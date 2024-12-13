Donte Jackson: Pittsburgh Feels Like ‘Where I Belonged All Along’

Last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers were hardly idle. They made numerous moves in an attempt to improve. One of the transactions that received the most scrutiny was when they traded WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson. At the time, it felt like the Steelers got the bad end of that deal, but now, they’ve undoubtedly emerged as winners. It seems like Jackson couldn’t be happier in Pittsburgh too.

“I get here, and it’s everything I dreamt of, everything I thought it would be,” Jackson said recently on The Arthur Moats Experience with Deke. “Get to work every day with some great players, a Hall of Fame coach every day. It’s really been a match made in heaven. I’ve been feeling like it’s where I belonged all along.”

That’s a common sentiment that players express after joining the Steelers. Some players just feel like they should’ve always been Steelers. Elandon Roberts is a current example. Jerome Bettis might be the greatest instance. Sometimes, being a Steeler just feels right.

It will be interesting to see if the Steelers feel the same way. Jackson will be a free agent after this season, and he will turn 30 years old during next season, so re-signing him is not exactly a cut-and-dry situation.

Jackson certainly has played well enough to warrant a new contract. In his first year with the Steelers, he’s recorded five interceptions. While his coverage skills haven’t always been lockdown, he has created numerous splash plays. He’s been part of the reason why the Steelers’ defense has been one of the best in the NFL this season.

As Joey Porter Jr.’s running mate, Jackson does a fine job. It sounds like the locker room has embraced him too. His feisty attitude certainly does make him a good fit in the Steelers’ tough defense. He’s not perfect, but the Steelers might have a tough time landing a better No. 2 corner than Jackson.

It’s not like the Steelers have incredible depth at corner either. Cory Trice Jr. showed promise earlier this year, but injuries have continued to hold him back. Besides him, the Steelers don’t have any young, developing outside corners who could replace Jackson.

Depending on how much money he wants, it might make the most sense for the Steelers to bring him back after this season ends. It doesn’t seem like Jackson would mind that one bit either.