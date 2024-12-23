Texans Claim WR Diontae Johnson Off Waivers

Diontae Johnson’s next stop will be the Houston Texans. After being waived Friday by the Baltimore Ravens following a disastrous six-week stint with the team, the Texans have claimed Diontae Johnson after WR Tank Dell suffered a season-ending knee injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sources: With Tank Dell out, the Houston Texans have claimed former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson on waivers. Johnson now will spend Christmas in the company of the Ravens, as Houston hosts Baltimore on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/uHsWqRZOTK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2024

And in a funny twist of fate, Johnson’s first game as a Texan will take place against his former team in the Ravens on Christmas Day. Though with 48 hours to prepare, it seems doubtful he’ll actually play this week.

Because the Texans were higher in the waiver order than the Steelers, it’s unclear if Pittsburgh submitted a waiver claim. That information could come out later.

Speculation from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested the Steelers as a “team to watch” in claiming Johnson. But Pittsburgh will roll with the group it has into the postseason, banking on a healthy George Pickens as the key to jump-starting the offense and passing game.

The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2019 draft as a replacement for Antonio Brown. Like Brown, Johnson was undersized and went from high school football in Florida to the MAC. A strong route runner with the ability to make the spectacular play, his drops and tendency of running backwards coupled with low effort/awareness moments made him a frustrating and volatile player. Johnson was quick to show his unhappiness if the ball didn’t go his way, resulting in chirping coaches and players following a 2023 loss to Cleveland.

Across five seasons with the team, he caught 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. In 2021, he made the Pro Bowl.

Pittsburgh traded Johnson in March to the Carolina Panthers for CB Donte Jackson and a Day 3 draft pick swap. After a slow start with Carolina as QB Bryce Young struggled, Johnson put together a handful of solid on-field performances with veteran Andy Dalton. That included a 122-yard, one-touchdown outing in a Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

But he reportedly was an issue in the Panthers’ locker room and as a pending free agent on a non-playoff team, Carolina gave him away for pennies to Baltimore. The Ravens found out you get what you pay for. In six games, Johnson caught just one pass for six yards, failing to record a reception on either of his targets in Week 11 against the Steelers.

In Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Johnson refused to enter the game after Rashod Bateman suffered an injury. Baltimore suspended him for its Week 15 game against the New York Giants and then excused him from practice heading into the Steelers rematch. The Ravens waived him Friday, Johnson officially processing through waivers Monday.

Dell suffered a torn ACL and dislocated kneecap Saturday during the Texans’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Already without Stefon Diggs, the Texans were stretched even thinner at wide receiver and will roll the dice Johnson can help the rest of the way. Having clinched the AFC South, Houston will be in the playoffs.