Elandon Roberts Wants To Finish His Career A Steeler: ‘Don’t Think I’m Leaving Pittsburgh’

Some NFL players just feel like Pittsburgh Steelers. For instance, Jerome Bettis should’ve always been a Steeler, even though he started with the Los Angeles Rams. Elandon Roberts is a current player who just fits with what the Steelers do. He’s reminiscent of some Steelers linebackers of old, playing with a brutal and physical edge. It sounds like Roberts wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh, too.

“I look forward to retiring a Pittsburgh Steeler,” Roberts said Tuesday on radio station 93.7 The Fan. “I don’t think I’m leaving Pittsburgh. I think I’m gonna continue to do what I need to do for the team. I look forward to retiring a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

It’s tough to be certain about any contract situation. Still, it sounds like Roberts would have no problem finishing his career with the Steelers. he initially joined the team in 2023, helping to keep them steady at linebacker amidst a litany of injuries. It quickly became obvious that Roberts would fit in just fine in Pittsburgh.

Roberts initially entered the NFL in 2016 with the New England Patriots. He was with them through the 2019 season, after which he joined the Miami Dolphins. Roberts is no spring chicken, being 30 years old at the moment, but it seems like he’s still got a lot of good football left in him. He certainly hasn’t lost a step this year.

This season, there are multiple instances of Roberts making plays that would perhaps make even the most hardened fan flinch. Their most recent game against the Cleveland Browns provided a fantastic example. On a run play to the outside, Roberts came crashing down and absolutely obliterated one of the Browns’ offensive linemen. It was beautiful, controlled chaos.

Elandon Roberts blowing up Ethan Pocic and then turning around to tell him about it. 🤣 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/J1jzYYcroP — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 9, 2024

Roberts is slated to be a free agent after this season, so we’ll see if he and the Steelers can get a deal done. Although they made some big investments at linebacker last year, paying Patrick Queen a ton of money and drafting Payton Wilson, there’s still a place for Roberts on this team.

For as much as Roberts wants to stay in Pittsburgh, there’s no guarantee a deal will get done. The two sides could disagree on money or some other factor. It would be nice for him to stick with the Steelers, though. Seeing him crush people while wearing the black and gold just feels right.