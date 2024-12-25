Steelers Vs. Chiefs 2024 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 17

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Dec. 25, 2024

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: Netflix (national), KDKA (local)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Nate Burleson (analysis), J.J. Watt (analysis), Melanie Collins (sideline) and Stacey Dales (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +3

Trends:

Kansas City is 2-7 ATS in its last 9 games.

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games.

Kansas City is 10-1 SU in its last 11 road games.

Kansas City is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games when playing in Pittsburgh.

Kansas City is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games against an American Football Conference opponent.

Kansas City is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against an American Football Conference North opponent.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Kansas City’s last 5 games played in December.

Pittsburgh is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games.

Pittsburgh is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Kansas City.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 home games against Kansas City.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an American Football Conference opponent.

Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games against an American Football Conference West opponent.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games played in December.

Pittsburgh is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games played in Week 17.

Chiefs Injuries:

CB Chamarri Conner (concussion) – Out

OT D.J. Humphries (hamstring) – Out

DT Chris Jones (calf) – Questionable

OT Jawaan Taylor (knee) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee) – Out

WR Ben Skowronek – (hip) – Out

QB Justin Fields (abdominal) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_25_2024_vs_kansas-city-chiefs_weekly_release

Flipcard:

chiefs-steelers-week-16-flipcard

Game Capsule:

kc-pit-week-17-capsule-2024