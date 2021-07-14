90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Jaylen Samuels, Tegray Scales, Mathew Sexton

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices concluded last week. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview today are Jaylen Samuels, Tegray Scales, and Mathew Sexton.

RB Jaylen Samuels — In 2020, Samuels, the Steelers’ former fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina State, didn’t see much playing time overall despite him dressing for 14 total regular season games. In total, Samuels played 121 offensive snaps and 135 more on special teams in 2020 on his way to registering nine carries for 28 yards and nine receptions for another 46 yards. He had just one special teams tackle in 2020, as well. Samuels wasn’t great as a blocker in 2020 and he also has had three drops when targeted in the passing game.

Outlook: Samuels’ path back to the Steelers 53-man roster this summer includes quite a few obstacles. The former fifth-round draft pick also isn’t known for being a special teams demon since entering the NFL, so that’s another strike against him this year heading into training camp. With camp still a few weeks away from getting started, Samuels seems very unlikely to stick in Pittsburgh past the final rounds of roster cuts. Barring a few injuries happening this summer, Samuels’ time in Pittsburgh could very finally come to an end in early September.

ILB Tegray Scales — Scales, a 2018 undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams, found himself back with the Steelers in 2020 as part of the team’s practice squad beginning in early November. Due to injuries the Steelers had at the inside linebacker position in 2020, Scales found himself on team’s 53-man roster for a total of four games late in the season. He dressed for all four of those games, with most of his playing time coming on special teams in those contests. He only logged three total defensive snaps in 2020 and failed to register any stats. The Steelers waived Scales late in the season and re-signed him to a futures contract not long after the team’s playoff loss.

Outlook: Scales getting himself elevated to the Steelers 53-man roster for four games in 2020 says quite a bit about the Indiana product. Even so, the young inside linebacker probably isn’t likely to make it past the final rounds of roster cuts later this summer barring a few injuries happening ahead of him on the depth chart. The most realistic scenario for Scales in the next few months is that he lands on the Steelers’ practice squad to start the 2021 season. For that to happen, however, he will need to stay healthy throughout training camp and the preseason and make several plays on defense and special teams on top of that.

WR Mathew Sexton — Sexton, who was signed to the Steelers’ offseason roster after he blazed a low-4.3s 40-yard dash at the Michigan State Pro Day in the spring, is an Eastern Michigan product. For his college career, Sexton registered 100 receptions for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns. He also returned 21 kickoffs for 353 yards and two punts for 77 yards and a touchdown. At his 2020 Pro Day, Sexton measured in at 5096, 176 pounds.

Outlook: As an undersized undrafted rookie wide receiver, Sexton doesn’t have much of a shot to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster later this summer. He should, however, get a few shots at returning a few kickoffs and possibly even punts during the preseason. At best, Sexton might could ultimately land on the Steelers’ practice squad come the start of the 2021 regular season, but the only way that happens is if he makes a few big plays during the preseason.

