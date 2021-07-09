90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Arthur Maulet, Ray-Ray McCloud, Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices concluded last week. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview today are Arthur Maulet, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Anthony McFarland Jr.

DB Arthur Maulet — Maulet, who was signed by the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent a few months ago, previously spent the last two years with the New York Jets. Over that span, he started 11 games, recording 67 tackles and two interceptions. He has 12 career starts in the NFL with 77 total tackles. Maulet was targeted 32 times in 2020 and he allowed 20 completions (62%) two touchdowns and picked off one pass, PFR. The Jets signed Maulet back to a one-year deal last March after originally not tendering him. He was placed on Reserve/Injured after Week 2 due to a groin injury but was designated to return and came back midseason. That’s when the Jets moved him to free safety. Maulet ultimately played 404 snaps on defense and another 141 on special teams. Those are similar to his 2019 figures (355 defensive snaps, 102 on special teams). He’s played slot corner and safety in his career, primarily playing the latter in 2020. Undrafted out of Memphis in 2017, Maulet weighed in at 5096, 189 pounds at his Pro Day, running a 4.64 with a 36.5″ vert and 10’3″ broad. He’s spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

Outlook: Maulet seems very likely to make the Steelers 53-man roster later this summer. He is position versatile player and one the Steelers might even lean on to be their slot nickel or dime defender early in the season. At worst, Maulet is likely to be a backup sub package player in the Steelers secondary and an emergency safety option. He’ll also be asked to play a lot on special teams if he makes the initial 53-man roster.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud — After being signed late in training camp last summer, McCloud made the Steelers 2020 roster, and he went on to dress and play in every game. He served as the Steelers primary punt and kickoff returner in 2020 and returned 29 regular season punts for 298 yards with a long of 57 yards and 28 kickoffs for 646 yards with a long of 49 yards. In the Steelers lone playoff game, McCloud returned two punts for 16 yards with a long of 11 yards and six kickoffs for 146 yards with a long of 28 yards. McCloud was also used some on offense throughout the 2020 season and in total he registered 20 receptions for 77 yards with a long of 13 yards. He also ran the football four times for 65 yards with a long of 58 yards. McCloud, however, did fumble twice in 2020 as well. Most of the plays that included McCloud touching the football on offense came behind the line of scrimmage via jet motion plays or wide receiver screens and 14 of his 20 receptions happened behind the line of scrimmage. He played a total of 165 offensive snaps for the Steelers during the 2020 regular season.

Outlook: Assuming McCloud makes the 53-man roster again this summer, and it’s to see that not happening as we sit here in early July, his primary role will be him serving as the punt and kickoff returner. As an offensive player, McCloud is likely to be used between 150-200 offensive snaps in 2020. He’ll likely be used quite often as a motion player by new Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada whenever he is on the field in 2021. A lot of McCloud’s 2021 touches will likely come very close to the original line of scrimmage. He could see occasional snaps in the slot as well.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. — McFarland, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Steelers, was inactive four for regular season games as a rookie as well as for the team’s lone playoff game. In total, McFarland had 33 rushes for 113 yards as a rookie in addition to six receptions for another 54 yards. He played just 89 offensive snaps during the 2020 season and zero on special teams. All in all, McFarland’s 2020 rookie season was very nondescript.

Outlook: McFarland figures to make the Steelers 53-man roster again in 2021 after essentially being redshirted in 2020. As a Maryland product who had Canada as his offensive coordinator when he was a freshman, McFarland might be used a little more on offense in 2021 than he was in 2020. The best-case scenario for McFarland in 2021 is that he earns the right to be the primary backup to rookie running back Najee Harris. He’ll be competing against several running backs in training camp for the second or third string job and that main list of players includes Benny Snell Jr. Jaylen Samuels and Kalen Ballage. Barring injuries to the Steelers running back depth chart in 2021, McFarland will be hard-pressed to hit the 100-snap mark on offense in the regular season.

