven tackles for a loss last season for the Jayhawks, giving him 13.5 for his career. Forced five fumbles throughout his career, at least one in each of the last four seasons.

257. NYJ – Javion Cohen/OG Miami (FL): Decent value late in the draft, Cohen could go a bit earlier than here. Widebody who didn’t test great but starter at Alabama before transferring to Miami and playing left guard.