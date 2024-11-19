Steelers’ Week 12 Tuesday Injury Report: Highsmith Still Out, Pittsburgh Otherwise Healthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Tuesday injury report ahead of Thursday night’s Week 12 road game against the Cleveland Browns. The team held a practice today after issuing an estimated report Monday. Per the report, only one player failed to practice due to injury as EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle) remains out.

Three others were also DNPs but were held out due to rest, not injury. OG Isaac Seumalo, DL Cam Heyward, and DL Larry Ogunjobi sat out today’s session by coaches’ decision. They will all play Thursday.

Practicing fully were RB Najee Harris, EDGE T.J. Watt, CB Cory Trice Jr. and TE MyCole Pruitt. Harris and Watt were listed as DNP for rest on Monday’s report while Pruitt was DNP due to rest and his recurring knee injury. Trice continues to make strides from a hamstring injury.

Steelers’ Tuesday Injury Report

Full

RB Najee Harris (rest)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee/rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring)

Limited

None

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

Overall, the Steelers are looking healthy on a short week and after a physical game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Yesterday’s report was an estimation due to the team not holding practice. Most players who appeared on the report were due to rest, not injury. Still, EDGE Alex Highsmith continues to sit out due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 10. It would be a major upset if he plays against the Browns but with a 10-day “mini-bye,” it seems possible he returns for the Steelers’ Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Trice remains on injured reserve but has practiced fully three times since being designated to return last Thursday. He suffered a hamstring injury early in the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. To play against Cleveland, Pittsburgh will need to activate him Thursday by 4 PM/EST. It will also need to make a corresponding move for him, potentially releasing RB Jonathan Ward.

Pruitt appears set to return after missing Sunday’s game with a knee injury he’s battled throughout the season. NT Keeanu Benton and CB Joey Porter Jr. will play despite suffering minor injuries against the Ravens.

Pittsburgh will release their final injury report Wednesday.

The Steelers and Browns kickoff Thursday night at 8:15 PM/EST. The game will be shown on Amazon except in local markets where it will also be on television.