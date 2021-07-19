90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: James Washington, Jamar Watson, Derek Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices have long since concluded. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview today are James Washington, Jamar Watson, and Derek Watt.

WR James Washington — 2020 was a fairly productive third NFL season for Washington as the Steelers former second round selection out of Oklahoma State registered 30 receptions for 392 yards and five touchdowns in just 486 total offensive snaps played. Washington did, however, lose snaps to then-rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool in 2020. As for the negatives in 2020 for Washington, the wide receiver did have four drops during the season.

Outlook: 2021 is a contract year for Washington. Even so, he could see offensive playing time similar to 2020 and especially if the teams other four wide receivers, Claypool, JuJu Smith-0Schuster and Diontae Johnson, all remain healthy. Washington is primarily used as a Z-receiver on the outside to date and that figures to continue into 2021. He’ll need to maximize his snap opportunities in 2021 once again as he’ll be hard-pressed to reach 60 total targets. A great season for Washington in 2021 could be 40 receptions for just under 500 yards if he has a high catch percentage. At worst, he should have 30 receptions in 2021.

OLB Jamar Watson — Watson was one of the several undrafted free agents signed by the Steelers earlier in the offseason. Watson, a Kentucky product, played in 49 career games in college, recording 29 starts. In total, Watson registered 107 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles, four pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery in his career at Kentucky. He was named All-SEC Second Team in 2020 by Phil Steele and voted as one of ten team captains at Kentucky last season as well. At his pro day earlier in the year, Watson measured in at 6017, 241-pounds. He reportedly ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.78-seconds.

Outlook: Watson really doesn’t seem to have much of a shot at making the Steelers 53-man roster later this summer as he is burred behind several other outside linebackers on the team’s depth chart. Even so, a strong training camp and preseason by Watson could result in the young Kentucky product being signed to the practice squad to start the regular season and especially if he shows up on special teams as well as being able to get after opposing quarterbacks.

FB Derek Watt — Watt’s first season in Pittsburgh didn’t go all that well as the older brother of Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt missed four games and parts of others with a hamstring injury. In total, Watt logged just 52 offensive snaps during the 2020 regular season and 213 more on special teams. He did have seven total special teams tackles in 2020. Watt mainly played fullback and H-back in the Steelers offense in 2020 with a few other snaps coming as an attached tight end.

Outlook: If Watt stays healthy in 2021, he could see his offensive playing time wind up being double what it was in 2020. He might also be in store for at least five touches in 2021 if he can stay healthy. Watt’s offensive role in 2021 will obviously be as a fullback once again and that will entail him lead blocking for rookie running back Najee Harris. Watt will also be expected to be a core special teams player in 2021 as well and thus he could hit the double digit mark in tackles in that phase of the game. It won’t be shocking if Watt winds up being names special teams captain ahead of the 2021 season getting underway.

Previous Posts In Series

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: DeMarkus Acy, Marcus Allen, Tyson Alualu

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Abdullah Anderson, Kalen Ballage, Zach Banner

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Jordan Berry, Chris Boswell, Antoine Brooks Jr.

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Shakur Brown, Isaiah Buggs, Calvin Bundage

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Devin Bush, Rico Bussey, Kameron Canaday

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: T.J. Carter, Demarcus Christmas, Chase Claypool

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Aviante Collins, Rashaad Coward, Anthony Coyle

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Carlos Davis, Stephen Denmark, Joshua Dobbs

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Kevin Dotson, Eric Ebron, Terrell Edmunds

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Trey Edmunds, B.J. Finney, Minkah Fitzpatrick

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Mark Gilbert

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Ulysees Gilbert III, Joe Haden, Joe Haeg

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Najee Harris, Pressley Harvin III, Dwayne Haskins

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer, Cameron Heyward

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Alex Highsmith, Anthony Johnson, Buddy Johnson

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Diontae Johnson, Jamir Jones, Jarron Jones

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Miles Killebrew, Christian Kuntz, Justin Layne

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: John Leglue, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Cassius Marsh

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Arthur Maulet, Ray-Ray McCloud, Anthony McFarland Jr.

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Isaiah McKoy, Jarvis Miller, Henry Mondeaux

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Dan Moore Jr., Tre Norwood, Chukwuma Okorafor

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: James Pierre, Kevin Rader, Dax Raymond

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Quincy Roche, Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Jaylen Samuels, Tegray Scales, Mathew Sexton

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Tyler Simmons, Sam Sloman, JuJu Smith-Schuster

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Benny Snell Jr., Robert Spillane, Donovan Stiner

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Cameron Sutton, Calvin Taylor, Stephon Tuitt

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Trai Turner, Lamont Wade, Brandon Walton