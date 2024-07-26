‘He’s Been Around The Block And Back’: Mike Tomlin Likes Zach Azzanni’s ‘Professional’ Coaching Style

When the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Zach Azzanni to be the next wide receivers coach on February 8, it was expected that the Steelers were getting a good coach who brings intensity, accountability, and a real passion for the job to the table, which aligned well with a young receiver group.

Two days into training, even after a bit of a heated verbal dust-up with third-year receiver George Pickens, that remains the case with Azzanni.

For Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin, the style that Azzanni brings to the table is what he likes about him.

“He’s detailed, he’s professional. He’s been around the block and back,” Tomlin said of Azzanni to reporters Friday following practice, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I’ve known Zach and known of Zach for a long time.”

Coach Tomlin spoke to the media following Friday's #SteelersCamp practice: pic.twitter.com/pGUWH6BOC2 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 26, 2024

Though the two have never coached on the same staff together, Azzanni has been a well-respected position coach dating back to college, where he got his start as a graduate assistant under Urban Meyer at Bowling Green.

After his time under Meyer, Azzanni spent time at Central Michigan for a few seasons, ultimately coaching and developing former Steelers’ great Antonio Brown, which is where the Steelers and Tomlin undoubtedly got a first introduction to Azzanni and his skillset as a coach.

Following his time at Central Michigan, Azzanni rejoined Meyer at Florida, spending time on the same coaching staff as current Steelers’ defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. He then spent time at Western Kentucky and Wisconsin, then on to Tennessee, before joining the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 2016.

He’s just 47 years old, but he’s been coaching wide receivers in the NFL and the collegiate level for 26 years. He has experience in abundance, and based on comments from previous receivers he’s worked with, he’s a demanding, no-nonsense coach who focuses on the little things day after day, upholding a standard at the position.

He brings a demanding style to the table in Pittsburgh, earning respect quickly from some of the younger receivers like Calvin Austin III and rookie Roman Wilson.

While the incident with Pickens was a bit of a concern on Day 1 of training camp, Azzanni isn’t going to change who he is. He’s been doing this far too long with great success to change his style just to fit a young receiver.

Maybe that’s why the Steelers brought him in after issues in the receiver room from a behavior and attitude standpoint in recent years under Ike Hilliard and Frisman Jackson.

Way too often in recent years, the Steelers’ receiver room hasn’t had that authoritative figure, one who brings a demanding style, holds people accountable and will do whatever it takes to get the most out of individual talent. Azzanni’s track record speaks for itself.

That tough love he brings speaks for itself, too. He’s a butt kicker on an offense that aims to be the butt kicker.

Tomlin has known Azzanni for a long time and appears glad to have him on his staff. He appreciates his style, and while he wouldn’t elaborate further on that, it’s clear that Azzanni has the full support of his head coach in dealing with his receivers.