90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: John Leglue, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Cassius Marsh

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices concluded last week. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview today are John Leglue, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Cassius Marsh

T/G John Leglue — Leglue, who was signed to the Steelers practice squad late last season, entered the NFL originally in 2019 with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He landed on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 season only to be pilfered away from them by the Green Bay Packers in December. He ended the 2019 season with the Packers but failed to make their 2020 roster after training camp finished. In college, Leglue saw action in 49 games with 38 starts (15 at right tackle, 13 at right guard, nine at center and one at left tackle). He played all 13 games at right guard as a senior at Tulane after starting one game at left tackle and 11 games at right tackle as a junior. With the Broncos in 2019, Leglue logged snaps at left and right tackle and right guard in five preseason games. He played 106 total preseason snaps with the Broncos prior to being waived by them ahead of the 2019 season. At his 2019 pro day, Leglue reportedly measured in at 6062, 301-pounds. He did 17 reps on the bench and ran a 40-yard-dash time of 5.38-seconds.

Outlook: Leglue is a versatile offensive lineman and the Steelers have him listed as a tackle. Versatility aside, however, Leglue will have an extremely hard time making the Steelers 53-man roster out of training camp and the preseason and especially if the team only keeps nine offensive linemen in total. Leglue’s best shot at stating in Pittsburgh following the final few rounds of roster cuts includes him landing on the Steelers practice squad to start the 2021 regular season. In the meantime, however, Leglue will certainly be fun to scout during the team’s preseason games and especially if they allow him to play both tackle and guard, which quite possibly could happen.

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk — The Steelers selected Loudermilk with the 12th pick of the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. It was the 156th pick overall. The Miami Dolphins traded that No. 156 pick to the Steelers in exchange for their 2022 fourth-round pick. Loudermilk measured in at 6063, 274-pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms and 10-inch hands at his pro day and ran his 40-yard dash in 5.07-seconds. He had a vertical of 28 1/2-inches and a broad jump of 9’4”. For his college career at Wisconsin, Loudermilk played in 40 games with 26 starts at defensive end. He recorded 63 tackles, 11.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks and forced 2 fumbles. He logged 9 pass breakups as well.

Outlook: Loudermilk has the build and measurables that the Steelers look for in defensive ends. With them trading up for him this year, there’s an incredibly good chance that Loudermilk will ultimately make the Steelers 53-man roster as the team’s sixth defensive lineman. Assuming Loudermilk does ultimately make the Steelers 53-man roster out of training camp and the preseason, expect him to be inactive quite a bit during the first half of the season, barring any injuries to the other five members on the defensive line. As the 20221 season progresses, perhaps Loudermilk can get some playing time at defensive end and especially in the Steelers base defense as 4/5-tech. 100 defensive snaps in total sounds about right for Loudermilk as a rookie as we sit here in early July.

OLB Cassius Marsh — Marsh was signed off the practice of the Indianapolis Colts by the Steelers in early December after starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree was lost for the remainder of the year to a knee injury. Including the Steelers playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, Marsh played 57 total defensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps in the two games that he dressed for. He missed the team’s Week 17 game against the Browns due to him being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact case. Marsh registered four total tackles with two of them coming on special teams in the two games he played in. The Steelers re-signed him to a one-year deal for the minimum earlier in the offseason.

Outlook: Overall, Marsh is a below average pass rusher and a poor defender against the run as an outside linebacker. His lone value to NFL teams at this point is his play on special teams. Currently, Marsh is considered the third string outside linebacker on the Steelers depth chart behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The likelihood of him holding that spot until the start of the regular season isn’t great. The Steelers will likely be looking to upgrade their outside linebacker depth in the next six weeks and if they ultimately succeed in doing so, Marsh will be knocked down a spot. His special teams play might be the key attribute that allows him to ultimately survive the team’s final rounds of roster cuts. While not a lock to make the 53-man roster, Marsh’s chances to ultimately do so look strong with the start of training camp now roughly three weeks away.

Previous Posts In Series

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: DeMarkus Acy, Marcus Allen, Tyson Alualu

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Abdullah Anderson, Kalen Ballage, Zach Banner

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Jordan Berry, Chris Boswell, Antoine Brooks Jr.

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Shakur Brown, Isaiah Buggs, Calvin Bundage

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Devin Bush, Rico Bussey, Kameron Canaday

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: T.J. Carter, Demarcus Christmas, Chase Claypool

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Aviante Collins, Rashaad Coward, Anthony Coyle

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Carlos Davis, Stephen Denmark, Joshua Dobbs

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Kevin Dotson, Eric Ebron, Terrell Edmunds

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Trey Edmunds, B.J. Finney, Minkah Fitzpatrick

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Mark Gilbert

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Ulysees Gilbert III, Joe Haden, Joe Haeg

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Najee Harris, Pressley Harvin III, Dwayne Haskins

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer, Cameron Heyward

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Alex Highsmith, Anthony Johnson, Buddy Johnson

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Diontae Johnson, Jamir Jones, Jarron Jones

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Miles Killebrew, Christian Kuntz, Justin Layne