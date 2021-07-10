90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Isaiah McKoy, Jarvis Miller, Henry Mondeaux

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices concluded last week. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.

The next three players we will preview today are Isaiah McKoy, Jarvis Miller, and Henry Mondeaux.

WR Isaiah McKoy — McKoy, one of the Steelers rookie undrafted free agents signed this year, caught 123 passes for 1,750 yards and 16 touchdowns in the 24 games he played in at Kent State. Mainly a Z-type receiver, McKoy registered quite a few catches down the field during his college career and a lot of those included him winning on the outside against either press or off coverages. At his pro day, McKoy registered a 4.68-second time in the 40-yard dash. He does play faster than that on tape, however. Even so, he’s not a blazer and not a twitchy player off the line but he does get open down the field. He also exhibited some contested catch ability in college.

Outlook: The Steelers seem fairly stacked on their wide receiver depth chart entering this year’s training camp so barring any injuries to the top five, McKoy will have an extremely hard time surviving the final few rounds of cuts. If, however, McKoy stays healthy throughout the summer and has an above average training camp and preseason, he might ultimately land on the Steelers practice squad to start the 2021 regular season as a developmental Z-receiver.

ILB Jarvis Miller — The Steelers signed Miller to their offseason roster back in late March. The former undrafted free agent spent four years (2015-18) at Penn State before playing at the University of Massachusetts as a graduate student in 2019. He played in 12 games for Massachusetts in 2019 and started 11 of them. He was fourth on the team with 60 tackles and had 4.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry. During his career at Penn State, Miller played in 33 total games from 2016-18. He finished with 23 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack, one pass defense and a fumble recovery. He finished his college career with 83 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. Undrafted in 2020, Miller measured in as his pro day at 6015, 225-pounds. He caught the Steelers’ eye at the UMass pro day this year.

Outlook: Miller virtually has zero shot at making the Steelers 53-man roster this year. He could, however, wind up making the practice squad to start the 2021 regular season and especially if he excels on special teams during the preseason. The Steelers will keep at least one inside linebacker on their practice squad this year and possibly even as many as two if teams are allowed to have 16 total players once again.

DT Henry Mondeaux — After starting the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad, Mondeaux was promoted to the 53-man roster in late October. He then proceeded to dress for every game the remainder of the season and ultimately logged 88 total defensive snaps, 182 special teams snaps and one snap on offense as a fullback. He finished the 2020 regular season with five total tackles, one of which resulted in lost yardage and two quarterback hits. Mondeaux had previously spent the entire 2019 season on the Steelers practice squad.

Outlook: After spending a lot of time on the Steelers 53-man roster in 2020, Mondeaux will be hard-pressed to survive the team’s final rounds of roster cuts this summer barring injuries happening ahead of him on the team’s depth chart. Mondeaux is mostly a defensive tackle type and with Tyson Alualu and Carlos Davis both slated to nab two of the six total defensive line jobs on the 53-man roster come Week 1, the former undrafted free agent out of Oregon might ultimately need to settle for a practice squad spot to start the 2021 regular season and he’ll have quite a bit of competition for that as well.

Previous Posts In Series

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: DeMarkus Acy, Marcus Allen, Tyson Alualu

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Abdullah Anderson, Kalen Ballage, Zach Banner

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Jordan Berry, Chris Boswell, Antoine Brooks Jr.

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Shakur Brown, Isaiah Buggs, Calvin Bundage

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Devin Bush, Rico Bussey, Kameron Canaday

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: T.J. Carter, Demarcus Christmas, Chase Claypool

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Aviante Collins, Rashaad Coward, Anthony Coyle

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Carlos Davis, Stephen Denmark, Joshua Dobbs

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Kevin Dotson, Eric Ebron, Terrell Edmunds

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Trey Edmunds, B.J. Finney, Minkah Fitzpatrick

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Mark Gilbert

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Ulysees Gilbert III, Joe Haden, Joe Haeg

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Najee Harris, Pressley Harvin III, Dwayne Haskins

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer, Cameron Heyward

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Alex Highsmith, Anthony Johnson, Buddy Johnson

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Diontae Johnson, Jamir Jones, Jarron Jones

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Miles Killebrew, Christian Kuntz, Justin Layne

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: John Leglue, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Cassius Marsh

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Arthur Maulet, Ray-Ray McCloud, Anthony McFarland Jr.