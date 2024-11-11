Cory Trice Jr. Named Steelers’ Ed Block Courage Award Winner

After missing his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL, and then being sidelined for the last six games with an injury, Pittsburgh Steelers’ second-year cornerback Cory Trice Jr. continues to battle through adversity.
Trice, who had a huge play in Week 2 in Denver, picking off Broncos QB Bo Nix in the end zone in a 13-6 win on the road, has the respect of his teammates and coaches for the work he’s put in to return to the field. That’s why he was named the Steelers’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award Monday, the team announced.
The award is given to a player who has shown courage either coming back from an injury or a life-altering situation.
“It’s special to win something like this,” Trice said to Steelers.com. “But going through what I did wasn’t as bad as what most people on the outside think and what it looked like to them. I was just so focused the whole time on making sure when I came back, I was going to make plays and show them that I belong.”
Prior to a hamstring injury suffered on the opening punt of the Steelers’ Week 3 win against the Los Angeles Commanders, Trice was settling nicely into a key role for the Black and Gold. The Purdue product played 29 defensive snaps and had the key interception in Denver.
The hamstring injury against the Chargers landed him on Injured Reserve on Sept. 24. He’s been there since, though he should be close to returning in the coming weeks, based on a previous report from the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.
Battling through injuries is nothing new for Trice. He dealt with them in college, which affected his draft stock, causing him to fall to the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft where the Steelers took advantage of the value he provided. Then, he tore his ACL early in training camp of his rookie season.
Now, he’s battling back from the hamstring injury. That battling through adversity makes him a great choice for the Ed Block Courage Award
The Ed Block Courage Award, started in 1984, annually honors one player from every NFL team who exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize both on- and off-the-field extra efforts along with their ability to overcome great adversity, be it personal or professional. The award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts.
Trice follows third-year receiver Calvin Austin III as the Steelers’ Ed Block Courage Award winner. The latter won the award in 2023 after missing his rookie season with an injury, too, before making some plays in his second season.