2024 Week 17 Steelers Vs. Chiefs Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and welcome to a Wednesday afternoon special of Pittsburgh Steelers football. This time they will be taking on the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Kansas City Chiefs once again look like the class of the league at 14-1 with a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Steelers are attempting to hold onto the AFC North lead, which they only have via tiebreaker after their loss just a few days ago.

Because of this Wednesday football game, both teams have been in a three-game, 11-day gauntlet. Both sides have some key injuries to manage, but the Steelers are finally getting healthy after missing several key starters over the last two weeks.

The Steelers will look to avoid yet another three-game loss streak in the month of December. If they want to make a deep playoff run, they need to get hot now and they need to prove they can beat the Chiefs at home. Chances are any deep playoff run would require a win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

If you have never joined us for a game thread, welcome! Refresh the page throughout the game for live updates, video highlights, injury news and more. Also, check out the comment section at the bottom of the page to chat with other fans in real time.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Justin Fields (3rd QB)

CB Joey Porter Jr.

WR Ben Skowronek

DL Dean Lowry

OLB Preston Smith

Chiefs’ Inactive Players

DT Chris Jones

DB Chamarri Conner

OT D.J. Humphries

OL C.J. Hanson

OL Ethan Driskell

DE Malik Herring

DE Joshua Uche