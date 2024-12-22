Mike Tomlin Has ‘Nothing To Add’ About Potentially Adding WR Diontae Johnson

Though the question was begging to be asked, in true Mike Tomlin form, it went unanswered. After being waived Friday, former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is free to be claimed by any of the other 31 teams. Reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport have floated the idea that the Steelers are interested in a reunion. But if they are, Tomlin certainly isn’t dropping any hints.

Speaking to the media Sunday afternoon, Tomlin’s last press conference question centered on the possibility of bringing Johnson back.

“I have nothing to add about somebody that’s not in our football team right now,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Tomlin and the Steelers have a longstanding policy not to discuss players who aren’t on their roster. That holds true for free agency, the draft, and any other scenario in which the team declines comment.

Twice, Rapoport has named the Steelers a “team to watch” in claiming Johnson along with the AFC West’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. He even floated the idea of the Ravens waiting until Friday to waive Johnson to prevent the Steelers from claiming and utilizing him yesterday. An idea that seems far-fetched for someone like Johnson who doesn’t know Arthur Smith’s system but those are the types of games NFL teams have been known to play.

Pittsburgh hasn’t gotten enough at wide receiver this season outside of George Pickens and his absence the last three games has only highlighted that. Diontae Johnson would bring talent, but he’s brought headaches everywhere he’s been, a key reason why the Steelers shipped him to the Carolina Panthers. Who then proceeded to deal him to the Baltimore Ravens. Who then proceeded to suspend, send home, and waive after Johnson refused to enter a Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The waiver claim deadline is extended because of the football weekend, ending Monday at 4 PM/EST. If unclaimed, Johnson will be free to sign with any team. The waiver claim order works inverse of the standings meaning that if the Chargers are interested, they will get first chance to claim him. But Pittsburgh would be ahead of Kansas City.

While there has been plenty of speculation, the odds of a reunion still seem low. Pickens could return from his hamstring injury for Wednesday’s game and Johnson doesn’t know the playbook, creating a learning curve to get up to speed. The odds of Johnson becoming a happy camper in a part-time role in the Steelers’ run-heavy offense, getting scant targets like Williams, are remote.

Generally, the Steelers’ course of action this season has been to stick with what they brought to training camp. Johnson probably won’t become an exception.