Two Chiefs Starters Ruled Out, Two Questionable Versus Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealing with a substantial volume of injuries among their starting group over the three-game, 11-day gauntlet so far, but appear to be getting healthy at the right time. The same cannot be said about their Christmas Day opponent. The Kansas City Chiefs ruled two key starters out with two more questionable.

According to the Chiefs on X, DB Chamarri Conner and OT D.J. Humphries were ruled out. DT Chris Jones and OT Jawaan Taylor are questionable.

Chris Jones and Jawaan Taylor are questionable for tomorrow's game against the Steelers. Chamarri Conner and D.J. Humphries are out. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2024

Humphries and Taylor are listed as the starting tackles on the Chiefs’ official depth chart. Conner is listed as a backup safety but plays a lot of slot corner. Jones is obviously a starting defensive tackle and one of the best in the league at that.

The Chiefs’ offensive line has been up and down this season. With Humphries out, they have been using OG Joe Thuney to left tackle and slotting Mike Caliendo at left guard in his place. If Taylor also ends up sitting out, they will have to turn to Wanya Morris, who has been pretty rough this season. In 10 starts, Morris has allowed 33 pressures, including five sacks. He has also committed 10 penalties.

With Thuney out at tackle and Caliendo at guard Saturday against the Texas, the Chiefs were ranked 22nd in pass-blocking efficiency with 15 pressures allowed on 42 pass plays, per Pro Football Focus.

Their offensive line would be patchwork at best against the top defensive front seven in football. That would be a decisive advantage for the Steelers, especially with a partially hampered Patrick Mahomes, who might not be quite as mobile as usual.

If Jones is unable to go, the Chiefs have Derrick Nnadi or Mike Pennel to rotate in. That is a large drop-off in talent from the five-time Pro Bowler. Jones suffered a calf strain on Saturday, which is a tight turnaround for him to play. The Chiefs haven’t secured the No. 1 seed yet, but they are very close, and it wouldn’t make a ton of sense to rush Jones back.

The Chiefs could be dealing with a handful of key injuries to overcome against the Steelers on the road in a short week.