CB Donte Jackson Hopes To Play For Steelers ‘For A Long Time’

The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted Donte Jackson for a long time, and he hopes to be here for a long time. That’s what he told reporters yesterday following his first training camp practice with the team. Acquired via trade this offseason, the veteran cornerback is optimistic about a new beginning in his career.

“I’m just coming in blessed to have the opportunity to share the field with so many great players and getting in where I fit in”, he said, via the team’s website. “I never had a problem being a dog. I never had a problem playing football at a tough, high level. This is just a great place for me to go out here and flourish and continue my career. This is a place I could see myself playing for a long time”.

A 2018 second-round pick, Donte Jackson has played all six NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. They posted a losing record every year of his career, going 31-68 during his time there. Suffice it to say that playing for a team with a winning culture is quite a difference for him.

Jackson does have 14 interceptions during his career, with 2023 marking his first season with zero. Although he played 16 games, he was coming back from a major injury he suffered the year before. According to reports, the Panthers intended to release him before working out a trade with the Steelers. They would have saved nearly $6 million against the cap by releasing him.

After coming to the Steelers, Donte Jackson agreed to a reworked one-year contract that included a pay cut. He arrived in Pittsburgh with a cap hit over $10 million but which is now a flat $6 million. He hopes that his play this season leads to a long-term contract next year.

Jackson will turn 29 in November, so he is still on the young side but getting up there in age. He could certainly play another four or five years if he takes care of himself and is open to adaptation. Last year, the Steelers tried that with Patrick Peterson on the back end of his career, moving him all around.

As best we can tell, the only thing the Steelers currently plan for Jackson is to play outside. That can change over time depending on what happens elsewhere. For example, if Cory Trice Jr. or Darius Rush force a conversation, they could explore kicking him into the slot.

The first step to being here “for a long time”, though, is to make yourself valuable by playing well. If Jackson can put together a good season, I can’t see a reason that the Steelers wouldn’t re-sign him. They would have to be really confident in younger guys like Trice and Rush to pass on a quality cornerback.

Depending on price, of course. The Steelers balked at the $11 million per year Cameron Sutton earned from the Detroit Lions last year. They turned to Peterson as their cheaper alternative, though neither of those situations worked out. Sutton is now back here on a Veteran Salary Benefit contract, and Peterson is watching Jackson take his starting spot.