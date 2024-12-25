2024 Week 17 Steelers Vs. Chiefs Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The first half started out ugly for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas, but they found their footing. Patrick Mahomes jumped up to a 13-0 lead and then Russell Wilson threw an interception in the end zone. The defense held strong and then the offense responded with a nice drive of their own to pull within a score. The Chiefs will start the second half with the ball.

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Mahomes to Xavier Worthy for 15 yards.

1st and 10, Isiah Pacheco up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, complete to Worthy for 21 yards.

1st and 10, complete to Juju Smith-Schuster for 13 yards.

1st and 10, incomplete to Brown. 2nd and 10, incomplete to Travis Kelce. 3rd and 10, offsetting penalties. 3rd and 10, incomplete to Kelce. The field goal is good. 16-7 Chiefs.

1st and 10, Wilson sacked for a loss of 6. 2nd and 16, complete to Harris for 2 yards. 3rd and 14, complete to Calvin Austin III to convert.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 1 yard. Justin Reid was injured on the play. 2nd and 9, Wilson hit as he passed and incomplete. 3rd and 9, Wilson scrambled for 15 yards after nearly being sacked.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Pat Freiermuth for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, complete to Warren for 21 yards with a lot of yards after the catch.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for no gain. 2nd and 10, Wilson screen to Najee Harris for just 5 yards. 3rd and 5, Wilson took a sack for 11 yards. Chris Boswell missed the field goal, but a penalty by the Chiefs gives him a re-kick. The kick is good. 16-10 Chiefs.

Holding on Smith-Schuster makes it 1st and 16, complete to Kelce for 4 yards. 2nd and 12, false start. 2nd and 17, complete to Brown for 18 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Fitzpatrick tackled Worthy after a gain of five out wide. 2nd and 5, complete to Brown for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Mahomes complete to Hopkins for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, complete to Kelce for 19 yards.

1st and 10, Mahomes complete to Worthy for 11 yards.

1st and 10, Mahomes complete to Kelce for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Hunt off right tackle for 4 yards.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 16-10 CHIEFS

1st and goal, touchdown and the two-point attempt failed with Cory Trice intercepting the pass. 22-10 Chiefs.

Cory Trice Jr. with the INT on the 2point attempt #Steelers #NFl pic.twitter.com/NriaW21M4W — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 25, 2024

1st and 10, incomplete Wilson incomplete to Najee Harris. 2nd and 10, Wilson sacked for a loss of 5. 3rd and 15, complete to Freiermuth for 10 yards and he fumbled.

1st and 10, Pacheco up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Mahomes complete to Kelce for 20 yards.

1st and 10, Mahomes incomplete to Worthy. 2nd and 10, complete to Kelce for a touchdown. The rout is on. 29-10 Chiefs.

Cameron Heyward was injured on the play.

Looking at knee on Cam Heyward #Steelers pic.twitter.com/dalP473P40 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 25, 2024

1st and 10, Warren off left end for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Wilson complete to Warren for 9 yards.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Freiermuth for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Wilson complete to Warren for 1 yard. 3rd and 4, Wilson scrambled for 14 yards.

1st and 10, incomplete. 2nd and 10, Wilson short left to Pickens for 18 yards but offsides on Heyward wiped it out. 2nd and 15, Wilson incomplete to Jefferson. 3rd and 15, incomplete to Pickens. 4th and 20, incomplete to Pickens deep and taunting on the Chiefs after the play. It happened after the change of possession so it didn’t matter.

George Pickens was very upset on the sideline after the failed drive.

1st and 10, Hunt up the middle for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Mahomes complete to Kelce for 9 yards.

1st and 10, Hunt for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, incomplete. 3rd and 5, Mahomes scrambled for 12 yards, but a penalty. 3rd and 15, complete to Smith-Schuster for 5 yards.

The punt was fielded at the 14.

The Steelers went three-and-out and forced the Chiefs to a three-and-out.

1st and 10, Harris off right tackle for a yard. 2nd and 9, Harris off right tackle for 5 yards. 3rd and 4, Wilson scrambled for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Austin for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, Wilson complete to Heyward for 8 yards.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 13 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 20 yards.

1st and 10, Harris off left guard for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Wilson scrambled for 5 yards.

1st and 10, WIlson complete to Austin for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, incomplete. 3rd and 2, WIlson complete to Warren for 3 yards.

The game ended on a false start to run off the clock.

END OF GAME: 29-10 CHIEFS