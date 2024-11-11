Cory Trice Jr. Named Steelers’ Ed Block Courage Award Winner

After missing his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL, and then being sidelined for the last six games with an injury, Pittsburgh Steelers’ second-year cornerback Cory Trice Jr. continues to battle through adversity.

Trice, who had a huge play in Week 2 in Denver, picking off Broncos QB Bo Nix in the end zone in a 13-6 win on the road, has the respect of his teammates and coaches for the work he’s put in to return to the field. That’s why he was named the Steelers’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award Monday, the team announced.

The award is given to a player who has shown courage either coming back from an injury or a life-altering situation.