90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Kevin Dotson, Eric Ebron, Terrell Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices concluded last week. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview today are Kevin Dotson, Eric Ebron, and Terrell Edmunds.

G Kevin Dotson — The Steelers selected Dotson in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana-0Lafayette and the young guard went on to dress for 13 regular season games as a rookie with two missed games being a result of him being on the COVID-19 list. Dotson also dressed for the Steelers lone playoff game last season. In total, Dotson played 360 offensive snaps as a rookie and that included four starts. He played both guard spots throughout the season with slightly more coming on the right side, his more natural side, and the side he predominately played in college.

Outlook: With Dotson’s rookie season now behind him, he’s expected to be the Steelers starting left guard beginning in 2021. Dotson will be part of a rebuilt Steelers offensive line in 2021 that will likely now include veteran guard Trai Turner playing on the right side and rookie Kendrick Green playing center. Dotson showed more than a few times last season why most viewed him to be combine snub over a year ago. He’s a very physical player and one who can move. 2021 has a potential to become a big breakout season for Dotson and he could wind up grading out as the Steelers best offensive lineman once the dust settles.

TE Eric Ebron — Ebron, who was signed early in free agency last season, went on to have a fairly good statistical year in 2020 that included him catching 56 passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns in the 15 games that he dressed for and played in. His average depth of target did slip down to 7.1 yards, however. Ebron did miss one game on the COVID-19 list late in the season. Drops have long been a part Ebron’s game and that was no different in 2020 as he registered seven in total. Ebron has never been known for being a great blocking tight end, either, and that certainty was displayed in 2020 as well. In total, Ebron logged 766 offensive snaps in 2020 and that was career high for him.

Outlook: Ebron, barring something totally unexpected, will be part of the 2021 Steelers. The team, however, did spend a second-round draft pick this year on tight end Pat Freiermuth, so the Penn State product might eat into Ebron’s offensive snap total in 2021. We could see Ebron and Freiermuth both on the field in personnel groupings that feature two tight ends on the field as the season wears on as well. Should Ebron stay healthy in 2021, it’s not hard to imagine hitting the 600 total snap number and catching at least 45 passes with five or six resulting in touchdowns. It would be nice to see his drops go down in 2021 as well.

S Terrell Edmunds — Edmunds, the Steelers former first round draft pick out of Virginia Tech, didn’t have his fifth-year option picked up by the team earlier in the offseason. That decision came on the heels of Edmunds registering 68 total tackles a sack and having a career-high two interceptions and eight pass breakups in 864 total defensive snaps played. Edmunds played in 15 regular season games in 2020 as he missed one game due to injury. It marked the first game that Edmunds has missed since entering the NFL. To round out his stats from last season, Edmunds missed six tackles in 2020 and allowed 28 receptions and two touchdowns on 50 total regular season targets, according to PFF.

Outlook: Edmunds should be expected to pick up in 2021 where he left off at last season and that means be the team’s starting strong safety and helpful leader in the secondary that will have a few different faces in different places in front of him. With the Steelers not picking up Edmunds’ fifth-year option earlier in the offseason in now means that 2021 is a contract year for the Virginia Tech product. Edmunds has seemingly made positive, yet small, progress in his defensive play every year he’s been in the NFL and the expectation should be for him to continue those positive strides in 2021. The Steelers defense needs Edmunds at his best in 2021.

