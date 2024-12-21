Rapoport Hints Steelers Could Reunite With WR Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson could end 2024 on the same team he began the year with. Waived by the Baltimore Ravens and eligible to be claimed by any team, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport floated the idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers reuniting with Johnson, a receiver-needy team looking to boost their offense for the stretch run and postseason.

“He is going to land on waivers on Monday at 4:00 PM,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s Gameday Morning. “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he ended up getting claimed. A couple teams to watch for the Chargers…the Chiefs. Maybe his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well.”

Earlier today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Johnson was “likely” to be claimed by a team. Like Rapoport, he mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers but not the Steelers. Schefter also noted a team higher in the waiver order (they work inversely of standings) could also submit a claim.

The Steelers drafted Johnson in the third round of the 2019 draft. A crafty route runner who can make spectacular catches and frustrating drops, the team soured on Johnson seemingly for locker room reasons. Johnson’s general unhappiness and frustration with the offense’s struggles led to dust-ups with players and coaches.

Looking to reset the team’s culture, Pittsburgh dealt Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in March for a Day Three draft pick swap and CB Donte Jackson. Jackson has served as the team’s No. 2 cornerback this season and leads the team with five interceptions, though his on-field play has been mixed. After half a season in Carolina, the Panthers shipped him to Baltimore, where he caught just one pass in one game, was suspended for refusing to enter a game, and was waived Friday.

After trading Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh spent the rest of the year searching for receiver help to replace him. After striking out on Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams, and Christian Kirk and losing rookie Roman Wilson to multiple injuries, they landed on the New York Jets’ Mike Williams for a fifth-round pick. He made an immediate impact with a game-winning touchdown in his Steelers’ debut to beat the Washington Commanders but has had little impact since, catching four passes. With top WR George Pickens sidelined by a hamstring injury for the third-straight game, the Steelers offense has suffered without him.

In five years with Pittsburgh, Johnson caught 391 passes for 4,363 yards, and 25 touchdowns. He posted an 1,161-yard season in 2021, making the Pro Bowl.

Adding Johnson would add talent to the receiver room. Johnson can still play and contribute. But Pittsburgh traded him for a reason and would be rolling the dice on a reunion. Once Pickens returns, something that could happen as soon as Wednesday, a guy like Johnson wouldn’t have a prominent role in the passing game. And while it’s his old team, the Steelers have a new system with a new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, meaning Johnson would have to learn the playbook and couldn’t pick up where he left off.

Johnson’s waiver deadline is Monday at 4 PM/EST. If he’s not claimed, he’ll become a free agent.