Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, HC Mike Tomlin Present For 2021 Alabama Pro Day

The first of two scheduled Alabama pro days will take place on Tuesday and as expected Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are there, according to Andrew Groover of the NFL Network. That annual pro day spectacle will include Alabama players Deonte Brown, Mac Jones, Landon Dickerson, Thomas Fletcher, Miller Forristall, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II along with several other draftable players.

BAMA RSVPS cont: Lions HC Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, Saints GM Mickey Loomis and HC Sean Payton, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and HC Mike Tomlin, Titans GM Jon Robinson and HC Mike Vrabel, Vikings GM Rick Spielman, and Washington GM Martin Mayhew. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 23, 2021

Alabama running back Najee Harris will be present for the Tuesday pro day as well after having a bit of a struggle getting there. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Tuesday morning, Harris’ flight from Dallas to Birmingham was cancelled Monday night due to lightning, so the running back drove nine hours to make it to the pro day event by 10 a.m. Harris is not even working out Tuesday, but wanted to support his Alabama teammates just the same. That shows some serious character.

