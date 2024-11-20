What To Do With Cory Trice Jr. A Good Problem For Steelers To Have, Austin Says

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr. became a fan favorite soon after the team drafted him. A talented, physically gifted cornerback who fell to the seventh round due to health concerns? He had draft steal written all over him—before tearing his ACL as a rookie in training camp.

But Trice persevered and he landed the Steelers’ top reserve CB spot in his second season. He played sparingly in spots, but also checked in for in-game injuries. After a pivotal end-zone interception in Week 2, he went down with a hamstring injury, however. Now on the verge of returning, Steelers DC Teryl Austin isn’t sure where to put him—and he’s fine with it.

All-22 look at Cory Trice Jr. EZ INT. Followed eyes of Nix in C3. Great awareness in short area. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/F7II9MPQtR — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 16, 2024

“We’ll cross that when we get him back for sure”, Austin said Tuesday, via transcript from the Steelers’ media relations department, when asked what Trice’s role will be. “Cory was doing some really good things for us before he was injured. Once we get him back and evaluate him, we’ll just move forward, and those are good problems to have, when you have got a lot of good guys that are available to you”.

For most of the season, Steelers CB Donte Jackson has come in and out of games due to injuries, mostly to his shoulder. Recently, Joey Porter Jr. has missed some snaps here and there as well. The Steelers have had to rely on James Pierre to fill in, but if they are comfortable with where Cory Trice is from a health standpoint, it seems likely he will resume that role.

Since Trice’s injury, Pierre has been the next man up, but the Steelers have also used an extra safety. More recently, they got Cameron Sutton back from suspension. While they had C.J. Henderson, he is currently on the Reserve/Injured List. But it’s not clear if they would throw Trice right back into the mix coming fresh off his injury.

Notably, the Steelers have listed Trice as a full practice participant so far this week. Technically, he is still on the Reserve/Injured List but should be activated before Thursday’s game against the Browns. While he works his way back, he was the Steelers’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award as well.

Cory Trice Jr. has played all of 28 defensive snaps for the Steelers in three games. He also has 18 special teams snaps under his belt. After missing his rookie season due to injury, he proved to the coaches that he is capable of being the next man up.

The only thing holding him back so far has been his own body. And unfortunately, that’s a big obstacle to overcome, but it can be done. The Steelers have taken risks on other players with medical concerns aside from Trice. So far, those are working out in the form of Payton Wilson and Darnell Washington.