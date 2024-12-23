Steelers Did Not Submit Waiver Claim On WR Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not submit a waiver claim in an attempt to reunite with WR Diontae Johnson. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Johnson, claimed by the Houston Texans after being waived by the Baltimore Ravens Friday, would’ve gone to the Los Angeles Chargers had the Texans not submitted their bid after losing WR Tank Dell to a season-ending knee injury.

They were the only two teams to submit waiver claims on Johnson.

Besides the Texans, one other team attempted to claim WR Diontae Johnson off of waivers, per source: the Chargers. Houston had priority over Los Angeles, as two wideout-needy team competing in the AFC claimed Johnson. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 23, 2024

Because the Texans were higher in the waiver order, it was initially unclear if teams behind them, like the Steelers, submitted a claim. That information isn’t made public on the league’s transaction sheet but reported after the fact.

Throughout the weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport included Pittsburgh as a team to “watch” in reuniting with Johnson. He also named the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. He was correct about Los Angeles’ interest, and despite being a Wild Card team while the Texans lead the AFC South, Houston had higher waiver priority. Both teams have 9-6 records.

Johnson’s role with the Texans will likely be more significant than it would’ve been with the Chargers, who have a top-three of rookie Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Josh Palmer.

The Steelers drafted Diontae Johnson in the third round of 2019 to replace Antonio Brown, who forced his way out of town in a trade to the Raiders. In five seasons with the Steelers, including a contract extension, he caught 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. His top season came in 2019, with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. The following year, he set an NFL record for most catches in a season without a touchdown, 86, a record currently bested by Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride with two games to go.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Mike Tomlin declined to comment about possibly adding Johnson. Pittsburgh traded him to the Carolina Panthers in March before the Panthers shipped him to Baltimore in late October. The Ravens waived him Friday after suspending him for one game for refusing to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. Houston makes the fourth team Johnson has played for this calendar year.

Dell tore his ACL and suffered a dislocated kneecap colliding with a teammate during Saturday’s loss to the Houston Texans. Already without Stefon Diggs due to a season-ending injury from earlier in the season, Diontae Johnson will try to help the Texans with their playoff run. Houston’s first game will be against the Ravens on Christmas Day, though it’s doubtful Johnson will be able to contribute on such short notice.