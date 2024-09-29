Steelers Vs. Colts: Inactives For Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 4 Sunday afternoon regular-season road game against the Indianapolis Colts and, as expected, a few players from the away team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Friday injury report and Saturday, G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), and RB Jaylen Warren (knee) are all inactive for the Steelers.

Seumalo also missed the team’s first three regular-season games due to his pectoral injury. There is early optimism that Seumalo could be back for next week’s game. As for Pruitt, who was injured late in the team’s Week 2 road game, this will make the second consecutive game that he’s missed this season. Sunday will mark the first games missed this season for Highsmith and Warren, both of whom were injured during the team’s game last Sunday afternoon. Highsmith is expected to miss at least one more game moving forward and possibly even more than that, according to several reports.

Also inactive for Sunday’s game is Steelers QB Russell Wilson (calf), who once again ended Friday listed as questionable on the injury report. However, like the last three Sundays, Wilson will serve as the emergency/third QB against the Colts. QB Kyle Allen will once again back up starting QB Justin Fields.

The Steelers’ list of inactive players also includes two healthy scratches. Those two players are WR Roman Wilson and CB Darius Rush. Both were inactive last Sunday as well. Wilson was slowed during training camp, the preseason, and the start of the regular season with an ankle injury. He has yet to make his NFL debut.

The Steelers did elevate RB Aaron Shampklin and CB Thomas Graham Jr. from their practice squad on Saturday and, as expected, both are in uniform and active for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

New Steelers OL Calvin Anderson is also active on Sunday after being signed to the 53-man roster this past week.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

G Isaac Seumalo

TE MyCole Pruitt

OLB Alex Highsmith

RB Jaylen Warren

WR Roman Wilson

CB Darius Rush

Colts’ Inactive Players

QB Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB)

CB Kenny Moore II

DE Kwity Paye

OL Ryan Kelly

OL Blake Freeland

WR Anthony Gould

DE Genard Avery